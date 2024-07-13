Axios Unveils the Committee to Unelect President Joe Biden

Frankly, we're appalled. The Democrats held a primary and Joe Biden won out over all the write-ins for "uncommitted" over his continued military aid to Israel. The DNC ensured that Biden was the only choice. Biden would only agree to the CNN debate if Robert F. Kennedy were not invited.

Axios is pulling back the curtain on the "committee to unelect the president." Biden has said that only God could convince him to drop out of the race, and Dr. Jill Biden certainly isn't going to let that happen. The people chose Biden, and that's what they're getting.

Meet the unofficial Committee to Unelect the President:



—Very connected Dems, mostly Obama and Clinton vets, are commissioning polls, back-channeling Dem leaders and organizing donors.



—The mission: Push Biden out of the race — the sooner, the better. https://t.co/aGbxXyBCXd — Axios (@axios) July 12, 2024

Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen report:

President Biden beat back the initial public campaign by Democrats to oust him from the party's presidential ticket, swiftly and decisively. But very-connected Democrats, mostly veterans of the Obama and Clinton administrations, are plotting hourly to get him to withdraw quickly. … How it works: The anti-Biden Democrats are trading texts, emails and polling, fighting fellow Democrats on TV and X, and circulating stories and arguments by sympathetic journalists and columnists, including Ezra Klein and Matt Yglesias. Many are in conversation with lawmakers to push their leaders to squeeze Biden and his inner circle. They know Biden and his family seem unmovable — so they hope for the use of overwhelming force by the Obamas + Clintons + Schumer + Jeffries + Pelosi. Members of this notional committee tell us there's no hidden hand — no command and control. Instead, these are all people who've worked together on past campaigns.

Axios says most of these people are one step away from former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, both of whom have appeared at fundraisers for Biden in recent months.

The party of “Democracy” once again rigging “Democracy”. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) July 12, 2024

What is the role of the voter in this plan? It sounds like they don't care what voters want. — SSton (@SharinStone) July 12, 2024

Voters want Biden, and they should get Biden.

This is not what VOTERS want! — Nick The Frick (@jelacijaxun) July 12, 2024

No the Deep State isn't real remember — pbj (@sarcastic_pbj) July 12, 2024

I VOTED BIDEN AND YOU WONT TAKE THAT AWAY FROM ME! If they succeed, Dems will feel the wrath of the rank and file as we defect to the Independents — Bridget to the Left ☮️🌊 (@bridget857) July 12, 2024

Brought to you by the defenders of dEmOcRaCy — Artisan Well (@politiyogini) July 12, 2024

Subverting democracy is going to backfire on them. Can’t wait to see it. — American Woman (@Arbella1630) July 12, 2024

"This is what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!" — AvgJoe (@33MolonLabe) July 12, 2024

So there you have it. The party screaming "muh democracy" doesn't give a shit about the voters. Only power. — eball0911 (@eball0911) July 12, 2024

Basically, they and the press are undermining our primary votes. We voted and showed the world who we chose. Stop the madness. — Shelley (@shelley212) July 12, 2024

And they say Donald Trump is a threat to Democracy. We're ridin' with Biden right up to November.

