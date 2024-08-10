CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical Difficulties'

Photo ID Requirements Are Racist, Oppressive and Wrong... Unless It's for Entry to...
Doug P.  |  9:11 AM on August 10, 2024
Twitter

Ever since JD Vance responded to criticism from Tim Walz by accusing Kamala Harris' running-mate of stolen valor, more and more clips of Walz either claiming to have fought in war zones or standing by listening to others say that while not correcting them have surfaced. 

The Harris campaign knows it has a problem on its hands, so they're now hoping this statement to ABC News from an unnamed Walz spokesperson will do the trick: 

"Misspoke"? It happened on multiple occasions and even appears in articles about Walz.

However, the statement from the Walz campaign will probably be enough to satisfy the Dem allies in the media.

Meanwhile, CNN interviewed Walz's former superior, and it appears somebody at the cable net didn't like where this was headed: 

At the end of that clip you probably noticed that the host cut the interview short, claiming there was trouble with the audio (at that point there didn't seem to be). Media to the rescue: 

"Technical difficulties" seem to happen more frequently when an interview isn't going somebody's way. 

It's CNN, so skepticism is always warranted. 

Just how many narrative grenades the MSM is willing to throw themselves on in order to protect the Dems with an election less than three months away remains to be seen.

The usual suspects in the media will continue to either try and sweep this problem for the Harris campaign under the rug or downplay it until people stop caring. They can't be allowed to get away with it.

