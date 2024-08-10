Ron Filipkowski Compares Vance’s and Walz’s (Many) Military Awards

As Twitchy reported earlier today, the Harris-Walz campaign did a Friday night news dump of a statement addressing the stolen valor accusations about Tim Walz. In the statement, the campaign says that Walz "misspoke" in a 2018 video circulated by the Harris campaign earlier this week that included the vice presidential candidate talking about his handling of weapons "in war." Did he misspeak all of the other times as well? He's been misspeaking since at least 2006.

Letters from soldiers who served with Walz in the Missouri National Guard were bitter, and as we reported earlier, CNN suddenly had technical difficulties and had to cut off an interview with Walz’s former military superior that had taken a bad turn for the campaign.

From what we've heard from Walz himself and his supporters, he didn't have any military superiors. Ron Filipkowski thought he'd help the nation understand by putting together a side-by-side comparison of Walz's and J.D. Vance's military careers.

Wow. But as Nancy Pelosi belligerently demanded on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, did Vance service in combat? Well, did he?

Get back to us when he claims he did like Walz.

This editor gets to vote on proposed Community Notes, and a lot of them propose that the graphic omits several of Vance's medals, including the Iraq Campaign Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

Point well made.

You should probably learn to spell “Sergeant.” Also. “Sergeant” is not a military job description. Nor is “Correspondent.” You should use the actual MOS title. You should also list all of JD Vance’s awards. You are missing a bunch. And you should explain why it’s not a freaking… https://t.co/avtyEk15cd — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 10, 2024

Hey Dingus @RonFilipkowski



A Command Sergeant Major earning an ARCOM as his retirement award is like a husband giving his wife a $10 Amazon gift card as an anniversary present for their 50th wedding anniversary.



You just don't get it.



The fact that this bag of dirt got an… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 10, 2024

The fact that this bag of dirt got an ARCOM as his ETS award says all any veteran needs to know about what a piece of pond scum Walz is.

Why is this counted only in years? Since he was in the National Guard, didn't Walz spend a weekend a month of his time for most of his service? (Plus a couple weeks a year)



24/7 month in, month out is a lot different than 38 days a year. — Mark Blair (@mblair) August 10, 2024

Interesting. Most of Walz’ awards are those that a simply given for showing up. Marines don’t get medals or awards for doing their job. — Karlos Collins- Cam-Dog (@realcamdog2022) August 10, 2024

TIL that E-9 is rhe highest rank in the US Army…. — Joseph Ficarra (@joseph_ficarra) August 10, 2024





Pretty sure O-10 is the highest rank in the U.S. ARMY.

E-9 IS the highest enlisted rank, which he reached, didn’t fulfill the obligations for, was demoted and lied about it.

ARCOM on top after 24 years ISN’T a flex.



Just some facts… — LibertyOrDeath (@RussLffl) August 10, 2024

Cool Walz is less decorated than me, I did 8 years, he did 24. At least I have expeditionary ribbons and can properly claim I held weapons of war in war. — Boogs🇺🇸 (@WoodBoogs) August 10, 2024

Seems weird that Walz could get all those awards drinking wine in Italy — Slow (@SlowLaneLodge) August 10, 2024

Walz did serve a short time stationed in Italy, which a Bloomberg reporter mistook for Iraq.

Hey, @RonFilipkowski? How does a so-called CSM retire without an MSM? Was his retirement award an ARCOM? Did he get a retirement award? You are a fool to wander into the tall grass, friend. — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) August 10, 2024

The more the media pushes this, the more it'll make veterans mad, he lied, and now they're lying for him. — Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) August 10, 2024

One lies about serving in Iraq and continuously did so for decades until 5 minutes ago. One didn’t. I’ll let Ron do the research to find which one did what — SparkyGris (@clarkprkr) August 10, 2024

Was it Iraq or Afghanistan … or both?

People not understanding the difference in a 'rank' and a 'billet' is a problem here. The first to get people to understand that is going to win this whole debate. — PaladinJME (@paladinjme) August 10, 2024

“Look at how many participation trophies he won!” — JWPTX (@jwpatx1485) August 10, 2024

This propaganda is directed at the ignorant. Don't be ignorant. — Steve Rogers (@SteveRo83760489) August 10, 2024

This editor never served (although now wishes that he had) and isn't the last word on this. Veterans, know, though.

***