Bulwark: It Took Only Minutes for Republicans to Pounce on Assassination Attempt

RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 15, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

If there are two things that have worn out their welcome already, it's: 1) calls for unity from people who've called Donald Trump Hitler and a fascist for the past eight years, and 2) calls that political violence is always wrong, except in Trump's case. Even the most heinous posts about Trump's near-assassination Saturday evening start with disclaimers like, "While I am praying for former President Trump" before blaming him for bringing the shooting upon himself.

The Bulwark has a piece up Monday on "The Truth of Political Violence," and Bill Kristol has decided this was the most relevant quote to pull from the piece:

Wow, Republicans pounced on an assassination attempt. "But one cannot let the matter rest there." A hearty golf clap goes out to Gabriel Schoenfeld for coming up with that "battering ram" analogy. The truth of political violence? It took only minutes for the Left to jump on X and post publically how sorry they were the would-be assassin missed. Nutjob Cheri Jacobus posted, "Trump will do anything to upstage Biden and try to slow the trajectory of the polls that show Biden is rising."

The piece is behind a paywall, so we're not sure how apt "a battering ram" is as an analogy. What did Trump supporters do to Democrats, exactly?

Where were the riots? The fiery but peaceful protests?

Yes, a husband and father was killed, but the real problem is Trump's supporters turning an assassination attempt "into a battering ram," which isn't even true.

***

