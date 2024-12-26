You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in Israeli Airstrike

You'll be shocked to learn CNN is lying again.

We know, we know. Who could've guessed? CNN is always so above-board and professional.

Hahahahahahaha.

Just kidding.

They're trash. And here's more proof of just how trashy they are:

Headline: “Israel k*lls 5 journalists!”



Reality: “Oh wait the “journalists” were actually part of a t*rrorist organization”



Incredible stuff from the media pic.twitter.com/4sw61ukSBw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2024

Incredible.

They sure do.

This poison is in all the media.

No wonder ratings are in the toilet! pic.twitter.com/1qc5SVCS0b — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) December 26, 2024

In the toilet and being flushed.

Legacy media spinning their tales yet again.



smh

Are we surprised? — MadeInAmerica 🇺🇸 (@1MaidenAmerica) December 26, 2024

Not at all surprised.

The MSM never misses…and by never misses, I mean never fails to completely skew a headline to make it sound a certain way to fit an agenda — InvisibleLady (@bkbart80) December 26, 2024

Exactly.

They'll just believe anything that hamas tells them without questioning it. Our media is broken — JB (@JB24472024) December 26, 2024

So irreparably broken.

"And I would've gotten away with it too if it weren't for that meddling context!" https://t.co/qqFWl4do00 pic.twitter.com/dH4xVPZgRW — 🎄𝕕𝕒𝕟 𝕖𝕝 𝕕𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕠❄️ (@CalvinistDan) December 26, 2024

'Context? What's context?' -- CNN, probably.

This is the reason CNN and other news organizations are not taken seriously by most Americans.

- CNN creates misleading headlines,

- knowing full well that a majority of people will only read the headlines and form an opinion.

- This is pure propaganda by FAKENEWS. https://t.co/XBGCyaYIuq pic.twitter.com/oK0omhpiLO — PeoplesCrypto (@Crypto1stAffair) December 26, 2024

That's exactly the game they're playing.

This is just one of many examples of why the mainstream media has lost my trust. https://t.co/m0UFf0Wbgm — Satguy 141 (@satguy01) December 26, 2024

The list of examples is very, very long.

A giant, steaming pile of Bravo Sierra.