Wins Keep Coming! After Caving to Donald Trump, Mexico Arrests Major Cartel Leader

Oh, look: another foreign policy win for Donald Trump and America.

After getting Mexico to bend the knee on border enforcement and agree to send 10,000 National Guard troops to the border, Mexico also just arrested the leader of a cartel.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Mexico just arrested El Ricky, a top leader of Cartel del Noreste, right after Trump pressured them to crack down on cartels. pic.twitter.com/0YlmXnSsY5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 3, 2025

The cartels are a huge problem, both in terms of drugs and human trafficking across the border.

Damaging the cartels is a win for America (and Mexico, too).

I'm guessing they could have done this 5 years ago. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) February 3, 2025

Of course. They chose not to, and the Biden-Harris administration had no desire to make them.

They knew where he was the entire time. Mexico was just refusing to enforce their law.

Trump was right again, in other words. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 3, 2025

They keep proving him right.

Remembering when Mexican President Sheinbaum recently stated:



"WE CATEGORICALLY REJECT U.S. STATEMENT THAT MEXICO HAS TIES TO DRUG CARTELS.” — Robin Valencia (@rvalen81) February 3, 2025

Whoops.

That aged poorly.

Moar winning! — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 3, 2025

So much winning.

Haters said it couldn’t be done pic.twitter.com/WmfXYgczyZ — Lord Richter Smegmaburg III (@Richard_Smegma) February 3, 2025

They did. And now they're coping that it was done.

We might be on the good TL again. https://t.co/TRYCJ1f7lN — 🍔🍟Burgermeister🍟🍔 (@FredtheLayman) February 3, 2025

Sure feels like we're on the good TL again.

Thankfully.

This made us chuckle.

But all the lefty shills and lemmings said Trump caved on tariffs...



Why is Mexico arresting their drug mules all of a sudden?



F**king dumb dumb lemmings https://t.co/3VJ3j3zIhE — Magni (@MagniFren216) February 3, 2025

They just cannot let Trump have a win.

Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow and they'd be livid about it.

Amazing. So just like ICE under Biden, they knew where the criminals were the whole time, they just didn't care enough to do anything about it. https://t.co/c5JfllsnIV — Jeff Skelly (@_jeffskelly) February 3, 2025

By choice.