Wins Keep Coming! After Caving to Donald Trump, Mexico Arrests Major Cartel Leader

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 03, 2025
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

Oh, look: another foreign policy win for Donald Trump and America.

After getting Mexico to bend the knee on border enforcement and agree to send 10,000 National Guard troops to the border, Mexico also just arrested the leader of a cartel.

The cartels are a huge problem, both in terms of drugs and human trafficking across the border.

Damaging the cartels is a win for America (and Mexico, too).

Of course. They chose not to, and the Biden-Harris administration had no desire to make them.

They keep proving him right.

Whoops.

That aged poorly.

So much winning.

They did. And now they're coping that it was done.

Sure feels like we're on the good TL again.

Thankfully.

This made us chuckle.

They just cannot let Trump have a win.

Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow and they'd be livid about it.

By choice.

