It's Not the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Joy Behar and...
Is Chick-Fil-A in the Room With You? MN Hospital Praises 'Courageous' Workers for...
Biden Regime Leaders Flee DC As Trump Prepares to Fire Them All!
BOOMITY! Elon Musk's Post About What Karma REALLY Looks Like Will Definitely Leave...
A Wildcard Wednesday Whoop A** on Elites
'Unfairly Becoming a Distraction': Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Attorney General Consideratio...
And We're Officially DEAD: Don't Look Now BUT Rob Reiner Just Basically Committed...
AP: Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for 'Staging a Racist and Homophobic Atta...
Who They REALLY Are: Thread Shows UNHINGED Trans Activists Attacking Sarah McBride for...
'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS,...
VIP
Just for Fun, Here's Rush Limbaugh in 1992 Shredding Al Gore's '10 Years...
Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free...
Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat...
Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley...

Dem NM Gov Won't Cooperate With Trump Deportations (Tom Homan Had a Reminder for Her and Others)

Doug P.  |  2:07 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

The list of Democrats who are basically saying it will be illegal for the Trump administration to enforce this country's laws keeps growing. The mayor of Denver, Colorado has said he will use the police to keep ICE from gathering up criminal illegals in his city (everything's completely upside-down at this point). 

Advertisement

The latest defiant Democrat is New Mexico Gov. Stephanie Grisham, who says that deporting illegals is illegal. Yeah, that sounds ridiculous to us too, but that's what she said: 

Does the governor know what else is illegal on its face? Entering the country illegally! The "enforcing laws is illegal" crowd has a rude awakening coming. 

Tom Homan is going to be Donald Trump's border czar and has already served up some warnings for dedicated sanctuary city Democrats: 

"There's a clear line here, and they can't cross that line. I will suggest she reads Title 8, United States Code 1324 III, which says you can't harbor or conceal an illegal alien from federal law enforcement officers."

Recommended

Is Chick-Fil-A in the Room With You? MN Hospital Praises 'Courageous' Workers for Whining About Free Food
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Lawful gun owning citizens are a problem but people in the country illegally aren't? That sounds pretty on brand for the Dems these days.

Fortunately most of these people continue to not have a clue about why they lost the election so badly.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Chick-Fil-A in the Room With You? MN Hospital Praises 'Courageous' Workers for Whining About Free Food
Amy Curtis
BOOMITY! Elon Musk's Post About What Karma REALLY Looks Like Will Definitely Leave a MARK on Alvin Bragg
Sam J.
It's Not the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Joy Behar and She Says One Person Is to Blame
justmindy
WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)
Sam J.
Who They REALLY Are: Thread Shows UNHINGED Trans Activists Attacking Sarah McBride for Bathroom Statement
Sam J.
Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free Speech on Bluesky and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is Chick-Fil-A in the Room With You? MN Hospital Praises 'Courageous' Workers for Whining About Free Food Amy Curtis
Advertisement