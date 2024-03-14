White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on Joe Biden's Memory

The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File

We've said this a million times before, but Special Counsel Robert Hur did President Joe Biden a favor. He didn't recommend charges, even though Biden was sitting on stacks of classified documents in his Delaware home, some dating back to his days as a senator, when he would have had to have sneaked them out of a secure facility. (Maybe in his socks like Sandy Berger?)

No, Rep. Jayapal, Hur did not "exonerate" Biden. He simply concluded that a jury would find Biden to be a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.

It must be tough to be White House spokesperson Ian Sams. Here he is on CNN trying to spin the story:

He's guilty as hell. He even read excerpts from classified materials to his ghostwriter, who conveniently deleted the recordings when the investigation began. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of the few who tore into Hur for trying to sell Biden's "senile cooperator theory."

The Atlantic has published a piece called "How Hur Misled the Country on Biden’s Memory," and of course, Sams was promoting it.

The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP With Trans Surgeries
Grateful Calvin
The Federalist published a great piece on the transcript, noting how many times Hur had to steer Biden back on track when he went off on tangents about Dr. Jill's bikini and the sound his car makes.

If Biden really is the sharpest person in any room behind closed doors, he should want to clear his name of willfully retaining classified documents in his garage. Put him on trial. He knew exactly what he was doing when he stole those documents.

***

