Ex Obama Adviser David Axelrod Had a Brutal Assessment of Biden's Interview
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was...
You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect...
ABC News Reports Jill Biden's Lashing Out at Dems Urging Her Husband to...
Silly Rick Wilson has a CRAZY Conspiracy Theory about Joe Biden's Terrible ABC...
Sweet Home Alabama! Grocery Store Puts In the Most AMERICAN Vending Machine EVER
Mary Katharine Ham Wonders How to Get Through to 'Impervious' Joe Biden
BREAKING: Did Don Winslow Try to Extort Senator Warner on Twitter/X?
Friday Night Fun! Watch as Glacier View, Alaska Celebrates Independence Day in Truly...
'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His...
Biden Takes Swipe at Democratic Senator Warner with False Claim Forcing His Campaign...
Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens...
Joe Biden Apparently Believes He 'Shut Down' Putin but That's News to the...
WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for...

Happier Crowds at a Funeral: Faces of ABC Reporters Speak VOLUMES About Biden's Stephanopoulos Interview

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this is one of them. Following George Stephanopoulos' interview with Biden, the cameras cut back to the in-studio anchors and their faces said it all:

Advertisement

They all look thrilled.

Yep.

And none of them want to be the ones to do that job.

They know Biden's campaign is DOA.

For once.

YUP.

We're totally laughing.

They have: the slow execution of the Biden campaign and the last shreds of media credibility.

Yikes indeed.

Hahahahahaha.

EXACTLY.

Recommended

Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And one that is entirely self-inflicted.

Cost him big time.

Very damning.

Brutal.

It only got complicated because they lied about Biden and covered up his declining cognitive health.

It's all their fault and they're getting everything they deserve.

Tags: 2024 ABC ABC NEWS BIDEN GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS INTERVIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch
Amy Curtis
You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect Her Reproductive System
Laura W.
Ex Obama Adviser David Axelrod Had a Brutal Assessment of Biden's Interview
Doug P.
ABC News Reports Jill Biden's Lashing Out at Dems Urging Her Husband to Step Aside
Doug P.
Silly Rick Wilson has a CRAZY Conspiracy Theory about Joe Biden's Terrible ABC Interview
justmindy
Sweet Home Alabama! Grocery Store Puts In the Most AMERICAN Vending Machine EVER
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch Amy Curtis
Advertisement