Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' During Presser

President Biden's day was a full one, despite all the jetlag and whatnot. At remarks before his press conference, Biden proudly introduced Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin," and just to set up the following clip, here's how the other G7 attendees reacted to that gaffe:

.@NATO leaders react to President Biden mistakenly introducing President Zelenskiy as "President Putin". pic.twitter.com/V8rNfpY3Sj — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) July 11, 2024

As it turned out, that wasn't destined to be the most awkward moment of the evening.

We told you earlier that Biden, during the presser, had yet another slip when he talked about how proud he is of Vice President Trump. Here's that clip:

Biden: "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she's not qualified to be president, so we'll start there." pic.twitter.com/ib4WwC27pR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 11, 2024

Remember that look Secretary of State Antony Blinken had on Air Force One a couple of years ago when Biden was talking to reporters? There was a repeat performance of that after Biden referred to his number two, "Vice President Trump":

Here's Secretaries Blinken, Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan when President Biden said, "Vice President Trump." pic.twitter.com/chvT7eRqvY — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) July 12, 2024

Hey, the good news for the Trump campaign is that, overall, Biden probably did just well enough during the press conference to remain in the race... for now.

They all know and will say nothing.

Will it be enough to get the Dems to call off the dogs? Stay tuned.