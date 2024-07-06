MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park

We noticed that CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who returned from months of not tweeting to help fact-check the CNN presidential debate, seems not to have been around for President Joe Biden's interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. It wasn't a long interview, it was pre-taped and edited and still managed to include at least 10 lies.

Ex-Obama adviser David Axelrod called the interview "sad," which was certainly the face made by the ABC News panelists brought in to review it.

MSNBC Ali Velshi's sources inside the White House tell him they think Biden "hit it out of the park."

MSNBC’s ⁦@velshi⁩: “Word from the White House is, they thought the president hit it out of the park in that [ABC] interview.” pic.twitter.com/DLuqi53BTv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 6, 2024

They're absolutely delusional. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 6, 2024

Their expectations are even lower than mine. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) July 6, 2024

Good job Joe, you answered all of the questions. Nappy nap time now. — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) July 6, 2024

I guess they're still stuck in the denial stage of grief. — Bryan Kellogg (@BK_Kellogg) July 6, 2024

He wasn’t brilliant but he wasn’t as miserable as some are saying.



He’s ultimately a caretaker until Jan 20 and looks like it. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) July 6, 2024

Were they drunk? I know I sometimes have too much at the ball park. But I always know who won. — Ben Warner (@BenWarner194043) July 6, 2024

Let them think that. — Scarlet☘️O’Máille🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@ScarletOMaga) July 6, 2024

Yes, he did. He should totes stay in the race. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) July 6, 2024

Whoever is briefing Biden on the polls is lying to him.

Very honestly, he looked as bad with George as he did during the debate.



The man is not all there. — Wallys Haircomb (@WallysHaircomb) July 6, 2024

Foul ball — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) July 6, 2024

OK. I’m starting to think maybe they lied to us about COVID too. 😂 — Rhino (@Rhino45ACP) July 6, 2024

The bar is now getting through a twenty minute interview with a sympathetic media ally. — 3rd Rate Hero (@crimson_civet) July 6, 2024

Or a four-question radio interview where the DJ is given the questions in advance.

We hope the White House really does believe that Biden hit it out of the park, and they kept telling him that often. He shouldn't let anyone pressure him into stepping aside.

