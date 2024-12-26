Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam

We will never understand the mentality that drives someone to abandon their families and friends over politics. Life is too short to let politics dictate your joy, but here we are, we guess.

This teacher and former union president in Delaware clearly feels differently. This letter he wrote and published in a newspaper is something else:

BREAKING: A former Delaware teachers union president cut off his friends and family because they voted for Trump.



He wrote them a letter right before Christmas and published it in the state's largest news outlet



He was forced to resign as union president in 2018



Buckle up 👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

Yeah, buckle up.

The former teachers union president is Mike Matthews.



He's still a teacher in the Red Clay School District in Delaware.



His open letter to "Trump-supporting family and friends" was published right before Christmas, on December 22nd. pic.twitter.com/963yW5vGMZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

Nothing says 'Christmas spirit' like doing something like this.

He blames his family: "Are you willing to examine your privilege, to acknowledge the harm caused by your political choices, and to commit to meaningful change? Healing is possible, but it requires accountability.. from those whose actions caused the fracture." pic.twitter.com/PItRHBR6LN — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

Holy sanctimony, Batman!

Does he hear how ridiculous he sounds?

Probably not.

"To my Trump-supporting family members and friends, I want you to understand something: the choice to set boundaries isn’t about hatred or division. It’s about survival. It’s about refusing to sacrifice my values or diminish my humanity for the sake of forced harmony" pic.twitter.com/yi8wRY39W8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

"For now, I’m choosing to prioritize my peace, my values, and my well-being. I hope you understand that this choice comes from love — love for myself and for the justice I believe we all deserve." pic.twitter.com/AYgQvHvkV8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

Imagine working with this guy.

The teacher's byline: "Mike Matthews is a teacher in the Red Clay School District who openly supports his transgender and non-binary students’ right to exist." pic.twitter.com/PY7WBWrICz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

So he supports child mutilation. Got it.

Why is he a former union leader, by the way? Well:

From 2018: "Delaware teachers union president resigns after sexist, racist blog posts unearthed" pic.twitter.com/qVo1MKna3e — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

What about that whole 'hatred and division' thing, Mike?

"Matthews called then-Delaware Gov. Ruth Ann Minner a 'Butch B**ch.' He wondered whether a video of 'chocolate, caramel and vanilla brothas' gang-raping Minner would boost her poll numbers." pic.twitter.com/guOas092jd — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

What a peach this guy is.

"Matthews also wrote in October 2005 that 'blowing all the Muslims up' perhaps isn’t such a bad idea. He suggested a child molester was justified if his wife was a 'stank-ugly ho.'" pic.twitter.com/WnkRj4YOv4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

We bet this guy's fun at parties.

What a nutbag.

Somehow I think his family members breathed a sigh of relief that this year’s Christmas would be more peaceful due to his “self-pruning” from the family tree. — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) December 26, 2024

We're not even related to Mike and we feel relief he won't ruin Christmas.

His family might be better off. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) December 26, 2024

They are.

God-Tier hypocrisy from a self righteous leftist teacher who is everything he claims to hate https://t.co/xfRiCxseXy — Matt Nutz (@MTnutz) December 26, 2024

It's all projection.

This repulsive man-baby is in charge of educating (indoctrinating) children. I wonder if he feels this same way toward parents of his students — and therefore the students by extension — who voted for Trump? https://t.co/6wzjulmJ6j — Sarah Joy ✞ (@Fearless_SJ) December 26, 2024

He sure does.