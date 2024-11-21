Dem NM Gov Won't Cooperate With Trump Deportations (Tom Homan Had a Reminder for Her and Others)

The list of Democrats who are basically saying it will be illegal for the Trump administration to enforce this country's laws keeps growing. The mayor of Denver, Colorado has said he will use the police to keep ICE from gathering up criminal illegals in his city (everything's completely upside-down at this point).

The latest defiant Democrat is New Mexico Gov. Stephanie Grisham, who says that deporting illegals is illegal. Yeah, that sounds ridiculous to us too, but that's what she said:

N.M. Gov. Grisham (@GovMLG) on her refusal to help deport illegal immigrants: "First of all, it’s unlawful ... to do mass deportations" pic.twitter.com/ONKRZOp08j — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2024

Does the governor know what else is illegal on its face? Entering the country illegally! The "enforcing laws is illegal" crowd has a rude awakening coming.

Tom Homan is going to be Donald Trump's border czar and has already served up some warnings for dedicated sanctuary city Democrats:

Tom Homan has a pretty clear message for all of these Democratic governors and mayors. pic.twitter.com/88yXtkRK0K — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 21, 2024

"There's a clear line here, and they can't cross that line. I will suggest she reads Title 8, United States Code 1324 III, which says you can't harbor or conceal an illegal alien from federal law enforcement officers."

This shrew thinks it's unlawful to own guns, too. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) November 21, 2024

Lawful gun owning citizens are a problem but people in the country illegally aren't? That sounds pretty on brand for the Dems these days.

Nobody fights harder than Democrats who fight for the rights of people who’ve illegally invaded America. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) November 21, 2024

With this kind of deep, thoughtful analysis, I can't understand why MSNBC is about to be sold off. https://t.co/sZ4lYmwFd2 — Adam 🇺🇲 (@politicsandtheo) November 21, 2024

Fortunately most of these people continue to not have a clue about why they lost the election so badly.