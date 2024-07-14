Milwaukee Mayor Was FURIOUS Over Harmless RNC Sign Change (Let's Hope They Now...
Axios Reports Attempted Assassination of Trump Could Reinvigorate the Biden Presidency

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on July 14, 2024
meme

As you know, there was an attempted assassination of Donald Trump yesterday that left the Republican nominee injured and one other rally attendee was killed: 

Former President Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time. A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive GOP nominee was doing “fine” after the shooting, which he said pierced the upper part of his right ear.

[...]

One attendee was killed and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said. All were identified as men.

The shooter was also killed, and now there are a lot of questions for the Secret Service.

Meanwhile the media's doing their thing. This time around we'll focus on an Axios report about how this could be a turning point for the Biden campaign. No, seriously:

The media's really taking advantage of this latest opportunity to prove to everybody that they're flaming garbage.

They've been unable to throw Trump in jail up to now obviously other options that might help the Biden campaign are on the table.

Beyond the obvious "how could this help Biden" spin is the laughable claim that Biden might actually do something to "lower the temperature":

Maybe the White House will deliver more "temperature lowering" moments like this:

Yep, nobody "lowers the temperature" quite like Joe Biden!

