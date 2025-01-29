VIP
'Why Are You Crying?' Former Kenya President DRAGS Nations That Are Mad About Foreign Aid Cuts (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 29, 2025
Gif

This is glorious. A few days ago, Donald Trump's State Department began a 90-day pause and review of foreign aid. Returning out-of-control government spending to sanity has been a priority of the Trump administration, and he's keeping his promises.

Naturally, foreign governments and Lefties are mad we're not the world's piggy bank anymore (funny how their hatred of 'colonialism' and 'white supremacy' doesn't extend to our tax dollars).

But the former president of Kenya has a message for them: grow up.

WATCH:

Thank. You.

He's exactly right.

So based.

Kinda is.

This is common sense.

Not a thing.

Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked RFK Jr. to Condemn Onesies
Doug P.
Absolutely hit it out of the park.

It means no money, too.

It is. To everyone but Leftists.

Exactly. This is the question they should be asking.

What a wild timeline, no?

Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked RFK Jr. to Condemn Onesies
