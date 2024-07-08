John Kirby Insists President Joe Biden Is Sharp as a Tack in Closed-Door...
Biden's Last-Ditch Effort to Save Campaign, Joe Roasted by Black Pastor!
#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency …...
They've ALWAYS Known: Even Democrat Canvasser Can't Help Telling the Truth About Biden...
Embarrassing! Joe Biden's Handlers Refer to His Upcoming Appearance as a 'Big Boy'...
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Plans to Address Drop Out Drama...
Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails...
Cue the World's TINIEST VIOLIN: Law Schools Left 'Reeling' After Recent SCOTUS Rulings
Sounds Pretty Dictator-y: DAMNING Thread Shows Biden's DOJ Doing Everything It Can to...
'Look Who's Joining the Party'! NYT Decided It Was Time to Report Who...
We Got NOTHIN': Whoopi Admits She Poops Her Pants to Defend Biden ......
RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden...
HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop...
Because of COURSE ---> New UK Minister of Women and Equalities Won't Define...

Harry Sisson, Other Biden Supporters Want to Know Why Trump Is Hiding

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

There's no question that Donald Trump walked away with the debate on June 27. Supporters were glad to see Trump behaving himself and sticking to the issues. 

Advertisement

It's now July 8 and the media cycle is still focused on President Joe Biden and what happened to him at the debate. How long has he been like this? What's this about a Parkinson's specialist visiting the White House every month? Even die-hards like Stephen King are telling Biden he's done a wonderful service to this country but needs to step aside.

So why is Trump hiding, and why hasn't the media looked into it? Straight white male and Biden shill Harry Sisson seems especially concerned:


Sisson wasn't done (or just wanted an extra paycheck):

Team Biden's TJ Ducklo:

Bakari Sellers:

Recommended

#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Michael McFaul:


Mueller, She Wrote:

Napoleon said it best:

Trump beat Biden so badly in the debate he's been able to take a week off and watch Democrats and the media beg for him to step aside. Why would he want to interrupt that conversation? Conversely, Biden has to be out there every day not just because Dr. Jill says so, but because he needs to do damage control and show he can still put two sentences together. 

What has Trump been doing since the debate? Enjoying watching the polls.

Advertisement

The right-wing media is letting Trump hide while trying to destroy Biden by reporting on his "cognitive fluctuations."

Trump just did an hour and 20-minute All-In podcast off the cuff, without notes. Biden calls into "Morning Joe" and you can hear the papers rustling as he reads his remarks.

***


Tags: CAMPAIGN DEBATE DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN HARRY SISSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020
Aaron Walker
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Embarrassing! Joe Biden's Handlers Refer to His Upcoming Appearance as a 'Big Boy' Press Conference
justmindy
They've ALWAYS Known: Even Democrat Canvasser Can't Help Telling the Truth About Biden (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails SPECTACULARLY (Pic)
Sam J.
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Plans to Address Drop Out Drama by Making It a Race, Class Issue
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020 Aaron Walker
Advertisement