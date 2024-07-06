Happier Crowds at a Funeral: Faces of ABC Reporters Speak VOLUMES About Biden's Stephanopoulos Interview

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this is one of them. Following George Stephanopoulos' interview with Biden, the cameras cut back to the in-studio anchors and their faces said it all:
When George cut to the team…their faces. pic.twitter.com/xOB3fUTi3r— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 6, 2024
They all look thrilled.
Witnesses to a car crash.— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 6, 2024
Yep.
They realize it’s time for someone to take the keys to grandpa’s Chevy.— Alfred (@AvTirpitz) July 6, 2024
And none of them want to be the ones to do that job.
I’ve seen happier crowds at a funeral— Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) July 6, 2024
They know Biden's campaign is DOA.
For once, Democrats are representative of most of America.— CLA (@ConservativeLA) July 6, 2024
For once.
Election night 2016 redux.— JWF (@JammieWF) July 6, 2024
YUP.
July 6, 2024
We're totally laughing.
It's like they have been forced to watch a slow execution...— Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 6, 2024
They have: the slow execution of the Biden campaign and the last shreds of media credibility.
Yikes— GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) July 6, 2024
Yikes indeed.
https://t.co/TOMCk9oJe8 pic.twitter.com/mW56BvL0z9— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) July 6, 2024
Hahahahahaha.
The only person who doesn't realize this is a funeral is the corpse. https://t.co/WAVG4jhNSk— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024
EXACTLY.
This is a political wake. https://t.co/K42ZaqNuKr— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 6, 2024
And one that is entirely self-inflicted.
And the judges did not seem impressed…Joe really just couldn’t stick the landing and it cost him. https://t.co/S3TjFsEvYF pic.twitter.com/glSMWyGCpJ— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 6, 2024
Cost him big time.
Not as in panicked shock as they were immediately after the debate, but pretty damning nonetheless. https://t.co/M1pHoN2V1f— Bob Beasley (@13013B) July 6, 2024
Very damning.
"TFW you're at a funeral, and it should have been a closed casket." -one of my #NPS viewers last night— Dan hosts Nice Podcast, Stupid (@NiceNameStupid) July 6, 2024
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0mpx1qZkfk
Brutal.
Their mission was always simple. Crush Republicans. It got complicated and they have absolutely no idea what to do. https://t.co/OD0PwDcc0l— Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) July 6, 2024
It only got complicated because they lied about Biden and covered up his declining cognitive health.
It's all their fault and they're getting everything they deserve.
