Ron Filipkowski Compares Vance’s and Walz’s (Many) Military Awards

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 10, 2024
Gif meme

As Twitchy reported earlier today, the Harris-Walz campaign did a Friday night news dump of a statement addressing the stolen valor accusations about Tim Walz. In the statement, the campaign says that Walz "misspoke" in a 2018 video circulated by the Harris campaign earlier this week that included the vice presidential candidate talking about his handling of weapons "in war." Did he misspeak all of the other times as well? He's been misspeaking since at least 2006.

Letters from soldiers who served with Walz in the Missouri National Guard were bitter, and as we reported earlier, CNN suddenly had technical difficulties and had to cut off an interview with Walz’s former military superior that had taken a bad turn for the campaign.

From what we've heard from Walz himself and his supporters, he didn't have any military superiors. Ron Filipkowski thought he'd help the nation understand by putting together a side-by-side comparison of Walz's and J.D. Vance's military careers.

Wow. But as Nancy Pelosi belligerently demanded on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, did Vance service in combat? Well, did he? 
Get back to us when he claims he did like Walz.

This editor gets to vote on proposed Community Notes, and a lot of them propose that the graphic omits several of Vance's medals, including the Iraq Campaign Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

Point well made.

The fact that this bag of dirt got an ARCOM as his ETS award says all any veteran needs to know about what a piece of pond scum Walz is.


Walz did serve a short time stationed in Italy, which a Bloomberg reporter mistook for Iraq.

Was it Iraq or Afghanistan … or both?

This editor never served (although now wishes that he had) and isn't the last word on this. Veterans, know, though.

***

Tags: J.D. VANCE RON FILIPKOWSKI TIM WALZ

