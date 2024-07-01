Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)

What is 'Agenda 47'? It's the policy proposals the Trump campaign has put forth during his 2024 bid for the White House and it includes ending veteran homelessness, energy, homeschooling, and other things.
The Left hates it.
And yet when they talk about it, they sound like they could be employed by the Trump campaign.
WATCH:
Leftist accidentally creates the greatest Trump ad ever by listing Agenda 47:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/EppteRXnz8
An incredible Trump ad.
The Left is dumb... LOL!!!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2024
And she doesn't even realize it.
We appreciate it.— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 1, 2024
But the best ad for Trump is the entire Biden Presidency.
There has never been such a greater difference in candidates who care for everyday Americans.🇺🇸
The Biden presidency is definitely the best ad for Trump.
So in other words, he’s going to implement policies to make America great again?— Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) July 1, 2024
Sounds fantastic!
Sure does sound fantastic.
Thank you for unknowingly helping Trump regain the Presidency!— Tom Young (@brui4ns1) July 1, 2024
Heh.
"Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake." - Napoleon Bonaparte— Henry B. (@forsakenhenry) July 1, 2024
Solid advice.
Lady, I’m already voting for the guy, you don’t have to sell it any harder.— Crane (@BTC_Liberty) July 1, 2024
The Trump campaign should probably pay her for her help, honestly.
It’s amazing how non binary woman in— Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) July 1, 2024
Buffalo is 100% certain of what Trump is going to do. Just remarkable how it can see the future https://t.co/RY1AKvRAhf
It's listed on his website.
But if a non-binary Leftist in Buffalo is against it, the smart move is to support it.
https://t.co/eacxkNZYlx pic.twitter.com/dD5cK8du96— Cap’n Brunch Actual™️ (@capnbrunchusa) July 1, 2024
Heh. Again.
You had me at largest deportation in history... 😂 https://t.co/p8cXT4OaTT— I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) July 1, 2024
Right?
Liberal case for Trump is fairly strong https://t.co/4mNmnnZs2K— FreebornUSA (@thefreebornusa) July 1, 2024
Fairly strong.
https://t.co/dQkVtBmJ5g pic.twitter.com/sO2MXBkO64— Cedric Purcell (@cedric_purcell) July 1, 2024
Same.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member