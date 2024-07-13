WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
State Representative Says Joe Biden Could Be Suffering From Long COVID
President Biden Addresses the Nation From His Beach House
Biden Won't Say Trump Rally Shooting Was an Assassination Attempt
Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes...
White House Releases Statement on Trump Assassination Attempt
TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot...
You're Not Going to Believe This CNN Headline About the Assassination Attempt on...
Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally
'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are...
Ohio Town of 60,000 Asks for Help Housing 20,000 Haitian Illegal Immigrants
BREAKING: Attempted ASSASSINATION of Donald Trump Tonight During Rally (WATCH) Update: TRU...
OMG! Biden's Staff Passed Him a Note About His Defensiveness During Call and...
President Joe Biden Gets Supporters to Boo the Press at Michigan Rally

Axios Unveils the Committee to Unelect President Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Frankly, we're appalled. The Democrats held a primary and Joe Biden won out over all the write-ins for "uncommitted" over his continued military aid to Israel. The DNC ensured that Biden was the only choice. Biden would only agree to the CNN debate if Robert F. Kennedy were not invited.

Advertisement

Axios is pulling back the curtain on the "committee to unelect the president." Biden has said that only God could convince him to drop out of the race, and Dr. Jill Biden certainly isn't going to let that happen. The people chose Biden, and that's what they're getting.

Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen report:

President Biden beat back the initial public campaign by Democrats to oust him from the party's presidential ticket, swiftly and decisively. But very-connected Democrats, mostly veterans of the Obama and Clinton administrations, are plotting hourly to get him to withdraw quickly.

How it works: The anti-Biden Democrats are trading texts, emails and polling, fighting fellow Democrats on TV and X, and circulating stories and arguments by sympathetic journalists and columnists, including Ezra Klein and Matt Yglesias.

  • Many are in conversation with lawmakers to push their leaders to squeeze Biden and his inner circle. They know Biden and his family seem unmovable — so they hope for the use of overwhelming force by the Obamas + Clintons + Schumer + Jeffries + Pelosi.

Members of this notional committee tell us there's no hidden hand — no command and control. Instead, these are all people who've worked together on past campaigns.

Recommended

TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot (She Deleted BUT We Got It)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Axios says most of these people are one step away from former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, both of whom have appeared at fundraisers for Biden in recent months.

Voters want Biden, and they should get Biden.

Advertisement

And they say Donald Trump is a threat to Democracy. We're ridin' with Biden right up to November.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN AXIOS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot (She Deleted BUT We Got It)
Sam J.
'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST
Sam J.
Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes ALMOST As Bad As Her WY Loss
Sam J.
You're Not Going to Believe This CNN Headline About the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
Aaron Walker
President Biden Addresses the Nation From His Beach House
Brett T.
Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot (She Deleted BUT We Got It) Sam J.
Advertisement