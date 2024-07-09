Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It Does NOT Go Well

We're not sure if everyone is aware, but Project 2025 is SCARY, Y'ALL.

Well, if you read Twitchy, you already do know how terrifying the left's new boogeyman is. If Donald Trump gets elected and ushers in Project 2025, it will be The Handmaid's Tale in America. (Why is this the only program the left ever watches?) It is not a game, according to paid Democrat dweeb Harry Sisson, And if you ask Rep. Eric Swalwell, it means -- GASP -- forced marriage. Seriously, that guy's weird fantasies are always off-the-charts insane.

Advertisement

But you get the idea. With nothing to campaign on in favor of Joe Biden, the Democrats have settled on trying to scare Americans into voting for him with dystopian nightmare scenarios -- even though Trump does not have anything to do with Project 2025. It's just a conservative research proposal from The Heritage Foundation.

Today, the President himself (or, more accurately, his intern, since Biden does not know how to tweet) decided to get in on the action of shouting 'BOO' to America with this short tweet.

Google Project 2025. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 9, 2024

Spine-chilling, isn't it?

Was the Biden account asking everyone else to Google it because he doesn't know how? That's the only logical conclusion here.

Of course, this went over on Twitter like a lead balloon and the mockery began almost immediately.

He might think this is google… https://t.co/ZZAKrFCDSy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 9, 2024

We're fairly sure Biden has never used Twitter OR Google once in his life, so this is plausible.

Hold a live press conference and tell everyone in detail what it is. https://t.co/sGk0pwsmq9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2024

That's a no-go on the presser. He can only do press conferences by phone anymore, with his script in front of him and 'Doctor' Jill whispering in his ear what to say.

Draw a clock on live TV. https://t.co/Ew2e0j9yug — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 9, 2024

HA. Not a chance.

LOL. Best ... Google ... search result ... EVER.

The new narrative. pic.twitter.com/BSlfrY8pf4 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 9, 2024

Told ya.

Project 2025 is the New 'Russia, Russia, Russia' https://t.co/QoL0c5GAbx — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 9, 2024

Twitchy's Artist Angie did indeed write about this exact subject recently.

The people writing these cringe tweets https://t.co/XA8QF20nra pic.twitter.com/Vcf2HSnWW1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2024

This is the same crack communications team that brought us the phrase 'Big Boy' press conference yesterday. Let that sink in.

new blue anon conspiracy just endorsed by the president('s wife? who is running this account now btw?) https://t.co/lr1KKLKFpL — Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 9, 2024

Is it Hunter? It's Hunter, isn't it?

Watch the debate https://t.co/ymiG8Q5bSK — Evan Power (@EvanPower) July 9, 2024

This is good advice, since Biden even told George Stephanopoulos on Friday that he wasn't sure if had watched it or not (hint: he hasn't).

Maybe the funniest reactions though were all the people suggesting other things that Biden himself should Google.

Google Dementia.



Google Parkinson’s Disease.



Google Ashley Biden’s diary.



Google Burisma.



Google Inflation.



Google illegal border crossings.



Google laptop from hell.



Google p*d* Peter.



Google Tara Reade.



Google “you ain’t black” and “racial jungle” https://t.co/i7MWWMfmon — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2024

Advertisement

That is an exhaustive list. Biden might have to take all of those one day at a time.

Google Project 2025



Google Google not working



Google difference between Google and Twitter



Google local ice cream



Google local ice cream incognito mode



Google don’t save Google searches https://t.co/6uIP28iVoE — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 9, 2024

LOL. Don't get Biden started on Googling ice cream. That is a rabbit hole from which he may never emerge.

This one is a little obscure from libertarian Spike Cohen, but the tweet he sent a couple of days ago explains it.

I've just created an alternative to Project 2025.



Here it is:



Eliminate every federal department and agency that isn't referenced, by name, in the Constitution.



That's it.



I call it Project Afuera. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) July 7, 2024

OUTSTANDING. Project Afuera sounds awesome. Where do we sign up?

Google the border. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 9, 2024

Google sundowning. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2024

It's already past 4 PM. He can't.

Google elder abuse — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2024

The First Lady has blocked those keywords on all White House computers.

Google who is actually running this account. It's not him. pic.twitter.com/S0pksvD7V3 — Florida Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) July 9, 2024

Nope.

Google Project 2030 https://t.co/1VJ0BWwGl1 — Marlin Mealer aka Halfpint 🥃 (@Halfpintspoint) July 9, 2024

Advertisement

Ironically, Googling "Agenda 2030" produces the same results as Googling "The Communist Manifesto."

I Googled "Biden sniffs kids" and I have a question — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) July 9, 2024

You might want to run an anti-virus on your computer. Those search results definitely infected it with something.

Google Project 5318008 — The Stolid Bovine (@stolidbovine) July 9, 2024

HAHAHAHA. Any Gen X kid who had a calculator in school gets that joke.

Google Nursing Home — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 9, 2024

Or Visiting Angels. That would work too.

Oops.

Of course, like everything else that comes out of the Biden White House, the timing of this tweet could not have been worse. Earlier today, Trump issued the program he actually IS behind. It's not Project 2025. It's 'Agenda 47.' And it was just announced as the platform for next week's Republican National Convention.

You mean Agenda 47



Trump's actual platform pic.twitter.com/PWHmAtjh4e — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) July 9, 2024

Hey interns : You seem to be confusing Project 2025 (which is from the Heritage Foundation ) with Trump’s pkg of proposals if elected which is Agenda 47. Of course we’d expect nothing less from the gaslighting party. Try again. pic.twitter.com/xkZqgzRofU — Geminigirl 🇺🇸 (@desertlife88) July 9, 2024

Advertisement

Wow, look at everything on that list. Pretty scary stuff, right?

Oh, wait ... no. Not scary at all. If anything, many Republicans will not consider it conservative enough.

But Joe Biden doesn't know any of this. Why bother? It's much easier for him to direct one of his interns to tweet out the eerie and blood-curdling command 'Google Project 2025' and hope it scares enough people to forget that the President has dementia.

After all, he's forgotten it. Why won't 350 million Americans do the same?