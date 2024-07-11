BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White...
Report About How Stage-Managed Biden Is 'Sounds Like a Story From an Authoritarian Country'

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on July 11, 2024
meme

Everybody who watched and listened to President Biden on a regular basis could see what was going on, but up until the debate the Left and national media figured they could just keep lying about it in order to cover for the White House. Remember the "cheap fakes" BS that quickly disappeared last month.

Among other "journalists," NBC's Chuck Todd admits to having known about what's going on for a while but apparently decided it wasn't in his viewers' best interest until the issue became too big to ignore.

There's a whole lot of "now the story can be told" coming out of the media all at once, and CNN has the latest about how tightly managed President Biden is. We already knew that when reporters were allowed to ask him questions, they were scripted, and the journos called upon were selected in advance. But now it's being reported that even Biden's Cabinet members were required to submit what they'd be discussing ahead of time during meetings (which are apparently few and far between): 

Team Biden is taking the "actually this is normal" approach but no, it's not -- at least not to this degree:

The floodgates of these kinds of stories have opened: 

It's almost like a memo has gone out.

And a disastrous one at that.

