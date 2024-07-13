Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy

Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy reported, someone tried to assassinate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. This was stochastic terrorism … all of the fear-mongering going on on social media led someone to do this. After the Supreme Court ruled on presidential immunity, a lot of people on X suggested President Joe Biden have the military assassinate Trump.

But back to Biden for a moment.

First President Joe Biden knocked it out of the park in his (edited) interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. Then he hosted the NATO summit, followed by a "big boy" press conference where he was given a list of reporters to call on. Biden tried to talk up NATO, but most reporters had two-part questions, the first part being, "What do you say to all of those people who want you to drop out and don't think you're mentally fit to serve another term?"

Biden slammed the press yesterday over them hammering him over mixing up Charlie and Bill sometimes. Actually, he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

We have two wars going under Biden, Iran firing missiles at Israel, the Houthis of Yemen are firing on ships in the Red Sea, there's an actual genocide of Christians going on in Africa, he halted arms shipments to Israel while building a $230 million pier for Hamas to steal aid from which lasted a whole 21 days before being permanently dismantled, he botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan … we could go on. But Biden's staff and the folks at MSNBC were so blown away by Biden's big boy press conference they're calling him a master of foreign policy.

Here's White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates:

WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored His Warning
Aaron Walker
Rachel Maddow and the rest of MSNBC's hosts agreed:

" … he is a master of the foreign policy field and has been for decades in his career."

The world is a mess, thanks largely to the weakness Biden has shown to the world.

***

