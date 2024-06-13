REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are...
Climate Nutjobs Form Human Circle Around Citi Employees Trying to Get to Work
Rep. Adam Schiff Repeats the Word 'Guilty' 34 Times at Hearing on Trump...
We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With...
Biden Wishes Reporters Would ‘Play by the Rules’ When Asking Questions
Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND...
We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction...
HACKERY! Charles C.W. Cooke Takes Philip Bump APART for Refusing to Admit He...
It's Called Fashion, Look It Up: John Fetterman Sports INTERESTING Outfit in the...
Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School...
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as...
DeSantis vs Reporter, Hageman vs Nadler, Fox News vs Stunned Democrat!
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's...
'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About...

The Atlantic: ‘Biden May Gaffe, But He Lives in Reality’

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden may gaffe now and then. As the New York Times put it, “Storyteller in Chief” Biden "spins yarns that often unravel." Biden claims he grew up in a Puerto Rican neighborhood in Scranton where he attended a black church and got cancer from oil on the windshield of his parents' car. Biden has claimed multiple times that his son Beau lost his life in Iraq. His uncle was shot down in World War II and was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea. "It seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested" marching for civil rights, he told a crowd in Atlanta. This was probably before he was arrested when trying to visit Nelson Mandela.

Advertisement

Even when Biden lied so much the New York Times wrote a piece about it, they added that "Mr. Biden’s instances of exaggeration and falsehood fall far well short of those of his predecessor," who "lied constantly."

Donald Trump, who speaks off the cuff at rallies, often goes off on tangents. As The Atlantic reports, Trump recently went off on a "bizarre rant" about sharks. Imagine if Biden did that.

Brian Klass writes:

These deranged rants are tempting to laugh off. They’re par for the course. Trump is Trump. But Trump may also soon be the president of the United States. Imagine the response if Joe Biden had made the same rambling remarks, word for word. Consider this excerpt:

“I say, ‘What would happen if the boat sank from its weight and you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery and the battery’s underwater, and there’s a shark that’s approximately 10 yards over there?’ By the way, a lot of shark attacks lately. Do you notice that? A lot of shark … I watched some guys justifying it today: ‘Well, they weren’t really that angry. They bit off the young lady’s leg because of the fact that they were not hungry, but they misunderstood who she was.’ These people are crazy.”

Coming from Biden, that exact statement might have prompted calls from across the political spectrum for him to drop out of the race.

Recommended

We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Breaking news: Democrats have been talking about how to switch out Biden for years.

The last bizarre rant we heard about sharks was that to this day, they swim the route that slave ships took.

Us too.

Corn Pop from the pool where all the black children would play with his leg hair?


Advertisement

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GAFFES JOE BIDEN THE ATLANTIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows
Grateful Calvin
REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are DYING
Grateful Calvin
Climate Nutjobs Form Human Circle Around Citi Employees Trying to Get to Work
Brett T.
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)
Sam J.
Biden Wishes Reporters Would ‘Play by the Rules’ When Asking Questions
Brett T.
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows Grateful Calvin
Advertisement