CNN Expects a 'Bromance' Interview Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

As Twitchy reported earlier, Donald Trump returned to Twitter, from which Elon Musk unbanned him, with a powerful campaign ad. That was just the warmup, though. Musk is going to be interviewing Trump on X Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern.

We've already written about the softball interview CBS News' Robert Costa had with President Joe Biden, allowing him to sail by with the "very fine people" hoax once again. Will Costa be voting for Biden? Of course.

CNN seems very upset that Musk, who has endorsed Trump, will be giving him a "bromance" interview in which he can lie all he wants without fact-checking. That sounds like every mainstream media interview with Biden there's ever been.

Axios’ @sarafischer: “@elonmusk will let Donald Trump speak all of the falsehoods & misinformation that he wants. I mean, he’s not a journalist … Does he want to be fact checking all the information? So I think it‘s just a platform for Trump to come out say whatever he wants.” pic.twitter.com/13w1MVzzGD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2024

It's always good to hear a "real" journalist like Sara Fischer out those fake journalists like Musk. Musk buying X has been the greatest boon to real journalism in recent times.

Meanwhile Kamala and Walz can't take questions from a friendly media — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) August 12, 2024

So many falsehoods and misinformations.



So many they can’t even name any. Just too many misinformations to be said out loud. pic.twitter.com/yrXKr5gh4p — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) August 12, 2024

At least Musk is interviewing Trump, something that no MSM journalist has seen fit to do with Harris. — Michael McNally (@notoserfdom) August 12, 2024

“Fringe online base”. No, it’s the younger, Gen Z listening to & watching these podcasts, streamers, X, Tik Tok & social media. The leftists know it and are freaked out enough about it to do a segment on it trying to cope. Cope harder losers… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 12, 2024

Corporate media is big mad because they believe @elonmusk is encroaching on their monopoly on the spread of disinformation. If anyone is going to spread disinformation it’s gonna be CNN damnit! — Trout (@AutisticTrout) August 12, 2024

While at the same time, CNN will allow any misinformation and disinformation against Trump, his supporters, his successes while in office, his policies, etc. — Dennis (@Dennis_Klaman) August 12, 2024

Free speech is a bitch — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) August 12, 2024

Remember that Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz says that free speech doesn't guarantee that you can spread disinformation. How he'd police that, we don't want to know.

Hey @sarafischer. @Axios has already established that you can make corrections 3 years after the fact....so you have to shut up until then. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 12, 2024

Remind me which network has interviewed and fact checked Kamala Harris since she became the nominee… — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 12, 2024

How many times has CNN tracked down Walz and fact-checked him on his military service?

The only difference is that Musk has come out publicly and endorsed Trump. Every mainstream journalist is going to vote for Biden, but they can't say it because they're "real" journalists.

