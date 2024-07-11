Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request
President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'

Brett T.  |  6:05 PM on July 11, 2024
AngieArtist

President Joe Biden is warming up for his "big boy" press conference this evening, but instead of taking a nap, he decided to bring out Ukrainian President Vladimir Putin:

We were just reminded by Drew Holden that the media reported that forgetting names is very common.

It's a cheap fake.

Biden should know Zelenskyy's name … he's signed enough checks made out to him.

***

