The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It looks as though The Atlantic has discovered "sundowning." We were assured earlier this week that President Joe Biden is "engaged" between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and he should avoid public appearances and events after 8 p.m. So on debate night, Biden wasn't at his best, although that was attributed to a cold and jet lag from his Normandy trip two weeks earlier. His cold seemed to clear up right after the debate, when he visited a Waffle House, and he seemed fine at 1 p.m. Friday in North Carolina.

That Atlatnic is here to explain why we're seeing the "two Joe Bidens" — the one from the debate and the one from the rally. It's called cognitive fluctuations, which is not the first thing we look for in a presidential candidate.

"Which version of the president will show up next?" asks Yasmin Tayag. That's a question even his closest aides are sweating over.

Brett T.
Just last month, The Atlantic was covering for Biden's lies. "Biden may gaffe, but he lives in reality," they said of the guy who just told us about his uncle who was shot down and eaten by cannibals. Not to mention that back in March, The Atlantic ran a piece called, "How [Robert] Hur Misled the Country on Biden’s Memory."

But we're hearing about these cognitive fluctuations just now.

Are we supposed to feel more confident about Biden after this explanation of his cognitive fluctuations?

***

