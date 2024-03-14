White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on Joe Biden's Memory

We've said this a million times before, but Special Counsel Robert Hur did President Joe Biden a favor. He didn't recommend charges, even though Biden was sitting on stacks of classified documents in his Delaware home, some dating back to his days as a senator, when he would have had to have sneaked them out of a secure facility. (Maybe in his socks like Sandy Berger?)

No, Rep. Jayapal, Hur did not "exonerate" Biden. He simply concluded that a jury would find Biden to be a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.

It must be tough to be White House spokesperson Ian Sams. Here he is on CNN trying to spin the story:

Biden Admin's @IanSams attacks Special Counsel Hur: "Outrageous ... totally inappropriate" for him to note Biden's memory problems pic.twitter.com/2R94TeC1eP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2024

If the memory problems don’t exist, a primary excuse not to charge Biden for illegal conduct is gone. — Ivan Muktić (@SwiftUIvan) March 12, 2024

He's guilty as hell. He even read excerpts from classified materials to his ghostwriter, who conveniently deleted the recordings when the investigation began. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of the few who tore into Hur for trying to sell Biden's "senile cooperator theory."

The Atlantic has published a piece called "How Hur Misled the Country on Biden’s Memory," and of course, Sams was promoting it.

The Atlantic: How Hur Misled the Country on Biden’s Memory



“The transcripts of Hur’s interviews with Biden illuminate Hur’s summary as uncharitable at best” and “misleading”



The transcript is “entirely incompatible with the conservative refrain” on Bidenhttps://t.co/tpYMenf3xi pic.twitter.com/yAO75DRd3v — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) March 14, 2024

It won't surprise longtime readers of @AdamSerwer that only one paragraph of this lengthy column even addresses the transcript, it quotes only 6 words of Biden's, & still manages to misrepresent what Biden couldn't remember. Read the actual exchange: https://t.co/w5PtKEA3qd https://t.co/uRo0TpAQKX — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 14, 2024

The Federalist published a great piece on the transcript, noting how many times Hur had to steer Biden back on track when he went off on tangents about Dr. Jill's bikini and the sound his car makes.

I've long believed that you have to have the confidence in your argument to show the arguments of the other side & show your work in rebutting them. Serwer rarely does either. Opens by priming readers to identify this with another situation activating their tribal instincts. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 14, 2024

AFAIK, Serwer has no legal training. Bizarre that he writes about legal affairs at all. — Rule 09 (@Rule093) March 14, 2024

I have no quarrel with non-lawyers writing about the law, but they should have at least a little humility about making grand pronouncements without doing the work. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 14, 2024

Ian, the guy usually can’t remember which way to go to exit a stage. We’ve all seen it.



Also, we all know that Mitterand and Kohl are deceased, and that el-Sisi is not the president of Mexico. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 14, 2024

Hur didn't go far enough. He left out Biden wanting to talk about how fast his car could go instead of answer questions, or his made up story about everyone clapping for him in law school. — Ghost Pournelle (@GhostPournelle) March 14, 2024

Why does the administration stop telling us to look at what we see, hear and experience and rely on mediaites to tell us what we’re seeing, hearing and experiencing? Every. Day. There’s a new example. — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) March 14, 2024

“The transcript does not completely refute Hur’s description of Biden’s memory”



Forgot that part. But you’re paid to do that lol — Feral Freddie’s Gato ⚾️ (@Freddiesgato) March 14, 2024

So, Joe Biden should face charges for taking classified documents and sharing them with others…. Right? — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 14, 2024

If Biden really is the sharpest person in any room behind closed doors, he should want to clear his name of willfully retaining classified documents in his garage. Put him on trial. He knew exactly what he was doing when he stole those documents.

