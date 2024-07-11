President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'

President Joe Biden is warming up for his "big boy" press conference this evening, but instead of taking a nap, he decided to bring out Ukrainian President Vladimir Putin:
HOLY CR*P.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2024
"Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin" - Biden as he introduces Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/nUZyuhQx6v
🚨 Biden introduces Zelenskyy as Putin: “And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President PUTIN”— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/sEyclWz6fV
It’s just a stutter!!!— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 11, 2024
We were just reminded by Drew Holden that the media reported that forgetting names is very common.
There is no evidence that this actually happened.— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 11, 2024
It's a cheap fake.
Do we know if he's had cold medicine? Is this still lingering effects from jet lag? This seems so unusual.— Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) July 11, 2024
You just cannot make this stuff up!— Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) July 11, 2024
The dude is lost.
Love this episode 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dTDpIqMAGI— Get The Popcorn 🍿 (@reallifeGOT) July 11, 2024
Sharpest he’s ever been!— Miles (@MilesEckert) July 11, 2024
He’s fine. It’s fine. Everything is fine.— Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) July 11, 2024
And that my friends is the straw that will break the camel’s back.— Susie (@SoCalSister22) July 11, 2024
This means the war is over right? We can get on with our lives finally?— SillaViben 🧨 (@SillaViben) July 11, 2024
Biden should know Zelenskyy's name … he's signed enough checks made out to him.
