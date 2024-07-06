Ex Obama Adviser David Axelrod Had a Brutal Assessment of Biden's Interview

President Biden's interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired on ABC last night was intended to put a patch over a debate performance that sent Dems into a panic.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod couldn't find any silver linings for Team Biden after that interview, though Joe did prove that he can still lie with the best of them:

CNN's David Axelrod just called Joe Biden's ABC interview "sad."



It's all downhill from here. pic.twitter.com/4MlOOoukNJ — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 6, 2024

Axelrod also had this to say about George Stephanopoulos and his interview with Biden, and it speaks perhaps unintentional volumes about the president's condition:

I don't believe anyone could have handled a difficult and deeply personal interview with the president better than @GStephanopoulos did last night. His questions were respectful but firm and probing. He asked what needed to be asked, and did it with sensitivity. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 6, 2024

If an interview about a president's fitness for office needed to be conducted with sensitivity, then the answer to the question is "no, he's not fit for office."

Conversations like talking to your elderly dad about why you need to take away his car keys need to be conducted with sensitivity. The "car keys" in this case is the presidency so if the subject is that sensitive then the Dems already have their answer (though a glance at the latest polls tells us that Biden really should stay in the race).

This commentary from David Axelrod, who worked with Biden in the Obama White House, is so brutal. https://t.co/TTIsDEp23b — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 6, 2024

Most Democrats think the same way, even if they refuse, for now, to say it out loud.

David Axelrod is a kind man.. Biden is failing more and more. But we also have the problem is that Biden, staff, Cabinet, Senior Dems and MSM lied to 300 Million Americans — Southern "Belle" (@patlicata) July 6, 2024

They lied until those lies became impossible to sustain. The "cheap fakes" excuses set the gold standard for media/Dem shamelessness.