Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025

If you're an African American who doesn't vote for Joe Biden in 2024, "you ain't black." As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier, cable channel BET (Black Entertainment Television) held the BET Awards show, and America's first Indian-American vice president, Kamala Harris, called in to bring the cringe.

Advertisement

Those white MAGA extremists? "They not like us," Harris commiserated with host Taraji P. Henson, adding her own black bona fides: "Girl, you know I'm out here in these streets." Yeah, Harris and her white Jewish husband are out here in these streets, showing their baddest dance moves at a Juneteenth event. (Finger guns? Really?)

Paid Joe Biden simp Harry Sisson, who claimed that Donald Trump was rambling incoherently at last Thursday's debate, reposted this clip from the BET awards posted by Human Rights Watch. "Did you know that it is now a crime to be homeless?" This was inspired by the Supreme Court ruling that banning homeless tent cities on public sidewalks and parks didn't violate the Eighth Amendment's ban on "cruel and unusual punishment." You're free to go to a homeless shelter, but they probably won't allow you to do drugs in there.

Check out this meltdown:

OMG! Taraji P. Henson just called out Republicans for their INSANE Project 2025 plan live at the BET Awards “The Project 2025 plan is not a game!” BOOM! We need more of this. Keep calling out MAGA and their awful policy! pic.twitter.com/dx5lks2Kqb — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 1, 2024

BOOM!

False information.

Project 2025 is not any part of Trump's agenda. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) July 1, 2024

The brainwashing that exists in Black communities, done by the Elites, is a sad thing to watch. — Black.Educator.Conservative.🇺🇸 (@FavoriteTeach11) July 1, 2024

Joe Biden is the most openly racist president in this editor's lifetime, and we have the receipts to prove it.

Democrats are desperate for votes now. They are dusting off celebrities like Taraji P. Henson at the BET Awards to scare Black people into voting for Joe Biden and the Democrats because they know Black people are fed up with them. Taraji is rich and couldn’t care less about you.… pic.twitter.com/PTLmlns0xp — DEL (@delinthecity_) July 1, 2024

Stop listening to these celebrities who are being put on pedestals to fearmonger and scare you into submission to the Democrat Party to keep you enslaved.

Well said.

I just hope, if Trump wins, that black Americans take note of things getting better and remember the celebs who tried to keep that from them. — jason kilanski (@jasonkilanski) July 1, 2024

She looks so angry, while spouting off things that aren't Trump's doing. — Blank Drug (@JohnPNada) July 1, 2024

It's not just Donald Trump … it's "them."

It's so bizarre to watch these celebs begging for votes for Biden. Puppets on a string. — Shaun (@shaunmathc) July 1, 2024

Do you know who has a huge following in the black community? Harry Sisson. He out on these streets.

Who the hell is that and why do I care? — Brian (@girldad72) July 1, 2024

PAID PROPAGANDIST: "Did you know it is now a crime being homeless?"



CALIFORNIA: "Rob, loot and steal, just keep it under $950 folks!" pic.twitter.com/RaVVR6emK8 — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) July 1, 2024

Hundreds of people saw this! — Eddie Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) July 1, 2024

This is cringe. 😬 — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) July 1, 2024

Advertisement

Stop acting like you watched the BET awards Harry — Gregstradamus (@gregstradamus) July 1, 2024

If all that were true, why didn't Trump do any of this during his 1st term? — Olly Keell (@Ollykeell) July 1, 2024

Would she be willing to participate in a live debate about Project 2025? — Pray for 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖓 ☧ ✝︎ (@PrayingForReign) July 1, 2024

This is not the agenda of MAGA and is not a Trump plan. Stop lying to people for clicks. — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) July 1, 2024

This is another made up talking point… — Brent Bjerke (@brent_bjerke) July 1, 2024

For the 10000000nth time… Project 2025 is Heritage Foundation; not Trump 2024, not MAGA, and it’s not a policy.



Thanks for playing! — Daniel (@MiamiFarmer) July 1, 2024

Bruh, she’s wearing next to nothing looking like a bratz doll saying it’s a crime to be homeless while homelessness is more rampant in big cities than ever. The crowd went completely silent when she said it’s a crime 😂 — Yoshi The Patriot (@yoshithepatriot) July 1, 2024

Yeah the screaming angry black woman always moves the needle 🥴 — Derek Wade Miller (@OleBeeM) July 1, 2024

For your information, black women voters saved us from Trump in 2020.

***