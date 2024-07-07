Dude, What? Eric Swalwell Is Latest Lefty With an Unhinged Theory About Project 2025

We've talked a little bit about Project 2025, a series of policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation, in a document that is 900 pages long. The Left has lost their minds over it, screaming it'll turn America in to a dystopian hellscape if Trump wins in November.

The kicker is this isn't related to the Trump campaign, and Trump has distanced himself from it (whether or not that's a good idea is a debate for another post).

But we digress.

Eric Swalwell is the latest to post an unhinged theory about 2025.

What is Project 2025?



It’s forced marriage.



The backers of Project 2025 want forced marriage. And Donald Trump supports them. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 7, 2024

Forced marriage.

Okay, Eric.

Whatever you say.

This is the dumbest post on all of X tonight. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 7, 2024

And that's quite the achievement.

Congrats. Dumbest tweet of all time — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) July 7, 2024

There should be an annual awards show, a la the Oscars, for dumb X posts.

He can't help himself.

What page does it say forced marriage? I’d love to read that. — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) July 7, 2024

Yes. Please cite your source, Eric.

He will do every terrible thing listed in project 2025 because he wants those evangelical Christian votes. They want him to publicly announce his support of it at the RNC conference and for that reason they won’t allow mainstream media coverage now. — Maggie Reed (@mermaidmamamags) July 7, 2024

Suuuuure he will. Just like he did every bad thing last time, like get us in to WWIII.

Oh, wait.

You know this is a lie. Even you should have higher standards. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 7, 2024

He only has double standards.

Lies is all you people have. Agenda 47 is what Trump is planning. And it’s fantastic — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 7, 2024

The Left keeps making TikTok videos about how awesome it is.

What was Project Fang Fang? 🤡 — Megagem 💎 (@MAGAGEM1) July 7, 2024

Oof.

He’s out of his mind. https://t.co/vPGUkjONl1 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2024

Yup.

Trump has broken so many brains.

You guys really love this Project 2025 thing, don’t you? It’s all you talk about. https://t.co/NrPKxxlmrR — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 7, 2024

They can't talk about Biden's record, and they don't want to talk about Biden's mental state.

So Project 2025 it is.

Whatever drugs you’re on, reduce the dosage https://t.co/w0Qjz6iCEm — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 7, 2024

We laughed out loud.

Hard to believe this simpleton was completely hoodwinked by a teenage spy from China https://t.co/QCR6KM8Gno — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 7, 2024

Totally hard to believe.

Not.

just when you think that Swalwell has achieved maximum stupidity he proves that he's got more in the tank https://t.co/7Frw0iHeCZ — Schrödinger's cat (@RatEatingHater) July 7, 2024

It's bottomless, truly.

One of the best replies.

It's amazing what they will believe and what they will straight up lie about in order to advance their political agenda, isn't it?

Simply amazing.