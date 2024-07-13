President Joe Biden Gets Supporters to Boo the Press at Michigan Rally

This is something … President Joe Biden is going after the press for hammering him on mixing up a couple of names. As you know, at his "big boy" press conference this week, Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" and said that he'd selected Vice President Trump because he knew he could do the job.

At least Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are alive. In one week back in February, Biden mistook French President Emmanuel Macron for François Mitterrand, who died in 1996, and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017.

MSNBC's Joy Reid thinks it's no big deal; she mixes up names too.

Biden went after the media for pouncing on his misspeaking and got the crowd booing the press:

