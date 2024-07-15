James Woods Disappointed George Takei Won't Buy Into 'Unity' Talk

Remember way back during the 2020 campaign when Joe Biden ran on being the "unity" candidate? Ever since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday, Biden has done two addresses — one from his Delaware beach house and one from the Oval Office — where he has again begged for unity. He's not going to stop calling his opponent a threat to democracy; after all, Trump promised a "bloodbath" (in the American automotive sector) if Biden were reelected.

The problem is, Biden still hasn't told us what his plan is to unify the country, after deeming half of it "ultra-MAGA extremists."

George Takei says "unity" is off the table for him:

Sorry, Donald. “Unity” doesn’t mean uniting behind a two-bit, lying, stupid, bloviating, fascist, rapey, would-be dictator like you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 15, 2024

James Woods says he and Takei finally agree on something:

Got to hand it to you, George. At least you’re not a hypocrite.



You’re right up front with the same poisonous vitriol Joseph Biden has been spewing his entire corrupt career.



Hard to believe, but we finally agree on something. We don’t want any bogus “unity” with you either. https://t.co/SkNHDGjxqO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 15, 2024

We're not ready to unify with Democrats and the press who've been calling Trump a Nazi since before he was even inducted.

George has a problem with reality. — Pepe Cabrera - From The Dotte (@PepeCabreraKC) July 15, 2024

We don’t want unity with you hateful liars either, bitch. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 15, 2024

You're still here? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 15, 2024

George, "unity" also isn't speaking about your next President that way. — Backblastradio (@Backblastradio) July 15, 2024

Democrats can't even unify behind Biden at this point.

Way to lower the rhetoric and not go personal George…



Glad you have no serious policy issues to challenge him on.



Creep. — Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) July 15, 2024

Calm down — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 15, 2024

Good job "lowering the temperature." — Dumbasses Talking Politics Blog (@RunninFewl) July 15, 2024

You are so much part of the problem. We are all so tired of the hate. I don’t hate Biden and I don’t wish him ill. You need help. Do America a huge favor and go away, kind of like your career did after Star Trek. — Joanna Bollinger (@Jojoforever1967) July 15, 2024

Love how you’re lowering the temperature. Thanks. — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) July 15, 2024

It’s always a choice to simply put the phone down and go out for a walk. — Han MF Brolo (@bxlewi1) July 15, 2024

The fear porn addicted cannot see reality. George relies on pushing that fear narrative. — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) July 15, 2024

We have a sitting Democrat congressman repeated posting that if Trump "seizes power" again, he's literally going to declare a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets.

Why do you incite violence? — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) July 15, 2024

We don't want to unite with the party that put you and your family in an internment camp, George. — Gwen𝕏 (@WBVT_98FM) July 15, 2024

Thank you for holding your hate for Trump back for 3 hours. That must have been tough — Bluesteel (@Backtheblue911) July 15, 2024

You’re having a hard time coping it seems. Good. — Design 2 Live (@design2live) July 15, 2024

Will you vote for the guy who is asking you to tone down the violent rhetoric? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 15, 2024

No, because it's just telling the truth that Trump would "disappear" all of the journalists and gay folks if reelected.

***