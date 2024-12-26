Govs. Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom Post Their Happy Kwanzaa Videos

As Sam reported earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would again be celebrating Kwanzaa, which begins tonight. This isn't the first year she's done that — during the pandemic, she posted a video saying that her family would be celebrating Kwanzaa over Zoom. "I grew up celebrating Kwanzaa," says Harris, even though the holiday was invented two years after she was born.

Not to be left out, the governors of California and New York posted their Kwanaa greetings Thursday. Gavin Newsom was particularly helpful in describing exactly what Kwanzaa represents.

As families across California and around the world light the Kinara over the next seven days, we celebrate the rich traditions, unity, and resilience that binds us together.



Wishing a joyful and meaningful first night of Kwanzaa to all Californians. pic.twitter.com/kMLKvDpE5C — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 26, 2024

"Cooperative economics?" That sounds like communist propaganda to us — no wonder Newsom's behind it.

Not to be left out were the people of New York State, who got a nice virtual card from the governor's office:

Happy Kwanzaa, New York!



Wishing all those celebrating a week filled with peace, community, and joy. pic.twitter.com/pQHSXptoRu — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 26, 2024

Libs will literally celebrate a new-age cult started by a Marxist who was kidnapping and torturing women to appear "diverse." https://t.co/rLwjU0MJ58 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 26, 2024

Nobody celebrates Kwanzaa except for your friend Kamala Harris. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 26, 2024

Kwanzaa is a made up commie holiday. — DMitchell (@Daniel086945641) December 26, 2024

This is cringe, bro. — TBoneRibman (@MountainReach) December 26, 2024

What is Kwanzaa about, Gavin? Tell us. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) December 26, 2024

It's about bringing us all together, even though it's reserved for blacks.

These videos are cringe AF, nothing but state-sponsored propaganda. — Super Woke (@SuperWokedad) December 26, 2024

Look at y'all virtue signaling.

Kwanzaa is a fake holiday created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a professor and activist, in response to the need for a holiday that would bring blacks together and separate them further from the cultural melting pot that is America. — Rita Da Lione (@MargaritaDali1) December 26, 2024

Only sex offenders celebrate Kwanzaa — Glorious nuggets (@trout_bull) December 26, 2024

Nobody celebrates this. — Steve🇺🇸 (@stealthsteve360) December 26, 2024

Kwanza was invented by a Marxist you nimrod, how fitting for you parasites — Cowboy Drew 🇺🇲 (@realCowboyDrew) December 26, 2024

Kwanzaa is a new, Marxist, European invention meant to separate black Americans from Christianity. You are probably older than Kwanzaa, Governor. The original African faith, among those practiced in the world today, is Christianity. So Merry Christmas, dummy. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) December 26, 2024

Hey, just because it's a newer made-up holiday doesn't make it any less real to liberal white elites.

