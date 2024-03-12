Rep. Matt Gaetz Tears Into Robert Hur for His 'Senile Cooperator Theory'

AP: Settlement Means You Can Say Gay in Florida Classrooms
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It was a strange day on Capitol Hill. Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee and was under attack from Democrats who did their best to discount Hur's recommendation not to charge President Joe Biden with willfully retaining classified documents. Biden's sharp as a tack, as you can see from the transcript, where he goes on making car noises to imitate his Corvette peeling out. Some, such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, flat-out lied and told Hur that he'd exonerated Biden.

Here's where classified documents were found in Biden's possession:

"And at the Biden Institute? 'Correct.'" The Biden Institute that's heavily funded by China.

Biden was sneaking classified documents out of secure facilities when he was a senator. This reminds us of Sandy Berger, President Clinton’s top national security aide, pleading guilty to taking classified documents from the National Archives by stuffing them in his socks and then cutting them up with scissors.

There was some fire from the Republican side though, as Rep. Matt Gaetz tore into Hur for his "senile cooperator theory" in letting Biden off the hook. Interviews with Biden showed he was mentally incapable of standing trial. In fact, the Biden campaign is spinning the whole controversy by saying not that Biden had classified documents, but that Biden cooperated with the investigation.

Gaetz doesn't care that Biden cooperated.

MATT GAETZ: Joe Biden said, "I guarantee I did not share classified information." That's not true, is it?

HUR: "That is inconsistent with the findings."

MATT GAETZ: Joe Biden said, "All the classified documents were in lockable filing cabinets." That's not true, is it?

HUR: "That was inconsistent with the findings of our investigation."

MATT GAETZ: "Among the places Mr. Biden's lawyers found classified documents in the garage was a damaged open box."

@mattgaetz: "You find in your report that the elements of a federal criminal violation are met, but then you apply this senile cooperator theory that because Joe Biden cooperated and the elevator didn't go to the top floor, you don't think you'd get a conviction."

He nailed it. Hur thought a jury would see Biden as a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.

Biden's ghostwriter had innocent, plausible reasons for destroying his audio recordings of Biden reading out loud from classified documents.

The Biden campaign is actually bragging that Biden cooperated with the investigation, which found him guilty as hell. Even they're not denying that he had a house full of classified documents.

***

