President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'

President Joe Biden is warming up for his "big boy" press conference this evening, but instead of taking a nap, he decided to bring out Ukrainian President Vladimir Putin:

"Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin" - Biden as he introduces Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/nUZyuhQx6v — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2024

🚨 Biden introduces Zelenskyy as Putin: “And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President PUTIN”



pic.twitter.com/sEyclWz6fV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2024

Biden should know Zelenskyy's name … he's signed enough checks made out to him.

