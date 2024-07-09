Ron Filipkowski Upset Trump Hasn’t Done Anything to Prove He’s Not Cognitively Impaired

Donald Trump is 78 years old. Why aren't people questioning his cognitive abilities? Because they see them on display at his rallies and at CNN's presidential debate.

On Monday, we did a roundup of people asking where Trump has been hiding since the debate. He hasn't been hiding … he's just not getting in the way of the Democrat Party destroying itself. Harry Sisson, TJ Ducklo, Baraki Sellers, Michael McFaul, and the account Mueller, She Wrote (time to retire that name) all pointed out that President Joe Biden has made 18 appearances in 10 days. Some of those "appearances" have been phone calls to "Morning Joe" and black radio stations. If Biden's out there making appearances, it's because he's desperate to prove he doesn't have dementia.

Earlier today, we added Tristan Snell to that bunch of whiners: "Donald Trump has hidden from public view for 11 days," he posted. "Joe Biden has done 18 public events — and counting." Trump is doing rallies and podcasts … it's just that Biden's hogging the spotlight right now, and he's welcome to it.

We have to add Ron Filipkowski to the list.

When is Trump going to do an unscripted press conference for an hour or two with members of mainstream media to answer their questions and show he understands issues and isn’t cognitively impaired? That hasn’t happened in four years. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 9, 2024

Name the place and time. "Make my day, pal." Trump just talked about the issues off the cuff for an hour and 20 minutes on the All-In podcast. No note cards, no teleprompter.

You guys are so angry that Trump refuses to distract from Biden’s collapse. And the collapse of the democrat party. It’s absolutely hilarious. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 9, 2024

It’s hilarious watching you all go batshit crazy because Trump finally learned message discipline. pic.twitter.com/Bbo0en1ohz — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 9, 2024

The RNC is in like a week, where he will give a speech for well over an hour and you know this. This is just pure desperation from you guys now. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 9, 2024

Here is a video of him talking to a crowd of 100,000 people less than 60 days ago for well over an hour.



Your gaslighting doesn't work because Trump is always in front of huge crowds of people talking at length. https://t.co/KL1s23jREZ — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 9, 2024

He does weekly rallies for hours at a time. The proof is already out there. — Publius (@Publius_7_1776) July 9, 2024

You missed Hannity last night. — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) July 9, 2024

So Trump is wisely allowing Biden's manifest unfitness to remain front & center in the news cycle, & not trying to divert attention?



Cry harder, Ron. — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) July 9, 2024

Dude he is not the president and when he was he did. — Aaron Mikita (@AaronMikita) July 9, 2024

You could also watch his many rallies like the one tonight — KC Loughlin III (@kcloughlin03) July 9, 2024

Dems and Biden are doing a great job of imploding. Cope and enjoy. — Marty (@MartyMoore659) July 9, 2024

Well when he melts on stage like Biden did maybe he will. Sadly Biden’s the only confirmed vegetable on the ballot — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) July 9, 2024

I'd say nice try but it's not even that. Get back in the clown car. — RealAndFabulous (@LoneStarRazor) July 9, 2024

Trump's been out there campaigning. It's not his fault Americans are concerned with the cognitive fluctuations of the sitting president. Biden's the one who has something to prove.

***