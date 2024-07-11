Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request

In his redemption tour following his debate performance, President Joe Biden has been making the media rounds, calling into black radio stations to inform African Americans that they ain't black if they vote for the other guy. As we reported last week, the host of a black-owned radio station in Philadelphia revealed that she'd been given a list of eight questions to ask the president during his phone call. A couple of days later, radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders and the station, WURD, "parted ways."

It gets worse, though.

Milwaukee radio station says it agreed to edit interview with Joe Biden https://t.co/J4yvNNIMBz via @jessieopie and me — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) July 11, 2024

So it wasn't a live interview, just like the sit-down with George Stephanopoulos wasn't a live interview.

Biden’s campaign got a Milwaukee radio station to edit out of the official transcript him saying: “I have more blacks in my administration than any other president, all other presidents combined, and in major positions, cabinet positions” pic.twitter.com/bu5p9kJ6z0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2024

Another revealing admission for the Biden camp.



Not only did they script the questions for the local Milwaukee radio station post-debate, but they also demanded the radio station edit out several parts of Biden's answers.https://t.co/rCpcfbMvIz pic.twitter.com/bt4tQCt2d5 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 11, 2024

BREAKING: Milwaukee radio station says it agreed to cut out parts of their interview Joe Biden that made him look bad after the Biden campaign called and demanded it. https://t.co/S2qW3KwvVf pic.twitter.com/AJmDsvYOP6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 11, 2024

But as Saavedra pointed out, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that "campaigns do NOT work with media to pay off sources to suppress stories." We're guessing they didn't have to pay anyone off — the station just agreed.

Sounds like a "cheap fake."

ALL media has been edited and sanitized for your protection for years with Biden.



Media was an enabler 100%.

This is nothing new.



The fact they admit it, is new. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 11, 2024

"Asked"... right. And did their request carry an implied threat?



Reminds me of how the Feds "asked" social media outlets to suppress materials during the jabdemic, and squash the Hunter Biden laptop story. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) July 11, 2024

Election interference — Lisa (@LisaAm1st) July 11, 2024

Always covering for him. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) July 11, 2024

The Biden administration can't let Joe go off script or he says whack things like this. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 11, 2024

We'll see how he does at his live "big boy" press conference this evening.

"So... uhh.. if you could go ahead and remove that obviously racist statement Joe Biden made during the interview? That would be great..." — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 11, 2024

This certainly goes on with every interview he does. We just found out about this one. — BoomBoomJenkins (@JenkinsBoom) July 11, 2024

They are spineless cowards and need to be called out by everyone! — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) July 11, 2024

They're sent the approved questions in advance and still have to go back and edit out a bit at the request of the Biden campaign.

Manipulating data should be a crime for media. — TheStocksKing (@TheStocksKing) July 11, 2024

Do you mean like when NBC News edited the 911 call from George Zimmerman to make it sound like he brought up Trayvon Martin's race?

Every member of the media that participated must be part of a massive investigation into this coverup. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) July 11, 2024

Wow. I am so surprised that the Biden administration edited an unscripted interview. — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) July 11, 2024

Twitchy just reported that even Biden's Cabinet members were required to submit what they'd be discussing ahead of time during meetings.

Biggest hoax in American history is this presidency — Jimmyblues (@jamesgoblue3) July 11, 2024

The campaign is obviously very afraid of letting Biden speak live and unscripted after the debate. That doesn't mean the media has to go along with it, though.

