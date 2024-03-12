Rep. Matt Gaetz Tears Into Robert Hur for His 'Senile Cooperator Theory'

It was a strange day on Capitol Hill. Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee and was under attack from Democrats who did their best to discount Hur's recommendation not to charge President Joe Biden with willfully retaining classified documents. Biden's sharp as a tack, as you can see from the transcript, where he goes on making car noises to imitate his Corvette peeling out. Some, such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, flat-out lied and told Hur that he'd exonerated Biden.

Here's where classified documents were found in Biden's possession:

Classified documents were found...



At the Penn Biden Center? "That's correct."



In President Biden's garage? "Yes."



And in his basement den? "Yes."



And his main floor office? "Correct."



And his third floor den? "Correct."



At the University of Delaware? "Correct."



And at the… pic.twitter.com/5FR8iaVkbN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

"And at the Biden Institute? 'Correct.'" The Biden Institute that's heavily funded by China.

Hur just confirmed that Biden had documents marked classified from when he was a senator. Some of those documents reportedly came from a secure SCIF, which would likely require Biden himself to remove them. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 12, 2024

Biden was sneaking classified documents out of secure facilities when he was a senator. This reminds us of Sandy Berger, President Clinton’s top national security aide, pleading guilty to taking classified documents from the National Archives by stuffing them in his socks and then cutting them up with scissors.

There was some fire from the Republican side though, as Rep. Matt Gaetz tore into Hur for his "senile cooperator theory" in letting Biden off the hook. Interviews with Biden showed he was mentally incapable of standing trial. In fact, the Biden campaign is spinning the whole controversy by saying not that Biden had classified documents, but that Biden cooperated with the investigation.

Biden kept classified material in grocery bags on the floor of his garage for years and after he was Vice President with no authorization to do so. https://t.co/uXy91Guxrc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2024

Gaetz doesn't care that Biden cooperated.

MATT GAETZ: Joe Biden said, "I guarantee I did not share classified information." That's not true, is it?



HUR: "That is inconsistent with the findings."



MATT GAETZ: Joe Biden said, "All the classified documents were in lockable filing cabinets." That's not true, is it?



HUR:… pic.twitter.com/kzDkIAPRkW — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 12, 2024

MATT GAETZ: Joe Biden said, "I guarantee I did not share classified information." That's not true, is it? HUR: "That is inconsistent with the findings." MATT GAETZ: Joe Biden said, "All the classified documents were in lockable filing cabinets." That's not true, is it? HUR: "That was inconsistent with the findings of our investigation." MATT GAETZ: "Among the places Mr. Biden's lawyers found classified documents in the garage was a damaged open box." @mattgaetz: "You find in your report that the elements of a federal criminal violation are met, but then you apply this senile cooperator theory that because Joe Biden cooperated and the elevator didn't go to the top floor, you don't think you'd get a conviction."

He nailed it. Hur thought a jury would see Biden as a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.

Matt Gaetz just ripped into Hur. Joe Biden should be indicted just like Trump was. But we all know this won't happen because we have a two-tiered justice system in the United States. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 12, 2024

This is not a difficult situation.

Evidence shows he broke the law, he should be charged.

Let a judge and jury decide guilt or innocence. — Riley Jane Meli (@oldwomaninwoods) March 12, 2024

Summary: Biden clearly broke the law but because he’s lost his marbles we’re not charging him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2024

I'm all for a good show. But I'd like a bit of action at this point.



If the Dems are willing to break DOJ rules and try Trump up and through an election then we should have impeachments and their investigations going on in the House.



Weekly findings dumps too. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) March 12, 2024

Even if they were in a "locked" filing cabinet, they still shouldn't have been there. — SquareRootOfNegative1 🇺🇲 (@OfNegative1) March 12, 2024

Let's cut to the chase: the government now must drop the Mar a Lago classified documents case against Trump, immediately. See Federal Criminal Procedural Rule 12(b) "selective or vindictive prosecution" — Thomas Prince (@Only1Trickster) March 12, 2024

It’s (D)ifferent when they do it. — Kenneth Wells (@alaskahelo) March 12, 2024

Biden's ghostwriter had innocent, plausible reasons for destroying his audio recordings of Biden reading out loud from classified documents.

Spot on. What other explanation do they have? Biden willingly and knowingly took classified documents during his time as a Senator and VP and stored them carelessly in his home, garage, and library and only returned them when caught. Prosecute. — North Carolina For Trump - America First! (@miracledan59) March 12, 2024

The Biden campaign is actually bragging that Biden cooperated with the investigation, which found him guilty as hell. Even they're not denying that he had a house full of classified documents.

