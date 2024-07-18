The Twitchy Team Live Blogs the RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
MSNBC: J.D. Vance Wanting to Be Buried in Family Plot an ‘Easter Egg'...
Scoop: JD Vance's Venmo Account Tells a Tale of ... Nothing
Shocker! Turns Out MSNBC's Programming From the GOP Convention are 'Cheap Fakes'
RIP: Political Commentator, Journalist, and Author Lou Dobbs Dead at 78
Trump Swears Divine Intervention Saved His Life, Thanks God!
In Tone Deaf Ad Campaign, Adidas Launches '1972' Olympics Shoe Fronted by Hamas...
Chris Hayes Thinks It's Vile When People Say 'They' Tried to Kill Trump
The Button-Down Mind: Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dead at 94
CNN Pundit Wonders Why Republicans Want a Strong America: 'Strong America for What?'
Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald...
Sen. Chris Murphy's Prediction 'If Republicans Don't Win the Election' Is Weapons Grade...
Joy Reid Takes Bats**t INSANE to Whole New Level Sleuthing What REALLY Happened...

Axios: Some Dems Think Biden Will Drop Out as Soon as This Weekend

Brett T.  |  6:55 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Axios is stirring things up again. Axios is the outlet that claimed that President Joe Biden was "dependably engaged" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They looked into the secret committee to unelect the president. Most recently, Axios reported that the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump could "reinvigorate" Biden's presidency.

Advertisement

Now sources tell Axios that Biden could drop out of the race as early as this weekend.

Biden went awfully quickly from saying he'd be on the ballot in November unless he got hit by a train to saying a medical condition might lead him to drop out. This was from an interview conducted last Friday:

One thousand percent.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (along with Extreme Hakeem Jeffries) have all said they've talked to Biden about how he can't win. It's all out in public now.

Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen report:

Several top Democrats privately tell us the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend.

Why it matters: The 81-year-old president, now self-isolating with COVID, remains publicly dug in. But privately he's resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny making it impossible to continue his campaign, the Democrats tell us.

Behind the scenes: The private message, distilled to its bluntest form: The top leaders of his party, his friends and key donors believe he can't win, can't change public perceptions of his age and acuity, and can't deliver congressional majorities.

Recommended

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

But what does Dr. Jill Biden say?

Team Biden's TJ Ducklo says Axios is full of it and Biden is the nominee.

So 1,000 percent he stays, right?

We learned from ABC News Wednesday that Schumer and Jeffries are pushing to delay the official nomination process.

We'd heard they were going to nominate him sooner than the convention, over a Zoom call or something. Now they're trying to delay it? Dems in disarray.

Advertisement

That's going to cost Trump zero votes.

Us too. We're ridin' with Biden and looking forward to the next debate.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN NOMINEE AXIOS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW
Sam J.
Scoop: JD Vance's Venmo Account Tells a Tale of ... Nothing
Gordon K
The Twitchy Team Live Blogs the RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
MSNBC: J.D. Vance Wanting to Be Buried in Family Plot an ‘Easter Egg' of White Nationalism
Brett T.
Shocker! Turns Out MSNBC's Programming From the GOP Convention are 'Cheap Fakes'
Doug P.
Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald Trump
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW Sam J.
Advertisement