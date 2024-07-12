Joy Reid: It's Okay Biden Mixed Up Names, Cause She Does It Too (WATCH)

After her absolute meltdown about 'rich, white' Democrats trying to oust Biden (himself a rich white guy), Joy Reid thinks Biden's 'big boy' press conference was a smashing success, even though he mixed up two pretty important names:

Advertisement

Joy Reid thinks Biden did very well on his big boy press conference and it’s ok that he mixed up Trump and Kamala and Putin and Zelenskyy because she also mixes up people’s names sometimes.



She says it’s “Biden’s thing” to make gaffes.



We know… pic.twitter.com/2GFAIxAzk1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 12, 2024

Just like Whoopi Goldberg and the 'poopy pants' defense.

But tell us thisn't isn't a cult.

I mix up people's names once in a while too. I don't command the military nor is my finger on the nuke button. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) July 12, 2024

Right. You're not the leader of the free world. So it's different.

This also isn't a one-off. Biden's been using wrong names (including of dead politicians) for a while now.

They find any way to defend him😂 — Jack (@jackunheard) July 12, 2024

It reeks of desperation.

Unbelievable that anyone takes her seriously. — Holly Obrovac (@RNBSc1957) July 12, 2024

Unbelievable that anyone employs her. Yet here we are.

This woman is a talking malignant tumor. — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) July 12, 2024

No lies detected.

Joy Reid is race baiting liberal trash. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 12, 2024

And MSNBC pays her to do it.

Everyone that thinks Biden did well at his Big Boy presser doesn't realize that it's because the bar couldn't get any lower. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 12, 2024

The bar was literally on the ground.

The fact he didn't keel over dead meant it was a success.

There were jokes about Biden’s mental capacity all during his VP days, and we knew prior to that he’d had brain surgery. Interesting how that brain surgery, and possible impact, has been memory holed. https://t.co/BwVQUsAYZo — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) July 12, 2024

Very interesting.

From ignoring his gaffes and acting like they do t happen to saying it's normal?



Anty Joy, you skipped 5 steps, this is why you will fall down. https://t.co/sHGrx9reUe — God Is All (@tamunowarisoma) July 12, 2024

This is how it always goes with the Left: they start by saying the thing you see happening isn't really happening, then end up by saying the thing is not only happening, it's a good thing it's happening.

Advertisement

Joy Reid thinks a lot of things that are completely ridiculous ! https://t.co/J6M8K0pt2a — 🌷🦋🌷Just me👀Cassie✝💜 (@browneyegirl400) July 12, 2024

Like the time she said hackers made her write homophobic and antisemitic things on her old blog.

This "person" is delusional. Nothing said by this individual makes any rational sense. I believe there is something wrong with them. They need help. https://t.co/GJ78PNVvlx — john kempf (@pastorkempf) July 12, 2024

All true.

<She says it’s “Biden’s thing” to make gaffes.>



Clearly not the guy you want holding the nuclear football. https://t.co/BT3TTByW9d — Bill (@Bill096409832) July 12, 2024

Comes back to something this writer has been saying all along: if he's unfit to campaign, he's unfit to be President RIGHT NOW.