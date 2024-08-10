CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical Difficulties'

Ever since JD Vance responded to criticism from Tim Walz by accusing Kamala Harris' running-mate of stolen valor, more and more clips of Walz either claiming to have fought in war zones or standing by listening to others say that while not correcting them have surfaced.

The Harris campaign knows it has a problem on its hands, so they're now hoping this statement to ABC News from an unnamed Walz spokesperson will do the trick:

A senior Harris-Walz campaign spokesman tells me Tim Walz “misspoke” when he talked about “weapons of war that I carried in war” in 2018.



Walz served in the Army National Guard for 24 years. He trained with “weapons of war” but he never deployed in a war zone. pic.twitter.com/nM3a9phLJH — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 10, 2024

"Misspoke"? It happened on multiple occasions and even appears in articles about Walz.

Perhaps you should ask why he said something similar back in 2006 and keeps referring to himself in a variety of ways as a combat veteran. pic.twitter.com/NXuOE4bL7y — Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) August 10, 2024

Did he also misspeak in this interview? pic.twitter.com/NIMOY9zY84 — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) August 10, 2024

However, the statement from the Walz campaign will probably be enough to satisfy the Dem allies in the media.

Meanwhile, CNN interviewed Walz's former superior, and it appears somebody at the cable net didn't like where this was headed:

CNN Anchor in disbelief as Tim Walz's former Superior details how Walz quit and went around his superior to avoid going to Iraq.

"We had already received our notification of sourcing (NOS)...Yes, he had been notified" pic.twitter.com/Zv7EbwuS98 — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) August 10, 2024

At the end of that clip you probably noticed that the host cut the interview short, claiming there was trouble with the audio (at that point there didn't seem to be). Media to the rescue:

Tim Walz’s former military superior has his interview cut short by CNN for “technical difficulties” as soon as he starts explaining that Walz is full of it pic.twitter.com/iKh5NND4ZJ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 10, 2024

"Technical difficulties" seem to happen more frequently when an interview isn't going somebody's way.

It's CNN, so skepticism is always warranted.

There was a slight issue with the audio earlier in the interview, but otherwise he was as clear as day when she cut him off. Clearly got the order from producers to silence him before he said anything else negative about Tampon Tim. — Shaun M (@smur108) August 10, 2024

CNN is manipulating the narrative… everyone can hear him just fine. — 💕 Just Me 💕 (@jadcad2021) August 10, 2024

They’ll do anything to save their narrative. https://t.co/0fhJSUNirA — Keri (@kbatt7121116) August 10, 2024

Just how many narrative grenades the MSM is willing to throw themselves on in order to protect the Dems with an election less than three months away remains to be seen.

The @cnn reporter went into full defense mode on behalf of Tim Walz, even faking the old “your audio is breaking up” trick.” There’s no escaping this farce for Walz. In Minnesota he has willing and obvious support from an ultra liberal press corps. He thought this was behind him. https://t.co/ykOOGIeipc — James Hutton (@JEHutton) August 10, 2024

The usual suspects in the media will continue to either try and sweep this problem for the Harris campaign under the rug or downplay it until people stop caring. They can't be allowed to get away with it.