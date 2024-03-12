President Joe Biden's Ghostwriter Offered Innocent Reasons for Deleting the Recordings

We learned from the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday that President Joe Biden has an $8 million book advance for what we think is going to be called, "Promise Me, Dad." Maybe the book will clear up where Beau Biden died — in Iraq, or at Walter Reed.

Biden not only willfully retained classified documents in his house, but he also read from them to his ghostwriter. However, when it was learned that a special counsel had to been assigned to investigate Biden's possession of classified documents, the ghostwriter's interview recording disappeared.

Chairman Jordan: What'd the ghost writer do to the audio recording of his conversations with Biden after a special counsel was named?



Hur: "He slid those files into his recycle bin on his computer."



Jordan: "Tried to destroy the evidence didn't he?"



Hur: "Correct." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 12, 2024

Didn't he take some tips from Hillary Clinton and use BleachBit to wipe the computer? That's what you do when you really want to destroy the evidence.

Hur, however, didn't file obstruction of justice charges against the ghostwriter.

In explaining why obstruction of justice charges weren't filed against the ghost writer, the Hur report states, "in his interviews, the ghostwriter offered plausible, innocent reasons for why he deleted the recordings." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 12, 2024

Just as Hur determined that Biden had plausible, innocent reasons for retaining classified documents. He's just old and forgetful.

This is 100% on Hur for not charging the ghostwriter with a crime.

The ghostwriter should be charged and forced to explain the reason behind the destruction of this evidence in court, regardless if Hur felt it was done for "plausible, innocent reasons"

We're hearing from the usual toolbags like Keith Olbermann that Hur is "another MAGA Moron and Trump Humper."

If that were true, wouldn't Hur have charged the ghostwriter with obstruction of justice and Biden with willfully retaining classified documents? He seems to have let everybody off the hook. If he were another MAGA moron he would have recommended charges against Biden, but he didn't think a jury would convict a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.

