Joe Biden Tells Black Interviewer How He Got Started in the Civil Rights Movement

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden is really hitting black media hard … sending black-owned radio stations questions in advance, getting a black interviewer in Milwaukee to edit his interview at the campaign's request, and now appearing on "360 with Speedy" on Complex. Complex notes that this interview was shot before Donald Trump's assassination attempt on Saturday … it must have taken the whole weekend to edit it together.

It was just a few days ago that Biden told a rally that he was "involved in the civil rights movement" in Delaware, working to desegregate restaurants and such. He has fessed up that he didn't march in Selma, but he does like to tell the story of how he used to attend a black church every day after Catholic mass to work with the church members on desegregation — which is odd, because 1) the pastor has no memory of him ever having been there (and he'd stand out), and his own vice president stabbed him in the back during the primary debates for working so closely with segregationists in the Senate.

Biden is once again regaling us with the story of how he got started in politics with the civil rights movement.

"So, Mr. President, why did you eulogize a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan?"

We hope the president found speedy clean and articulate.

Oh, Biden wasn't done.

"Do you know what a Zionist is?" "No, it was just written down on my list of preapproved questions."

That's what we want to hear! Ridin' with Biden!

***

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS INFLATION INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN

