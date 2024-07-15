Joe Biden Tells Black Interviewer How He Got Started in the Civil Rights Movement

President Joe Biden is really hitting black media hard … sending black-owned radio stations questions in advance, getting a black interviewer in Milwaukee to edit his interview at the campaign's request, and now appearing on "360 with Speedy" on Complex. Complex notes that this interview was shot before Donald Trump's assassination attempt on Saturday … it must have taken the whole weekend to edit it together.

Advertisement

It was just a few days ago that Biden told a rally that he was "involved in the civil rights movement" in Delaware, working to desegregate restaurants and such. He has fessed up that he didn't march in Selma, but he does like to tell the story of how he used to attend a black church every day after Catholic mass to work with the church members on desegregation — which is odd, because 1) the pastor has no memory of him ever having been there (and he'd stand out), and his own vice president stabbed him in the back during the primary debates for working so closely with segregationists in the Senate.

Biden is once again regaling us with the story of how he got started in politics with the civil rights movement.

Biden completely malfunctions when he's asked why so many "hip hop artists" support President Trump.



Then Biden again falsely claims he "got started in politics" when he "got involved in the [civil rights] movement." pic.twitter.com/7vNyycObtb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2024

He only has a limited list of lines, and anytime he feels pressure, he tries to default to them. It rarely works out because he’s so senile. https://t.co/LNzRthDSg2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2024

You know he’s lying when he clears his throat or coughs… or says something 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Discernability (@Discernability) July 15, 2024

"So, Mr. President, why did you eulogize a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan?"

Back when he was being raised in a Latin-Black-Polish-LGBTQ-Catholic Church he was actually best friends with MLK 😏 — Mooment (@MrMooment) July 15, 2024

We hope the president found speedy clean and articulate.

Oh, Biden wasn't done.

President Biden tells 360 with Speedy:



"By the way, I’m the guy who did more for the Palestinian community than anybody…” pic.twitter.com/gCIcFXbKCm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 15, 2024

REPORTER: “Are you a Zionist?”



BIDEN: “Yes…Do you know what a Zionist is?”



REPORTER: “I just ask questions. I don’t answer.”pic.twitter.com/tnUzBKd5M1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2024

"Do you know what a Zionist is?" "No, it was just written down on my list of preapproved questions."

Biden once again absurdly claims inflation "was 9%" when he took office.



It was 1.4%. pic.twitter.com/x5aVxQG8Fh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2024

QUESTION: "We will 1,000% see you on the ballot this November?"



BIDEN: "Unless I get hit by a train, yeah" pic.twitter.com/EmkchHQqBL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2024

That's what we want to hear! Ridin' with Biden!

***