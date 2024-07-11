Three Biden Officials Tell NBC News His Chances of Winning Are Zero
Axios - Journalists Are Such Timid Creatures Who Were Hurt By Biden's 'Hidden'...
CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the...
Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request
President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in...
House Fails to Hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White...
Democrats Proclaim Their Betrayal Before God & Country!
GIRL POWER! House Passes Bill to Protect Title IX
Report About How Stage-Managed Biden Is 'Sounds Like a Story From an Authoritarian...
Biden Answers Questions From the Press - Nato Summit 2024
ABC Execs LIVID George Stephanopoulos' Honesty on Biden Ruined Station's (Non-Existent) 'O...
Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden...

President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  7:40 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden's press conference was pushed back two hours until 6:30 p.m. Then they said it would start at 7:00 p.m. Biden finally emerged around 7:27 p.m. Biden began by speaking about the NATO summit and what a success it was.

Advertisement

He already has Donald Trump dismantling NATO and killing that awesome "bipartisan" Ukraine aid package with some cash for border security tacked on.


Grocery prices are coming down. That's news.

Uh-oh … he just called Kamala Harris "Vice President Donald Trump."

Recommended

CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the Woke
Brett T.
Advertisement


ABC News reporter:

Is Harris qualified to be president? "She's qualified … that's why I picked her."

How can Biden assure Americans he won't have more "bad nights"? Because he's getting the job done.

Advertisement


Biden “I love my staff, but they add things. They add things at the end. I’m catching hell from my wife for that”

What?!?!

— John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 11, 2024



It's not a bad night, but it's not good.


"Fifty nations … fifty-five zero."

Advertisement




Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the Woke
Brett T.
Three Biden Officials Tell NBC News His Chances of Winning Are Zero
Brett T.
Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
justmindy
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in 'Too Much' House
Amy Curtis
Axios - Journalists Are Such Timid Creatures Who Were Hurt By Biden's 'Hidden' Decline
Gordon K
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White Journalists
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the Woke Brett T.
Advertisement