CBS News Looks Into Project 2025, the 'Blueprint' for a Second Trump Term

As Twitchy has reported, Democrats have latched onto "Project 2025" as their new conservative bogeyman. Earlier Tuesday, Joe Biden's X account posted simply, "Google Project 2025" — which produced some hilarious replies. Our own Artist Angie wrote about this exact subject recently, revealing that the memo had gone out:

Fourth of July under Trump’s Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/D72WNfnSCf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 4, 2024

Biden-Harris HQ, the official rapid-response account for the Biden campaign, lies a lot. It's not Donald Trump's Project 2025. Donald Trump is running on something called Agenda 47, which you can read about on his website. Project 2025 is the product of the Heritage Foundation and is 900 pages long. Project 2025 has nothing to do with the Trump campaign.

The mainstream media has been hooked, and CBS News decided to report on this "blueprint" for Trump's second term.

What is Project 2025? What to know about the conservative blueprint for a second Trump administration https://t.co/LOejWjtuKQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2024

CBS News reports:

Voters in recent weeks have begun to hear the name "Project 2025" invoked more and more by President Biden and Democrats, as they seek to sound the alarm about what could be in store if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in the White House. Overseen by the conservative Heritage Foundation, the multi-pronged initiative includes a detailed blueprint for the next Republican president to usher in a sweeping overhaul of the executive branch. Trump and his campaign have worked to distance themselves from Project 2025, with the former president going so far as to call some of the proposals "abysmal." But Democrats have continued to tie the transition project to Trump, especially as they find themselves mired in their own controversy over whether Mr. Biden should withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest following his startling debate performance last month.

"Trump and his campaign have worked to distance themselves from Project 2025." But we're hearing it invoked more and more by President Biden and Democrats.

Some of the policies in the Project 2025 agenda have been discussed by Republicans for years or pushed by Trump himself: less federal intervention in education and more support for school choice; work requirements for able-bodied, childless adults on food stamps; and a secure border with increased enforcement of immigration laws, mass deportations and construction of a border wall.

Good.

Project 2025 is a wish list project of the Heritage Foundation from 2 years ago, it is not Trump’s platform nor is it the RNC’s platform. — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) July 9, 2024

Trump has already stated that this is not from his campaign — Kurt M (@kurtismarsh) July 9, 2024

Retract this story or I hope he sues you for everything you own. pic.twitter.com/pKpVid9nnv — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 9, 2024

You guys got your marching orders, eh? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 9, 2024

Not for the first time, something 99% of conservatives had never even heard of until media decided to obsess about it is put forth as if it defines conservative thinking. — David Shane (@david_shane) July 9, 2024

Oh man, may want to fire up the legal department on this one. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) July 9, 2024

There it is. The Narrative has been laundered into the Normie News Networks.



Normie Norm will catch 27 seconds or so on the nightly news they form their worldview from and come away thinking “wow that Orange Man really is bad” https://t.co/uYNnFWpRsS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 9, 2024

That's not really damning article. It goes over about 10 items in project 2025 and none of them seem unreasonable. — Estril (@Estril0) July 9, 2024

But they write in their opening sentence that Democrats "seek to sound the alarm about what could be in store."

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 9, 2024

It's not the blueprint for a second Trump administration, and it's also not inherently evil just because Democrats oppose it.

***