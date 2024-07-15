Bulwark: It Took Only Minutes for Republicans to Pounce on Assassination Attempt

If there are two things that have worn out their welcome already, it's: 1) calls for unity from people who've called Donald Trump Hitler and a fascist for the past eight years, and 2) calls that political violence is always wrong, except in Trump's case. Even the most heinous posts about Trump's near-assassination Saturday evening start with disclaimers like, "While I am praying for former President Trump" before blaming him for bringing the shooting upon himself.

The Bulwark has a piece up Monday on "The Truth of Political Violence," and Bill Kristol has decided this was the most relevant quote to pull from the piece:

“It cannot be stressed enough: Violence should have no place in American political life. But one cannot let the matter rest there…It took only minutes for Trump’s allies and supporters to turn the bloody episode into a battering ram against Democrats…” https://t.co/bxl09K7lwo — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 15, 2024

Wow, Republicans pounced on an assassination attempt. "But one cannot let the matter rest there." A hearty golf clap goes out to Gabriel Schoenfeld for coming up with that "battering ram" analogy. The truth of political violence? It took only minutes for the Left to jump on X and post publically how sorry they were the would-be assassin missed. Nutjob Cheri Jacobus posted, "Trump will do anything to upstage Biden and try to slow the trajectory of the polls that show Biden is rising."

“Violence has no place in American political life BUT don’t call us out for repeatedly inciting political violence”



You guys are incredible — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 15, 2024

Truth hurts especially when Trump wins in a landslide. — 🔥🔥pissed off patriot🇺🇸.👊💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@traderg66) July 15, 2024

I thought you said we needed to stop him ‘by any means necessary’, Mr. Shtetlbilly Striver. pic.twitter.com/2Kit0rWov8 — Morgante the Dwarf (@dwarfmorgante) July 15, 2024

They tried to kill him….. — Major Churchill (@MajorChurchill) July 15, 2024

You mean Democrats who said if Trump wasn't stopped there would never be an election again? Democrats who said he was Hitler and an existential threat to this country?



You used to value reason. What happened to you? — Michael 🇺🇲 (@triadaxiom) July 15, 2024

But but but but but. You can't help yourselves. It's hard to pick up a battering ram when we are rolling on the ground in side spitting laughter at your contortions. 🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣 — Zotzer (@zotzer) July 15, 2024

There's always a but with you... — Jon AweXome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) July 15, 2024

A “battering ram” against the people who said he was the greatest threat to democracy? That he was Hitler? That he was in the bullseye? Give me a break. — Other Brother Darrell 🇮🇱 (@d_pitz) July 15, 2024

The piece is behind a paywall, so we're not sure how apt "a battering ram" is as an analogy. What did Trump supporters do to Democrats, exactly?

Ah, the BULWARK. Not too self-serving. — Philip Charles MacKenzie (@PhilipCharlesM1) July 15, 2024

“We should tone down the rhetoric, but let us not for an instant tone down the rhetoric” — Mark Bunch (@MarkTheRustic) July 15, 2024

Please, just go away. You're debasing yourself daily. — Janice (@jannyfayray) July 15, 2024

“But”



Bill Kristol and his violent rhetoric is a danger to democracy — Abri (@abriNotMe77) July 15, 2024

Trump supporters don’t need a lecture from you, anyone else in the media, or a single Democrat politician about toning down the rhetoric. Sit down and shut up! — TransOdius (@TransOdius) July 15, 2024

Democrats are the party of violence. Dont try to hide who you are now. — Freethoughtsandwildflowers (@freethoughtsand) July 15, 2024

The Democrat Party deserves to be shamed into oblivion for their history of violence and hatred that continues to this day. — Halo (@HaloTruthCat) July 15, 2024

But they didn't murder anyone or burn the country down. That's what makes them different from the left. — JEM (@chestnutmare79) July 15, 2024

Where were the riots? The fiery but peaceful protests?

None of us are feeling “battered,” outside of the usual crybabies and hand-wringers to whom nobody but our garbage news media pays much attention. — McIntosh (@ChrisE97th) July 15, 2024

Biden campaign is pulling all their ads and MSNBC benched Morning Joe during one of the biggest political stories in a century. That shows Democrats know exactly what tone they have been sending, and they don't want to have to answer questions about it. — Randall Flagg (@FlaggTheRaven) July 15, 2024

Yes, how dare people notice that for all the left's screaming about right wing extremist and Christian nationalism, it's actually the left committing the political violence and has been for some time. — BotBurner8675309 (@BotBurn8675309) July 15, 2024

Wait...Trump gets shot, 2 people are critically injured and a 3rd dies, but Dems are the real victims here?



This is why you have no credibility. — ClareFries (@ClareFries) July 15, 2024

Yes, a husband and father was killed, but the real problem is Trump's supporters turning an assassination attempt "into a battering ram," which isn't even true.

You’re right. The Democrats are the real victims. This country is so f**king sick, I am not sure we can recover. — Patsy Martin (@PatsyMa43110999) July 15, 2024

