VIP
Amazon's 'Wonderful Life' Edit Cuts Out Emotional Heart of Film We Need Now...
Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of...
VIP
PBS NewsHour Picks Up PolitiFact's Lie of the Year (From Trump, of Course)
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in...
Congresswoman Retiring Before Giving Trump Another Attempt to Kill Her
CNN Empathizes With Trans 10-Year-Old Who Fears Being Murdered
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-S...
Ivy League Is a Good Stripper Name, We Guess? Princeton Offers Erotic Dance...
The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is...
#ClimateScam: World Bank 'Misplaces' $41 BILLION in Climate Change Funding, Says Oxfam
TSA Failure? Body Found in Wheel Well of United Flight From Chicago to...
LEGEND: J.K. Rowling Handles Pro-Trans Troll As Only She Can by Laughing at...
We're SO VERY Back! Oval Office Desk to Undergo Trump-Style Restoration After Biden...
While Normal People Celebrated Christmas, Lefties Stormed the Madison Capitol to Protest f...

Govs. Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom Post Their Happy Kwanzaa Videos

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 26, 2024
Meme

As Sam reported earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would again be celebrating Kwanzaa, which begins tonight. This isn't the first year she's done that — during the pandemic, she posted a video saying that her family would be celebrating Kwanzaa over Zoom. "I grew up celebrating Kwanzaa," says Harris, even though the holiday was invented two years after she was born.

Advertisement

Not to be left out, the governors of California and New York posted their Kwanaa greetings Thursday. Gavin Newsom was particularly helpful in describing exactly what Kwanzaa represents.

"Cooperative economics?" That sounds like communist propaganda to us — no wonder Newsom's behind it.

Not to be left out were the people of New York State, who got a nice virtual card from the governor's office:

It's about bringing us all together, even though it's reserved for blacks.

Recommended

Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hey, just because it's a newer made-up holiday doesn't make it any less real to liberal white elites.

***

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam
Amy Curtis
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Amy Curtis
Congresswoman Retiring Before Giving Trump Another Attempt to Kill Her
Brett T.
The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is Not Resistance' Protest
Amy Curtis
#ClimateScam: World Bank 'Misplaces' $41 BILLION in Climate Change Funding, Says Oxfam
Grateful Calvin
Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of the Year
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam Amy Curtis
Advertisement