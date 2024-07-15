WATCH: Joe Biden Tries to Defend His ‘Bullseye’ Comment to Lester Holt: 'I...
Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case
'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort...
Look All Those Flags: James Lindsay BLASTS Protesters Outside RNC Who Want to...
Your Handy Cheat Sheet as to Why J.D. Vance Was Donald Trump's Perfect...
Laurence Tribe Reminds Us You Reap What You Sow
Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST...
Sen. Chris Murphy: No One Has Done More to Glorify Political Violence Than...
DESPICABLE: AOC Absolutely ROASTED for Post About Democrats 'Resigning to Fascism'
Bulwark: It Took Only Minutes for Republicans to Pounce on Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids...
'F**k OFF, You Puke': David Frum All But Blames Trump for Getting Shot...
Joy Behar of 'The View' Sounded Absolutely Ignorant Discussing the Attempted Assassination...

James Woods Disappointed George Takei Won't Buy Into 'Unity' Talk

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 15, 2024
Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File

Remember way back during the 2020 campaign when Joe Biden ran on being the "unity" candidate? Ever since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday, Biden has done two addresses — one from his Delaware beach house and one from the Oval Office — where he has again begged for unity. He's not going to stop calling his opponent a threat to democracy; after all, Trump promised a "bloodbath" (in the American automotive sector) if Biden were reelected.

The problem is, Biden still hasn't told us what his plan is to unify the country, after deeming half of it "ultra-MAGA extremists."

George Takei says "unity" is off the table for him:

James Woods says he and Takei finally agree on something:

We're not ready to unify with Democrats and the press who've been calling Trump a Nazi since before he was even inducted.

Democrats can't even unify behind Biden at this point.

We have a sitting Democrat congressman repeated posting that if Trump "seizes power" again, he's literally going to declare a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets.

No, because it's just telling the truth that Trump would "disappear" all of the journalists and gay folks if reelected.

