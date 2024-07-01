Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)

Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

What is 'Agenda 47'? It's the policy proposals the Trump campaign has put forth during his 2024 bid for the White House and it includes ending veteran homelessness, energy, homeschooling, and other things.

The Left hates it. 

And yet when they talk about it, they sound like they could be employed by the Trump campaign. 

WATCH:

An incredible Trump ad.

And she doesn't even realize it.

The Biden presidency is definitely the best ad for Trump.

Sure does sound fantastic.

Heh.

Solid advice.

Tags: 2024 AGENDA DONALD TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP CAMPAIGN PRESIDENT TRUMP

