Ex Obama Adviser David Axelrod Had a Brutal Assessment of Biden's Interview

Doug P.  |  10:19 AM on July 06, 2024
Sarah D.

President Biden's interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired on ABC last night was intended to put a patch over a debate performance that sent Dems into a panic.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod couldn't find any silver linings for Team Biden after that interview, though Joe did prove that he can still lie with the best of them: 

Axelrod also had this to say about George Stephanopoulos and his interview with Biden, and it speaks perhaps unintentional volumes about the president's condition: 

If an interview about a president's fitness for office needed to be conducted with sensitivity, then the answer to the question is "no, he's not fit for office."

Conversations like talking to your elderly dad about why you need to take away his car keys need to be conducted with sensitivity. The "car keys" in this case is the presidency so if the subject is that sensitive then the Dems already have their answer (though a glance at the latest polls tells us that Biden really should stay in the race). 

Most Democrats think the same way, even if they refuse, for now, to say it out loud.

They lied until those lies became impossible to sustain. The "cheap fakes" excuses set the gold standard for media/Dem shamelessness.

