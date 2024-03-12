President Joe Biden's Ghostwriter Offered Innocent Reasons for Deleting the Recordings

Here Are Some Mugshots of 'White' Prisoners
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 12, 2024
Twitter

We learned from the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday that President Joe Biden has an $8 million book advance for what we think is going to be called, "Promise Me, Dad." Maybe the book will clear up where Beau Biden died — in Iraq, or at Walter Reed.

Advertisement

Biden not only willfully retained classified documents in his house, but he also read from them to his ghostwriter. However, when it was learned that a special counsel had to been assigned to investigate Biden's possession of classified documents, the ghostwriter's interview recording disappeared.

Didn't he take some tips from Hillary Clinton and use BleachBit to wipe the computer? That's what you do when you really want to destroy the evidence.

Hur, however, didn't file obstruction of justice charges against the ghostwriter.

Just as Hur determined that Biden had plausible, innocent reasons for retaining classified documents. He's just old and forgetful.

We're hearing from the usual toolbags like Keith Olbermann that Hur is "another MAGA Moron and Trump Humper."

If that were true, wouldn't Hur have charged the ghostwriter with obstruction of justice and Biden with willfully retaining classified documents? He seems to have let everybody off the hook. If he were another MAGA moron he would have recommended charges against Biden, but he didn't think a jury would convict a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.

***

