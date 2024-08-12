He's BACK, Baby! Donald Trump Returns to X With AMAZING Campaign Ad

Donald Trump is back on X! After being suspended from the social media platform in 2021, then having his account reinstated, Trump hadn't posted on X since August, 2023.
Until today:
Are you better off now than you were when I was president?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024
Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline.
Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! #TrumpOnX
The ad is really, really good.
And it comes on the day Trump is scheduled to do an interview with Elon Musk on X.
Welcome back Boss. Save America 🇺🇸.— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 12, 2024
It's time to fight.
Welcome Back! 💯— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 12, 2024
Lots of people are happy to see him.
HE’S BACK?!?! pic.twitter.com/wsKdei1Jwe— Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) August 12, 2024
He sure is.
I'll be honest, I have a LOT more complaining to do about gov since you left office.. but, NO, my family and I are NOT better off. Hurry back!— Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 12, 2024
Do you know anyone who is better off, save the political class?
Nope.
Hell yeah!!— Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 12, 2024
It's awesome to have you back!
it kind of is.
Do more posts like this, ads like this, speeches hammering this, make sure the people know this is the result of 4 years of Democrats. Don't even mention your Democrat opponent by name. You won't have to.— Steve (Formerly Steve E4BEA) (@SteveRetAFEA) August 12, 2024
FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! WIN!!!!
All of this.
#TrumpOnX https://t.co/Dq1pvjoT0r pic.twitter.com/7JxyNn5GKV— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 12, 2024
Love it.
This is more like it. And you can never go wrong with your messaging when you go with the Gipper! https://t.co/0ywr8xU1WK— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 12, 2024
No, you can't.
When Trump drops his first post back on X at 3AM: https://t.co/3q4ltxqI9o pic.twitter.com/qOoPMya1Tb— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 12, 2024
Hahahahahaha.
Some people pointed out that this isn't on his X timeline, but here's a possible explanation for it:
You can’t find this post on his page cause he’s not officially coming back til tonight. This is the teaser. https://t.co/DoWdZ1j90d— CatholicDan (@catholic_dan7) August 12, 2024
Makes sense.
Mean Tweets; Activated. https://t.co/3JuPz7NniP— The Panic (@ThePanic16) August 12, 2024
We'll take mean tweets and $2/gal gas any day of the week.
🎶Guess who's back...back again!🎶 https://t.co/uAhygtWiG6— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 12, 2024
Again!
