Wins Keep Coming! After Caving to Donald Trump, Mexico Arrests Major Cartel Leader

Oh, look: another foreign policy win for Donald Trump and America.
After getting Mexico to bend the knee on border enforcement and agree to send 10,000 National Guard troops to the border, Mexico also just arrested the leader of a cartel.
BREAKING: Mexico just arrested El Ricky, a top leader of Cartel del Noreste, right after Trump pressured them to crack down on cartels. pic.twitter.com/0YlmXnSsY5— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 3, 2025
The cartels are a huge problem, both in terms of drugs and human trafficking across the border.
Damaging the cartels is a win for America (and Mexico, too).
I'm guessing they could have done this 5 years ago.— The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) February 3, 2025
Of course. They chose not to, and the Biden-Harris administration had no desire to make them.
They knew where he was the entire time. Mexico was just refusing to enforce their law.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 3, 2025
Trump was right again, in other words.
They keep proving him right.
Remembering when Mexican President Sheinbaum recently stated:— Robin Valencia (@rvalen81) February 3, 2025
"WE CATEGORICALLY REJECT U.S. STATEMENT THAT MEXICO HAS TIES TO DRUG CARTELS.”
Whoops.
That aged poorly.
Moar winning!— Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 3, 2025
So much winning.
Haters said it couldn’t be done pic.twitter.com/WmfXYgczyZ— Lord Richter Smegmaburg III (@Richard_Smegma) February 3, 2025
They did. And now they're coping that it was done.
We might be on the good TL again. https://t.co/TRYCJ1f7lN— 🍔🍟Burgermeister🍟🍔 (@FredtheLayman) February 3, 2025
Sure feels like we're on the good TL again.
Thankfully.
El Ricky? https://t.co/HeoogIi5eX pic.twitter.com/ErUnLBBXoE— Wodeshed (@Wodeshed) February 3, 2025
This made us chuckle.
But all the lefty shills and lemmings said Trump caved on tariffs...— Magni (@MagniFren216) February 3, 2025
Why is Mexico arresting their drug mules all of a sudden?
F**king dumb dumb lemmings https://t.co/3VJ3j3zIhE
They just cannot let Trump have a win.
Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow and they'd be livid about it.
Amazing. So just like ICE under Biden, they knew where the criminals were the whole time, they just didn't care enough to do anything about it. https://t.co/c5JfllsnIV— Jeff Skelly (@_jeffskelly) February 3, 2025
By choice.
