OMG! Biden's Staff Passed Him a Note About His Defensiveness During Call and...
Trump Meets Secretly with Possible VP Options but He May Have a Surprise...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Does Some Democrat Math
Incapable of Letting it Go, Serena Williams Rudely Calls Out Harrison Butker at...
DNC Convention Host City Trying to Make Area Not Look Like It's Been...
Holocaust Survivor and Cultural Icon Dr. Ruth Westheimer Has Died at Age 96
President Biden Again Claims to Have Been Active in Civil Rights Movement
Flashback Video Torpedoes TWO of the Dem/Media's Favorite Narratives About Biden
Project 2025 - It's Worse Thank You Think
President of the WHCA Puts Out CYA Tweet Pushing Back Against Charges the...
Eco Loons Strike a Blow Against Big Oil by Vandalizing a... Tesla (Elon...
'MERICA! Judge Says We Have a Right to Distill Moonshine in Our Bathtubs
Here Are Other Angles of the 'PACKED HOUSE' at Biden's MASSIVE Rally in...
Biden Unveils a Great New Unofficial Campaign Slogan in Michigan

President Joe Biden Gets Supporters to Boo the Press at Michigan Rally

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This is something … President Joe Biden is going after the press for hammering him on mixing up a couple of names. As you know, at his "big boy" press conference this week, Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" and said that he'd selected Vice President Trump because he knew he could do the job.

Advertisement

At least Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are alive. In one week back in February, Biden mistook French President Emmanuel Macron for François Mitterrand, who died in 1996, and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017.

MSNBC's Joy Reid thinks it's no big deal; she mixes up names too

Biden went after the media for pouncing on his misspeaking and got the crowd booing the press:

It's probably best not to bring that up at all.

Recommended

Rep. Ilhan Omar Does Some Democrat Math
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's what we thought. Who even knows who Charlie and Bill are … no wonder he mixes up their names.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN MICHIGAN PRESS RALLY

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Ilhan Omar Does Some Democrat Math
Brett T.
OMG! Biden's Staff Passed Him a Note About His Defensiveness During Call and the Goof Ball Read it Aloud
justmindy
Here Are Other Angles of the 'PACKED HOUSE' at Biden's MASSIVE Rally in Michigan
Doug P.
Incapable of Letting it Go, Serena Williams Rudely Calls Out Harrison Butker at ESPY Awards
justmindy
Project 2025 - It's Worse Thank You Think
Gordon K
Flashback Video Torpedoes TWO of the Dem/Media's Favorite Narratives About Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Ilhan Omar Does Some Democrat Math Brett T.
Advertisement