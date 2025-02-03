Need a Tissue? Associated Press Laments How Trump's 'America First' Policies Harm African Aid

‘Little Boys’ and ‘MAGA Chuds’ In Charge of Your Money Identified, and They're...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 03, 2025

We don't know how to make it any more clear: we are $36 trillion in debt, and that number goes up by $1 trillion every 100 days.

It's a bad situation, and something has to change -- quickly -- before things get really bad. That's what DOGE, led by Elon Musk and Jodi Ernst, is trying to do.

It also means we're going to have to give a critical eye to foreign aid and, yes, roll that back too. The Left doesn't like this, because their accusations of colonialism and imperialism don't extend to our tax dollars, apparently.

This is why the Associated Press is hand-wringing over aid to Africa:

The AP reports:

Four days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order freezing almost all U.S. foreign aid, an email landed in Claris Madhuku’s inbox in rural Zimbabwe. Stop all activities immediately, it said.

The message confirmed Madhuku’s fears that Trump’s return to office might affect his organization’s efforts to save African girls from child marriages.

Many Africans had known that Trump’s 'America First' outlook meant their continent was likely to be last among his priorities. But they hadn’t expected the abrupt halt to foreign aid from the world’s largest donor that stops money flowing for wide-ranging projects like disease response, girls’ education and free school lunches.

Here we'd like to remind you a former president of Kenya told other African nations to stop crying about the aid freeze and stand on their own two feet.

We're just throwing good money after bad at this point.

Probably correct, and why should we keep lining their pockets?

What's the definition of insanity again?

The AP are good little propagandists.

TRUTH.

Blunt, but honest (and accurate).

All of this.

