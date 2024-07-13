Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy

As Twitchy reported, someone tried to assassinate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. This was stochastic terrorism … all of the fear-mongering going on on social media led someone to do this. After the Supreme Court ruled on presidential immunity, a lot of people on X suggested President Joe Biden have the military assassinate Trump.

But back to Biden for a moment.

First President Joe Biden knocked it out of the park in his (edited) interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. Then he hosted the NATO summit, followed by a "big boy" press conference where he was given a list of reporters to call on. Biden tried to talk up NATO, but most reporters had two-part questions, the first part being, "What do you say to all of those people who want you to drop out and don't think you're mentally fit to serve another term?"

Biden slammed the press yesterday over them hammering him over mixing up Charlie and Bill sometimes. Actually, he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

We have two wars going under Biden, Iran firing missiles at Israel, the Houthis of Yemen are firing on ships in the Red Sea, there's an actual genocide of Christians going on in Africa, he halted arms shipments to Israel while building a $230 million pier for Hamas to steal aid from which lasted a whole 21 days before being permanently dismantled, he botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan … we could go on. But Biden's staff and the folks at MSNBC were so blown away by Biden's big boy press conference they're calling him a master of foreign policy.

Here's White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates:

To answer the question on everyone’s minds: No, Joe Biden does not have a doctorate in foreign affairs.



He’s just that fucking good. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 12, 2024

Rachel Maddow and the rest of MSNBC's hosts agreed:

Maddow: President Biden showed a startlingly impressive command of the issues at his press conference. He is not only strong on foreign policy, he is just just fundamentally right on foreign policy in the way that he talks about it. It just shows you he is a master of the foreign… pic.twitter.com/gHhernZ7A6 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 12, 2024

" … he is a master of the foreign policy field and has been for decades in his career."

Biden is the worst foreign policy mind in American history. It’s not even close. The results speak for themselves. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 12, 2024

I am a swing state voter. This press conference has convinced me Joe Biden should continue running. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 12, 2024

lol!!! He’s literally the worst foreign policy president in five decades. And it’s not even close. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) July 12, 2024

Dear Gawd, you can’t be serious. What drugs are you people on? — MAGA PATRIOT TGM (TERI) (@udreams30) July 12, 2024

HELL YEAH! Joe MUST keep running. His brilliance is unparalleled. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 12, 2024

Is one of the three undergrad degrees Joe Biden claimed to have in foreign affairs? pic.twitter.com/fLnrHNJqQ5 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 12, 2024

A doctorate in WW3. Your definition of mastery is psychopathy. — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 12, 2024

Are you drunk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 12, 2024

LMAO, you're delusion. Afghanistan withdrawal disaster, Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas war etc



"I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former Defense Secretary Robert pic.twitter.com/qY1GHN3GKk — Eddie (@Eddies_X) July 12, 2024

It was truly amazing. I particularly loved the way he took Israel to task and didn’t take the perhaps obvious route of bringing up American hostages in Gaza. It was a bold and visionary approach that I hope earns him dividends in the election. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 12, 2024

His foreign policy record is the one of the worst in U.S. history. — The Modern Rambler (@Modern_Rambler) July 12, 2024

The world is a mess, thanks largely to the weakness Biden has shown to the world.

