Harry Sisson, Other Biden Supporters Want to Know Why Trump Is Hiding

There's no question that Donald Trump walked away with the debate on June 27. Supporters were glad to see Trump behaving himself and sticking to the issues.

It's now July 8 and the media cycle is still focused on President Joe Biden and what happened to him at the debate. How long has he been like this? What's this about a Parkinson's specialist visiting the White House every month? Even die-hards like Stephen King are telling Biden he's done a wonderful service to this country but needs to step aside.

So why is Trump hiding, and why hasn't the media looked into it? Straight white male and Biden shill Harry Sisson seems especially concerned:

Why is Donald Trump hiding???👇 pic.twitter.com/hg6S4tyZWz — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 8, 2024

So let me get this straight… In recent days, President Biden has traveled to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania for campaign events and is heading to Michigan on Friday.



Meanwhile, Trump has been sitting at Mar-a-Lago playing golf.



But Biden isn’t fit to serve? Seriously? — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 7, 2024





Sisson wasn't done (or just wanted an extra paycheck):

Biden: 18 public appearances in 10 days.



Trump: 0 public appearances in 10 days.



Where is Donald? Why is he hiding? Biden is out there working and Trump isn’t! pic.twitter.com/VFTTHeOtZk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 8, 2024

Team Biden's TJ Ducklo:

President Biden had a busy day campaigning across Pennsylvania today and Donald Trump has not been seen in public for 10 days. https://t.co/rv9tmo2Rsk — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) July 8, 2024

Bakari Sellers:

Donald Trump has not been seen in 10 days fyi…. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 8, 2024

Michael McFaul:

What has Trump been doing since the debate? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 8, 2024





Mueller, She Wrote:

Biden has had 18 appearances in 10 days. Trump has had ZERO



Hello, media? #WhereIsTrump — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 8, 2024

Napoleon said it best:

Right. Because, as Napoleon stated, "when the enemy is making a false movement we must take good care not to interrupt him." https://t.co/mRAOyBprkY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 8, 2024

Because he doesn’t want to make any news while you guys are self immolating. Not a difficult concept. https://t.co/UCnuUgbcqA — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 8, 2024

They think this is a genius line of attack. https://t.co/JybnAMgNAw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 8, 2024

Trump beat Biden so badly in the debate he's been able to take a week off and watch Democrats and the media beg for him to step aside. Why would he want to interrupt that conversation? Conversely, Biden has to be out there every day not just because Dr. Jill says so, but because he needs to do damage control and show he can still put two sentences together.

What has Trump been doing since the debate? Enjoying watching the polls.

Bro please bro, just come out and say some dumb stuff, we’re dying here bro https://t.co/VT3r3CUX3U pic.twitter.com/JdBAF2DC0G — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 8, 2024

He's letting Biden destroy himself 🤣 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 8, 2024

Trump could be hidden until November and still come back to beat Biden — RumDiesOnB (@RumDiesOnB) July 8, 2024

Because you're the one doing all the talking. https://t.co/Npr1MaYwtj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2024

Lol they need it so bad. Just a little taste. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 8, 2024

He was fine with this strategy for his team in 2020... — Jim Moore ☦ 🇺🇸 (@MoreCoffeeJim) July 8, 2024

You mean the guy that does multiple rallies a week. He’s hiding? — Brian Ascherman (@BrianAscherman) July 8, 2024

Calm down, @harryjsisson !

Here’s his schedule that’s posted for everyone to see.

It’s comforting that you are worried about President Trump and that you realize he’s going to win the election! pic.twitter.com/kF98alzofY — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) July 8, 2024

Biden is still digging. Trump is just watching.

That in itself is amazing — Obiewan Gandalf (@GandalfObiewan) July 8, 2024

This is the best tactical response we’ve seen from Trump in a long time. — Suited Aces (@SuitedAces17) July 8, 2024

The right-wing media is letting Trump hide while trying to destroy Biden by reporting on his "cognitive fluctuations."

Trump just did an hour and 20-minute All-In podcast off the cuff, without notes. Biden calls into "Morning Joe" and you can hear the papers rustling as he reads his remarks.

