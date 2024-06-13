The Atlantic: ‘Biden May Gaffe, But He Lives in Reality’

President Joe Biden may gaffe now and then. As the New York Times put it, “Storyteller in Chief” Biden "spins yarns that often unravel." Biden claims he grew up in a Puerto Rican neighborhood in Scranton where he attended a black church and got cancer from oil on the windshield of his parents' car. Biden has claimed multiple times that his son Beau lost his life in Iraq. His uncle was shot down in World War II and was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea. "It seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested" marching for civil rights, he told a crowd in Atlanta. This was probably before he was arrested when trying to visit Nelson Mandela.

Even when Biden lied so much the New York Times wrote a piece about it, they added that "Mr. Biden’s instances of exaggeration and falsehood fall far well short of those of his predecessor," who "lied constantly."

Donald Trump, who speaks off the cuff at rallies, often goes off on tangents. As The Atlantic reports, Trump recently went off on a "bizarre rant" about sharks. Imagine if Biden did that.

Trump’s bizarre rant about sharks is another example of a ludicrous statement that some think can be ignored because they’re so routine, @brianklaas writes. But Trump may soon be president. Imagine the response if Joe Biden had made the same remarks. https://t.co/3I5pvlCMEM pic.twitter.com/LxBaR1k6v0 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 13, 2024

Brian Klass writes:

These deranged rants are tempting to laugh off. They’re par for the course. Trump is Trump. But Trump may also soon be the president of the United States. Imagine the response if Joe Biden had made the same rambling remarks, word for word. Consider this excerpt: “I say, ‘What would happen if the boat sank from its weight and you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery and the battery’s underwater, and there’s a shark that’s approximately 10 yards over there?’ By the way, a lot of shark attacks lately. Do you notice that? A lot of shark … I watched some guys justifying it today: ‘Well, they weren’t really that angry. They bit off the young lady’s leg because of the fact that they were not hungry, but they misunderstood who she was.’ These people are crazy.” Coming from Biden, that exact statement might have prompted calls from across the political spectrum for him to drop out of the race.

Breaking news: Democrats have been talking about how to switch out Biden for years.

The last bizarre rant we heard about sharks was that to this day, they swim the route that slave ships took.

Have you heard about Uncle Bosey? 😲 pic.twitter.com/0nZgcRDX3Z — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) June 13, 2024

Biden, who grew up in a black, Jewish, Muslim Puerto Rican neighborhood? Yeah, that man never tells whoopers. pic.twitter.com/GjYD5BahiD — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) June 13, 2024

Member when Biden said cannibals ate his uncle? Me neither. — Chief Beef 🥩🛢 (@SatsAndSizzle) June 13, 2024

I like a president with a sense of humor! — Gary (@plzbepatient) June 13, 2024

Us too.

Corn Pop just entered the chat — Brad Joiner (@bradjoiner) June 13, 2024

Corn Pop from the pool where all the black children would play with his leg hair?

Remember when Biden said it rained oil when he was a boy and gave him cancer?



Good times — Lawless Human (@Liberty_guy85) June 13, 2024

What if he claimed he used to drive an 18 wheeler? — Peter.Fallow.1987 (@Peter1987Fallow) June 13, 2024

Laughably dishonest take. — Satori Part II (@DarkAgeMonk) June 13, 2024





This is an unserious publication. — Raist (@RaistliniltsiaR) June 13, 2024

You folks are just a parody of yourselves. I laugh when I think of you believing yourselves to be serious people. You're clowns. — Greg Jaques (@gregjaq) June 13, 2024

You people need a sense of humor. — Kathryn (@kbean511) June 13, 2024

