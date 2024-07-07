Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White...
Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy Is in Danger' Narrative
New Republic Cover Image Portrays Trump As Literally Hitler
Hugh Hewitt Spots Something Curious About Democrat Behavior
House GOP Whip Tom Emmer Describes How the 'Consequences of Bidenomics' Are Being...
Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll...
BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her'...
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for...
Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare...
Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is...
RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interv...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal...
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden...
As the Negative Stories Amass the Biden's Better Recognize Their Time Is Up

Dude, What? Eric Swalwell Is Latest Lefty With an Unhinged Theory About Project 2025

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We've talked a little bit about Project 2025, a series of policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation, in a document that is 900 pages long. The Left has lost their minds over it, screaming it'll turn America in to a dystopian hellscape if Trump wins in November.

Advertisement


The kicker is this isn't related to the Trump campaign, and Trump has distanced himself from it (whether or not that's a good idea is a debate for another post).

But we digress.

Eric Swalwell is the latest to post an unhinged theory about 2025.

Forced marriage.

Okay, Eric.

Whatever you say.

And that's quite the achievement.

There should be an annual awards show, a la the Oscars, for dumb X posts.

He can't help himself.

Yes. Please cite your source, Eric.

Recommended

Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White House Interview Questions
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Suuuuure he will. Just like he did every bad thing last time, like get us in to WWIII.

Oh, wait.

He only has double standards.

The Left keeps making TikTok videos about how awesome it is.

Oof.

Yup.

Trump has broken so many brains.

They can't talk about Biden's record, and they don't want to talk about Biden's mental state.

So Project 2025 it is.

We laughed out loud.

Advertisement

Totally hard to believe.

Not.

It's bottomless, truly.

One of the best replies.

It's amazing what they will believe and what they will straight up lie about in order to advance their political agenda, isn't it?

Simply amazing.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL HERITAGE FOUNDATION LIAR LIARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White House Interview Questions
Amy Curtis
Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy Is in Danger' Narrative
Gordon K
New Republic Cover Image Portrays Trump As Literally Hitler
Amy
Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today
Sam J.
Hugh Hewitt Spots Something Curious About Democrat Behavior
Jacob B.
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White House Interview Questions Amy Curtis
Advertisement