President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump

President Joe Biden's press conference was pushed back two hours until 6:30 p.m. Then they said it would start at 7:00 p.m. Biden finally emerged around 7:27 p.m. Biden began by speaking about the NATO summit and what a success it was.

WHY ARE THERE TELEPROMPTERS SET UP FOR A PRESS CONFERENCE? pic.twitter.com/iMDv5Gq3JE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 11, 2024

He's on teleprompter, not an encouraging sign so far. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 11, 2024

Two sentences in and Biden has already stuttered. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 11, 2024

This has become a campaign speech, and it’s a very inappropriate setting for this sort of partisanship. Off putting. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 11, 2024

He already has Donald Trump dismantling NATO and killing that awesome "bipartisan" Ukraine aid package with some cash for border security tacked on.

Holy shit Biden is politicizing a NATO speech — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 11, 2024





Grocery prices are coming down. That's news.

This is a campaign speech.

Biden is not stepping down today.

There are a LOT of seconds between today and tomorrow, however. — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) July 11, 2024

Uh-oh … he just called Kamala Harris "Vice President Donald Trump."

Biden just called Vice President Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 11, 2024

"I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President." -- Joe Biden — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 11, 2024

Biden just said Trump is prepared to be president. I agree! pic.twitter.com/fjeJf8xO7U — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 11, 2024





Biden at most important presser of his life: I've been given a list of people to call on. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 11, 2024

"I've been given a list of reporters to call on." There it is. He's not in charge. We all know it. — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) July 11, 2024

ABC News reporter:

This isn’t perfect but it is more than enough to keep him in the race. — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) July 11, 2024

The clips are devastating and that's all people will consume of this — Daniel Steinberg (@DanielSingerS) July 11, 2024

Super low bar, after all. — T3rc3r4⚓️0p5 (@5t_M1ch43l) July 11, 2024

Is Harris qualified to be president? "She's qualified … that's why I picked her."

Biden: "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she's not qualified to be president, so we'll start there." pic.twitter.com/ib4WwC27pR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 11, 2024

How can Biden assure Americans he won't have more "bad nights"? Because he's getting the job done.

Biden's proof that he's fine and not at-risk of having another bad night is that 2K jobs were created in the country last week??? — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 11, 2024

"I created 2000 jobs just last week" -- um that's not many? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 11, 2024

Biden “I love my staff, but they add things. They add things at the end. I’m catching hell from my wife for that”



What?!?!

— John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 11, 2024

"I'm catching hell from my wife."



A cry for help. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2024









So far it’s President Putin and Vice President Trump.



Runnin’ those WH aides ragged with my mental clarity and probing questions really takes it out of a guy. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 11, 2024

It's not a bad night, but it's not good.

BIDEN: "I'm following the advice of my commander-in-chief" 😳 pic.twitter.com/FdspE1UIQf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

Biden: "I'm following the advice of my commander-in-chief"



What a shitshow

pic.twitter.com/njT3UIeja0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2024





"Fifty nations … fifty-five zero."

This isn't a put-up job question at all from the Polish guy. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 11, 2024

Did the Polish news reporter get his question from Joe Biden's campaign team? Oof. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 11, 2024

Good lord, the White House wrote this question, right? Pathetic. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 11, 2024

Biden confuses 4 weeks with 5 months. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2024

Biden just confused Russia for China. He's done this about 5 times now while talking about both countries. China, fighting in Ukraine? Cool story, bro. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 12, 2024

Holy shit what is going on. Biden just started yelling incoherently about guns. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 12, 2024

Angry Biden just showed up. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 12, 2024





He started off rough and he’s still having rough patches…but this is good enough to keep him in the race. Which is terrible news for Democrats and excellent news for Trump. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 12, 2024

Biden is doing well enough to pushback on Dems, but not well enough to eliminate concerns about his age and cognitive decline.



Will be interesting to see how Dems respond. — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 12, 2024







