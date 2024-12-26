You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in...
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 26, 2024
We will never understand the mentality that drives someone to abandon their families and friends over politics. Life is too short to let politics dictate your joy, but here we are, we guess.

This teacher and former union president in Delaware clearly feels differently. This letter he wrote and published in a newspaper is something else:

Yeah, buckle up.

Nothing says 'Christmas spirit' like doing something like this.

Holy sanctimony, Batman!

Does he hear how ridiculous he sounds?

Probably not.

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

Imagine working with this guy.

So he supports child mutilation. Got it.

Why is he a former union leader, by the way? Well:

What about that whole 'hatred and division' thing, Mike?

What a peach this guy is.

We bet this guy's fun at parties.

What a nutbag.

We're not even related to Mike and we feel relief he won't ruin Christmas.

They are.

It's all projection.

He sure does.

Tags: CHRISTMAS DELAWARE DONALD TRUMP FAMILY TEACHER

