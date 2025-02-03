Need a Tissue? Associated Press Laments How Trump's 'America First' Policies Harm African Aid

We don't know how to make it any more clear: we are $36 trillion in debt, and that number goes up by $1 trillion every 100 days.

It's a bad situation, and something has to change -- quickly -- before things get really bad. That's what DOGE, led by Elon Musk and Jodi Ernst, is trying to do.

It also means we're going to have to give a critical eye to foreign aid and, yes, roll that back too. The Left doesn't like this, because their accusations of colonialism and imperialism don't extend to our tax dollars, apparently.

This is why the Associated Press is hand-wringing over aid to Africa:

Africa knew Trump's 'America First' pledge meant it might be last. Then came the freeze on aid https://t.co/5HNBYcJGwk — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2025

The AP reports:

Four days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order freezing almost all U.S. foreign aid, an email landed in Claris Madhuku’s inbox in rural Zimbabwe. Stop all activities immediately, it said. The message confirmed Madhuku’s fears that Trump’s return to office might affect his organization’s efforts to save African girls from child marriages. Many Africans had known that Trump’s 'America First' outlook meant their continent was likely to be last among his priorities. But they hadn’t expected the abrupt halt to foreign aid from the world’s largest donor that stops money flowing for wide-ranging projects like disease response, girls’ education and free school lunches.

Here we'd like to remind you a former president of Kenya told other African nations to stop crying about the aid freeze and stand on their own two feet.

$trillions spent on Africa as long as I’ve been alive, and little progress is shown. Find another fix. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) February 3, 2025

We're just throwing good money after bad at this point.

As an African immigrant, I have never seen a person who is directly receives USAID, we only hear of it in the news. The so called foreign AID ends up in the hands of corrupt NGOs and politicians. — Onyesochim Ehem (@ozebra1) February 3, 2025

Probably correct, and why should we keep lining their pockets?

As a whole, the African continent has been handed hundreds of billions of dollars over the last 30 yrs just by the U.S. & trillions in aid if you include monies from all countries.

Little to nothing has changed.

They still practice FGM. They've never stopped. Over 144 million… — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) February 3, 2025

What's the definition of insanity again?

😂😂😂 ah yes; @AP’s ‘independent’ reporting highlights the plight of poor Africans at the behest of the bloated officials worried about their money tap being turned off. — Aleah (@Dr_Wholeah) February 3, 2025

The AP are good little propagandists.

At some point children must work to make it on their own. They can’t be supported by mom and dad forever. — Eva Hermes (@RealEvaHermes) February 3, 2025

TRUTH.

What a crock of s**t. We didn’t create African problems. Why should we pay for them? You know USAID is a scam organization like many NGOs that claim to help. It’s all money laundering. https://t.co/of3FDsLGIR — Lima_4704 (@col_potters) February 3, 2025

Blunt, but honest (and accurate).

US aid allows corrupt and / or incompetent foreign governments to flounder along.



Sometimes they need to fail so they can rebuild something good. https://t.co/F7qPRCMs7r — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) February 3, 2025

All of this.