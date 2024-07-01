Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison...
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME...
Aaron Rupar Fantasizes About Biden Imprisoning Justice Roberts
YOU Are the Party: Bill Kristol WRECKED After Quoting '1984'
EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit
'I Still Believe in Joe Biden': Following Post-Debate Panic, Morning Mika Throws Support...
Sean Davis Perfectly (and Disturbingly) Sums Up the Left's SCOTUS Meltdown Over Trump...
'Narrative Over Facts': Sheldon Whitehouse BRUTALLY Fact-Checked After Paranoid SCOTUS Ran...
J.K. Rowling Shows NO MERCY in Mocking First Minister of Scotland's Laughable Answer...
So Much Winning! Full Immunity, Biden Campaign in Shambles!
He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely...
TONGUE-TIED: Biden's DOI Releases 'Inclusive' Language Guide to Fight Gender Identity Disc...
Zeek Arkham OWNS Lefty Woman Lecturing Black People About How Racist Trump Is...

Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 01, 2024
Twitter

If you're an African American who doesn't vote for Joe Biden in 2024, "you ain't black." As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier, cable channel BET (Black Entertainment Television) held the BET Awards show, and America's first Indian-American vice president, Kamala Harris, called in to bring the cringe. 

Advertisement

Those white MAGA extremists? "They not like us," Harris commiserated with host Taraji P. Henson, adding her own black bona fides: "Girl, you know I'm out here in these streets." Yeah, Harris and her white Jewish husband are out here in these streets, showing their baddest dance moves at a Juneteenth event. (Finger guns? Really?)

Paid Joe Biden simp Harry Sisson, who claimed that Donald Trump was rambling incoherently at last Thursday's debate, reposted this clip from the BET awards posted by Human Rights Watch. "Did you know that it is now a crime to be homeless?" This was inspired by the Supreme Court ruling that banning homeless tent cities on public sidewalks and parks didn't violate the Eighth Amendment's ban on "cruel and unusual punishment." You're free to go to a homeless shelter, but they probably won't allow you to do drugs in there.

Check out this meltdown:

BOOM!

Joe Biden is the most openly racist president in this editor's lifetime, and we have the receipts to prove it.

Recommended

Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Stop listening to these celebrities who are being put on pedestals to fearmonger and scare you into submission to the Democrat Party to keep you enslaved.

Well said.

It's not just Donald Trump … it's "them."

Do you know who has a huge following in the black community? Harry Sisson. He out on these streets.

Advertisement

For your information, black women voters saved us from Trump in 2020.

***

Tags: BET HOMELESSNESS HARRY SISSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
YOU Are the Party: Bill Kristol WRECKED After Quoting '1984'
Amy Curtis
Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison Showers Tonight
Brett T.
EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement