If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises...
LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
A Nightmare for Democrats Is Music to Trump's Ears!
WH Transcript Cleans Up Biden's Press Conference Remark about 'Vice President Trump'
WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for...
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who...
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back...
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY...
Biden Threw His Staff Under the Bus but KJP Rescued Him Anyway Last...
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel...
Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at...
'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein

Joy Reid: It's Okay Biden Mixed Up Names, Cause She Does It Too (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 12, 2024
Townhall Media

After her absolute meltdown about 'rich, white' Democrats trying to oust Biden (himself a rich white guy), Joy Reid thinks Biden's 'big boy' press conference was a smashing success, even though he mixed up two pretty important names:

Advertisement

Just like Whoopi Goldberg and the 'poopy pants' defense.

But tell us thisn't isn't a cult.

Right. You're not the leader of the free world. So it's different.

This also isn't a one-off. Biden's been using wrong names (including of dead politicians) for a while now.

It reeks of desperation.

Unbelievable that anyone employs her. Yet here we are.

Recommended

If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises Michigan Voters He's 'Okay'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No lies detected.

And MSNBC pays her to do it.

The bar was literally on the ground.

The fact he didn't keel over dead meant it was a success.

Very interesting.

This is how it always goes with the Left: they start by saying the thing you see happening isn't really happening, then end up by saying the thing is not only happening, it's a good thing it's happening.

Advertisement

Like the time she said hackers made her write homophobic and antisemitic things on her old blog.

All true.

Comes back to something this writer has been saying all along: if he's unfit to campaign, he's unfit to be President RIGHT NOW.

Tags: BIDEN GAFFE GAFFES JOY REID MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises Michigan Voters He's 'Okay'
Amy Curtis
LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
Amy Curtis
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for in 2020 BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Sam J.
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden
Sam J.
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises Michigan Voters He's 'Okay' Amy Curtis
Advertisement