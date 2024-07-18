Axios: Some Dems Think Biden Will Drop Out as Soon as This Weekend

Axios is stirring things up again. Axios is the outlet that claimed that President Joe Biden was "dependably engaged" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They looked into the secret committee to unelect the president. Most recently, Axios reported that the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump could "reinvigorate" Biden's presidency.

Now sources tell Axios that Biden could drop out of the race as early as this weekend.

President Biden may decide to drop out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend, according to several top Democrats who believe the rising pressure will persuade the 81-year-old. https://t.co/Czmy98XMvQ — Axios (@axios) July 18, 2024

Biden went awfully quickly from saying he'd be on the ballot in November unless he got hit by a train to saying a medical condition might lead him to drop out. This was from an interview conducted last Friday:

QUESTION: "We will 1,000% see you on the ballot this November?"



BIDEN: "Unless I get hit by a train, yeah" pic.twitter.com/EmkchHQqBL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2024

One thousand percent.

The big question: is this story just a leak to pressure Biden, or a reflection of reality? So far, all such stories have been wishcasting. https://t.co/uW6vEPAz4G — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 18, 2024

I assume it's just a leak to pressure him. That's standard fare. The question is whether the reporters are being played or whether they're part of the effort to push him out. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 18, 2024

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (along with Extreme Hakeem Jeffries) have all said they've talked to Biden about how he can't win. It's all out in public now.

Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen report:

Several top Democrats privately tell us the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend. Why it matters: The 81-year-old president, now self-isolating with COVID, remains publicly dug in. But privately he's resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny making it impossible to continue his campaign, the Democrats tell us. Behind the scenes: The private message, distilled to its bluntest form: The top leaders of his party, his friends and key donors believe he can't win, can't change public perceptions of his age and acuity, and can't deliver congressional majorities.

But what does Dr. Jill Biden say?

Team Biden's TJ Ducklo says Axios is full of it and Biden is the nominee.

Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States. He’s running for reelection. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop. Tonight a convicted felon will talk about how he’ll make people’s lives worse if he gains power. Let’s focus. https://t.co/RZBb9k6g9d — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) July 18, 2024

So 1,000 percent he stays, right?

Non-denial denials are very clever. You guys are so smart! — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 18, 2024

It’s over. You lost. 👍 — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) July 18, 2024

He hasn't been nominated to anything yet and you guys all know it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2024

We learned from ABC News Wednesday that Schumer and Jeffries are pushing to delay the official nomination process.

BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pushed the party to delay its nominating process, multiple sources tell ABC News. https://t.co/OoVCiq2AOZ — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2024

We'd heard they were going to nominate him sooner than the convention, over a Zoom call or something. Now they're trying to delay it? Dems in disarray.

Democrat voters waking up to the fact that their voice doesn’t matter.



Democrat Power Structure dictates their candidate choice. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 18, 2024

You do realize that everyone rolls their eyes at the "convicted felon" thing, right? — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) July 18, 2024

That's going to cost Trump zero votes.

Kamala Harris is now the overwhelming favorite in betting odds and Joe has signaled he's "considering" stepping down. Announcement is coming this weekend if not sooner. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) July 18, 2024

Gonna comment just so I can see how bad this ages — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) July 18, 2024

As a Trump supporter, I wholeheartedly can get behind this "strategy." — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) July 18, 2024

Us too. We're ridin' with Biden and looking forward to the next debate.

Stand by your man to the bitter end and beyond. — Rich Dunsheath (@rdunsheath) July 18, 2024

