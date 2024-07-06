Happier Crowds at a Funeral: Faces of ABC Reporters Speak VOLUMES About Biden's Stephanopoulos Interview

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this is one of them. Following George Stephanopoulos' interview with Biden, the cameras cut back to the in-studio anchors and their faces said it all:

When George cut to the team…their faces. pic.twitter.com/xOB3fUTi3r — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 6, 2024

They all look thrilled.

Witnesses to a car crash. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 6, 2024

Yep.

They realize it’s time for someone to take the keys to grandpa’s Chevy. — Alfred (@AvTirpitz) July 6, 2024

And none of them want to be the ones to do that job.

I’ve seen happier crowds at a funeral — Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) July 6, 2024

They know Biden's campaign is DOA.

For once, Democrats are representative of most of America. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) July 6, 2024

For once.

Election night 2016 redux. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 6, 2024

YUP.

We're totally laughing.

It's like they have been forced to watch a slow execution... — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 6, 2024

They have: the slow execution of the Biden campaign and the last shreds of media credibility.

Yikes — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) July 6, 2024

Yikes indeed.

Hahahahahaha.

The only person who doesn't realize this is a funeral is the corpse. https://t.co/WAVG4jhNSk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024

EXACTLY.

This is a political wake. https://t.co/K42ZaqNuKr — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 6, 2024

And one that is entirely self-inflicted.

And the judges did not seem impressed…Joe really just couldn’t stick the landing and it cost him. https://t.co/S3TjFsEvYF pic.twitter.com/glSMWyGCpJ — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 6, 2024

Cost him big time.

Not as in panicked shock as they were immediately after the debate, but pretty damning nonetheless. https://t.co/M1pHoN2V1f — Bob Beasley (@13013B) July 6, 2024

Very damning.

"TFW you're at a funeral, and it should have been a closed casket." -one of my #NPS viewers last night



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0mpx1qZkfk — Dan hosts Nice Podcast, Stupid (@NiceNameStupid) July 6, 2024

Brutal.

Their mission was always simple. Crush Republicans. It got complicated and they have absolutely no idea what to do. https://t.co/OD0PwDcc0l — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) July 6, 2024

It only got complicated because they lied about Biden and covered up his declining cognitive health.

It's all their fault and they're getting everything they deserve.