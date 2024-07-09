In Move That Seems Like a Political Ploy, White House Quietly Pivots on...
Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Dr. Jill Biden Says the Decision Has Been Made — She's All-In
Reuters: Biden Is Now Deporting More People Than Trump
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up...
Activists Oppose 'Solicitation of a Minor' Legislation Because It's Unfair to LGBTQ People
UH OH: Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report Says Six States Now...
Ron Filipkowski Upset Trump Hasn’t Done Anything to Prove He’s Not Cognitively Impaired
No, Joe and Jill Biden are Not Good People or Even Slightly Family...
NATO Releases Cringeworthy ‘Welcome to DC’ Tourism Video
Reporter Asks If Russia Has Pounced on President Joe Biden's Debate Performance
Buckle Up, Cause the Election (and After) Could Get EVEN MORE Interesting If...
Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It...

CBS News Looks Into Project 2025, the 'Blueprint' for a Second Trump Term

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 09, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy has reported, Democrats have latched onto "Project 2025" as their new conservative bogeyman. Earlier Tuesday, Joe Biden's X account posted simply, "Google Project 2025" — which produced some hilarious replies. Our own Artist Angie wrote about this exact subject recently, revealing that the memo had gone out:

Advertisement

Biden-Harris HQ, the official rapid-response account for the Biden campaign, lies a lot. It's not Donald Trump's Project 2025. Donald Trump is running on something called Agenda 47, which you can read about on his website. Project 2025 is the product of the Heritage Foundation and is 900 pages long. Project 2025 has nothing to do with the Trump campaign.

The mainstream media has been hooked, and CBS News decided to report on this "blueprint" for Trump's second term.

CBS News reports:

Voters in recent weeks have begun to hear the name "Project 2025" invoked more and more by President Biden and Democrats, as they seek to sound the alarm about what could be in store if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in the White House.

Overseen by the conservative Heritage Foundation, the multi-pronged initiative includes a detailed blueprint for the next Republican president to usher in a sweeping overhaul of the executive branch.

Trump and his campaign have worked to distance themselves from Project 2025, with the former president going so far as to call some of the proposals "abysmal." But Democrats have continued to tie the transition project to Trump, especially as they find themselves mired in their own controversy over whether Mr. Biden should withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest following his startling debate performance last month.

Recommended

WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up … on NBC?!
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

"Trump and his campaign have worked to distance themselves from Project 2025." But we're hearing it invoked more and more by President Biden and Democrats.

Some of the policies in the Project 2025 agenda have been discussed by Republicans for years or pushed by Trump himself: less federal intervention in education and more support for school choice; work requirements for able-bodied, childless adults on food stamps; and a secure border with increased enforcement of immigration laws, mass deportations and construction of a border wall.

Good.

Advertisement

But they write in their opening sentence that Democrats "seek to sound the alarm about what could be in store."

It's not the blueprint for a second Trump administration, and it's also not inherently evil just because Democrats oppose it.

***

Tags: CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP HERITAGE FOUNDATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up … on NBC?!
Aaron Walker
Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Gordon K
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
Brett T.
Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It Does NOT Go Well
Grateful Calvin
Activists Oppose 'Solicitation of a Minor' Legislation Because It's Unfair to LGBTQ People
Brett T.
Reuters: Biden Is Now Deporting More People Than Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up … on NBC?! Aaron Walker
Advertisement