He's BACK, Baby! Donald Trump Returns to X With AMAZING Campaign Ad

Donald Trump is back on X! After being suspended from the social media platform in 2021, then having his account reinstated, Trump hadn't posted on X since August, 2023.

Until today:

Are you better off now than you were when I was president?



Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline.



Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! #TrumpOnX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

And it comes on the day Trump is scheduled to do an interview with Elon Musk on X.

Welcome back Boss. Save America 🇺🇸. — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 12, 2024

Welcome Back! 💯 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 12, 2024

I'll be honest, I have a LOT more complaining to do about gov since you left office.. but, NO, my family and I are NOT better off. Hurry back! — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 12, 2024

Do you know anyone who is better off, save the political class?

It's awesome to have you back! — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 12, 2024

Do more posts like this, ads like this, speeches hammering this, make sure the people know this is the result of 4 years of Democrats. Don't even mention your Democrat opponent by name. You won't have to.

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! WIN!!!! — Steve (Formerly Steve E4BEA) (@SteveRetAFEA) August 12, 2024

This is more like it. And you can never go wrong with your messaging when you go with the Gipper! https://t.co/0ywr8xU1WK — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 12, 2024

When Trump drops his first post back on X at 3AM: https://t.co/3q4ltxqI9o pic.twitter.com/qOoPMya1Tb — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 12, 2024

Some people pointed out that this isn't on his X timeline, but here's a possible explanation for it:

You can’t find this post on his page cause he’s not officially coming back til tonight. This is the teaser. https://t.co/DoWdZ1j90d — CatholicDan (@catholic_dan7) August 12, 2024

