Lies, Flip-Flops, and Fear-Mongering, Oh My! Harris Campaign Does Not 'Push Joy'
We Bet They're a Blast at Parties! Woke Dungeons and Dragons Game Sounds...
Reporters Asks About White House Intervening in Musk's Interview of Trump
Columnist Calling for Elon Musk to Be Arrested Wrote Book Fantasizing About Assassination
PolitiFact Tries to Set JD Vance Straight About Tim Walz’s Retirement
The Atlantic: Kamala's Politics Are Hard to 'Pin Down' ('Cause of ALL HER...
CNN Expects a 'Bromance' Interview Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Spot the Difference: CBS Coverage of No Taxes on Tips Is SO DIFFERENT...
Remember How Pence Was Gonna Put Gays in Camps? Harris Says Trump Will...
Joe Biden, Kamala HQ Won’t Give Up the Charlottesville Hoax
Woke Wikipedia Let Someone Edit JD Vance's Page to Erase His Military Awards...
Here's How Newsweek Framed Kamala Harris' 1st Policy Proposal ('Shameless Doesn't Begin to...
What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is...
D'OH! KJP Tied Kamala Harris to the Sinking 'SS Bidenomics' (What a Gift...

Drew Holden Compiles Examples of Media Spin Over the 'Swift-Boating' of Tim Walz

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Did Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz falsely claim to have seen combat in either Iraq or Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom? As Twitchy reported earlier, take it from Walz's battalion commander if not from letters from Guardsman who served with him. He quit to pursue his political career when he knew his unit was being deployed to Iraq. But he still talks about carrying weapons of war on the battlefront (Italy?).

Advertisement

Drew Holden has put together a thread on Walz, his claims, and the media's spin on them. Remember, in a Friday night news dump, the Kamala Harris campaign put out a statement admitting that Walz "misspoke" in a 2018 video that included the vice presidential candidate talking about his handling of weapons "in war." That video wasn't the only time he misspoke.

Recommended

PolitiFact Tries to Set JD Vance Straight About Tim Walz’s Retirement
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

The new "swift-boat"? As much as we despite John Kerry, he actually went overseas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"By Chris Hayes."

Ah yes, Walz's selection has brought "joy" to the Harris campaign. So we've been told, over and over.

Advertisement

That's all true, but now the Republicans are pouncing on it. Maybe Walz could do a sit-down interview or a press conference and give us the real story instead of letting himself be "swift-boated."

***

Tags: DREW HOLDEN TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PolitiFact Tries to Set JD Vance Straight About Tim Walz’s Retirement
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We Bet They're a Blast at Parties! Woke Dungeons and Dragons Game Sounds Absolutely AWFUL
Amy Curtis
Columnist Calling for Elon Musk to Be Arrested Wrote Book Fantasizing About Assassination
Brett T.
What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is WALKING BACK Its Apology
Amy Curtis
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PolitiFact Tries to Set JD Vance Straight About Tim Walz’s Retirement Brett T.
Advertisement