The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'

It looks as though The Atlantic has discovered "sundowning." We were assured earlier this week that President Joe Biden is "engaged" between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and he should avoid public appearances and events after 8 p.m. So on debate night, Biden wasn't at his best, although that was attributed to a cold and jet lag from his Normandy trip two weeks earlier. His cold seemed to clear up right after the debate, when he visited a Waffle House, and he seemed fine at 1 p.m. Friday in North Carolina.

Advertisement

That Atlatnic is here to explain why we're seeing the "two Joe Bidens" — the one from the debate and the one from the rally. It's called cognitive fluctuations, which is not the first thing we look for in a presidential candidate.

On the debate stage, Joe Biden came across as largely frail and shaky. But on other days, he appears to be much more lucid.



Scientists have a term for this: cognitive fluctuations. @yeahyeahyasmin reports: https://t.co/FoSX48qbH4 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 6, 2024

"Which version of the president will show up next?" asks Yasmin Tayag. That's a question even his closest aides are sweating over.

Guys... it's called Sundowners.



You idiots. You assholes. https://t.co/p0bOudgVPr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024

SUNDOWNERS — Built To Last (@nexusothecrisis) July 6, 2024

It is called sundowners. S. U. N. D. O. W. N. E. R. S.



There, you did it! You spelled sundowners! — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) July 6, 2024





Delete your magazine. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 6, 2024

If someone described your pilot this way would you fly with them? — @snailtracks (@snailtracks) July 6, 2024

I don’t want anyone near the nuclear button with “cognitive fluctuations “ — Organic Oracle Outlaw 🤠 (@OrganicOracle) July 6, 2024

I've got whiplash from the narrative swinging back and forth so quickly — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) July 6, 2024

And if an enemy attacks during a cognitive fluctuation? — 🇺🇸🍊😎🐄 🚜Mandrex (@RotheHertel) July 6, 2024

Just last month, The Atlantic was covering for Biden's lies. "Biden may gaffe, but he lives in reality," they said of the guy who just told us about his uncle who was shot down and eaten by cannibals. Not to mention that back in March, The Atlantic ran a piece called, "How [Robert] Hur Misled the Country on Biden’s Memory."

But we're hearing about these cognitive fluctuations just now.

The medical term for that Sundown Syndrome. It is found in patients with dementia. — Matthew Battle (@librab103) July 6, 2024

He’s fine. Sharp as a tack! pic.twitter.com/BPtUnjAb1R — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) July 6, 2024

Advertisement

That’s kind of a problem, isn’t it, when it’s the president that’s having cognitive fluctuations. — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫🐊 (@SamanthaPfaff) July 6, 2024

Your doctor has “cognitive fluctuations”. Are you good with that? How about your spouse? Just ignore it and pretend it’s not true? This article is hilarious. You tried. — Still At Large (@Richard03956558) July 6, 2024

Are we supposed to feel more confident about Biden after this explanation of his cognitive fluctuations?

***