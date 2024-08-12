CNN Expects a 'Bromance' Interview Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Columnist Calling for Elon Musk to Be Arrested Wrote Book Fantasizing About Assassination
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

As Twitchy reported earlier, Donald Trump returned to Twitter, from which Elon Musk unbanned him, with a powerful campaign ad. That was just the warmup, though. Musk is going to be interviewing Trump on X Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern.

We've already written about the softball interview CBS News' Robert Costa had with President Joe Biden, allowing him to sail by with the "very fine people" hoax once again. Will Costa be voting for Biden? Of course.

CNN seems very upset that Musk, who has endorsed Trump, will be giving him a "bromance" interview in which he can lie all he wants without fact-checking. That sounds like every mainstream media interview with Biden there's ever been.

It's always good to hear a "real" journalist like Sara Fischer out those fake journalists like Musk. Musk buying X has been the greatest boon to real journalism in recent times.

Remember that Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz says that free speech doesn't guarantee that you can spread disinformation. How he'd police that, we don't want to know.

How many times has CNN tracked down Walz and fact-checked him on his military service?

The only difference is that Musk has come out publicly and endorsed Trump. Every mainstream journalist is going to vote for Biden, but they can't say it because they're "real" journalists.

***

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK INTERVIEW TWITTER

