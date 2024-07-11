Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request

President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In his redemption tour following his debate performance, President Joe Biden has been making the media rounds, calling into black radio stations to inform African Americans that they ain't black if they vote for the other guy. As we reported last week, the host of a black-owned radio station in Philadelphia revealed that she'd been given a list of eight questions to ask the president during his phone call. A couple of days later, radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders and the station, WURD, "parted ways."

It gets worse, though. 

So it wasn't a live interview, just like the sit-down with George Stephanopoulos wasn't a live interview.

But as Saavedra pointed out, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that "campaigns do NOT work with media to pay off sources to suppress stories." We're guessing they didn't have to pay anyone off — the station just agreed.

Sounds like a "cheap fake."

We'll see how he does at his live "big boy" press conference this evening.

They're sent the approved questions in advance and still have to go back and edit out a bit at the request of the Biden campaign.

Do you mean like when NBC News edited the 911 call from George Zimmerman to make it sound like he brought up Trayvon Martin's race?

Twitchy just reported that even Biden's Cabinet members were required to submit what they'd be discussing ahead of time during meetings.

The campaign is obviously very afraid of letting Biden speak live and unscripted after the debate. That doesn't mean the media has to go along with it, though.

