Report About How Stage-Managed Biden Is 'Sounds Like a Story From an Authoritarian Country'

Everybody who watched and listened to President Biden on a regular basis could see what was going on, but up until the debate the Left and national media figured they could just keep lying about it in order to cover for the White House. Remember the "cheap fakes" BS that quickly disappeared last month.

Advertisement

Among other "journalists," NBC's Chuck Todd admits to having known about what's going on for a while but apparently decided it wasn't in his viewers' best interest until the issue became too big to ignore.

Chuck knew this two years ago and reported nothing about it. If you're keeping score at home... https://t.co/ZJ37L1QDGq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 11, 2024

There's a whole lot of "now the story can be told" coming out of the media all at once, and CNN has the latest about how tightly managed President Biden is. We already knew that when reporters were allowed to ask him questions, they were scripted, and the journos called upon were selected in advance. But now it's being reported that even Biden's Cabinet members were required to submit what they'd be discussing ahead of time during meetings (which are apparently few and far between):

This isn't normal or acceptable for an American president. It sounds like a story from an authoritarian country. https://t.co/ml2TRRVxiX pic.twitter.com/uqNiN02byL — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 11, 2024

Team Biden is taking the "actually this is normal" approach but no, it's not -- at least not to this degree:

CNN: Cabinet officials are expected to "submit their questions and talking points" in advance of meeting with Biden.



"The entire display is kind of an act." pic.twitter.com/xeImKnAhYp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

The floodgates of these kinds of stories have opened:

Amazing how these stories of how Biden’s declining mental abilities is having real world consequences inside the White House are suddenly popping up everywhere, isn’t it? https://t.co/uq14hUbbAX — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 11, 2024

It's almost like a memo has gone out.

This entire administration has been an act. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 11, 2024

And a disastrous one at that.