He's BACK, Baby! Donald Trump Returns to X With AMAZING Campaign Ad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:45 AM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Donald Trump is back on X! After being suspended from the social media platform in 2021, then having his account reinstated, Trump hadn't posted on X since August, 2023. 

Until today:

The ad is really, really good. 

And it comes on the day Trump is scheduled to do an interview with Elon Musk on X.

It's time to fight.

Lots of people are happy to see him.

He sure is.

Do you know anyone who is better off, save the political class?

Nope.

it kind of is.

All of this.

Love it.

No, you can't.

Hahahahahaha.

Some people pointed out that this isn't on his X timeline, but here's a possible explanation for it:

Makes sense.

We'll take mean tweets and $2/gal gas any day of the week.

Again!

