MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We noticed that CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who returned from months of not tweeting to help fact-check the CNN presidential debate, seems not to have been around for President Joe Biden's interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. It wasn't a long interview, it was pre-taped and edited and still managed to include at least 10 lies.

Advertisement

Ex-Obama adviser David Axelrod called the interview "sad," which was certainly the face made by the ABC News panelists brought in to review it. 

MSNBC Ali Velshi's sources inside the White House tell him they think Biden "hit it out of the park." 

Advertisement

Whoever is briefing Biden on the polls is lying to him.

Or a four-question radio interview where the DJ is given the questions in advance.

We hope the White House really does believe that Biden hit it out of the park, and they kept telling him that often. He shouldn't let anyone pressure him into stepping aside.

***

