'Why Are You Crying?' Former Kenya President DRAGS Nations That Are Mad About Foreign Aid Cuts (WATCH)

This is glorious. A few days ago, Donald Trump's State Department began a 90-day pause and review of foreign aid. Returning out-of-control government spending to sanity has been a priority of the Trump administration, and he's keeping his promises.

Naturally, foreign governments and Lefties are mad we're not the world's piggy bank anymore (funny how their hatred of 'colonialism' and 'white supremacy' doesn't extend to our tax dollars).

But the former president of Kenya has a message for them: grow up.

WATCH:

Former president of Kenya mocks countries who are upset Trump that said he won’t give blank checks anymore to foreign governments.



“Why are you crying? It’s not your government! He has no reason to give you anything. You don’t pay taxes in America.” pic.twitter.com/Oe614c8sFT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2025

Thank. You.

He's exactly right.

lmao based former president of Kenya — Gnomeo (@gnomeo5000brat) January 29, 2025

So based.

Foreign aid is the biggest scam ever conceived. — The Red Post (@RedPosted) January 29, 2025

Kinda is.

Even foreign leaders understand what Americans have been saying for years.



Taxpayer money should serve the people who actually pay the taxes.



No more blank checks. No more endless handouts.



America first, finally. — ☰ Sentinel ☰ (@FernOnX) January 29, 2025

This is common sense.

The former president of Kenya gets it. Trump doesn’t owe foreign governments anything. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) January 29, 2025

Not a thing.

Former Kenyan president out here hitting world leaders out of the park with the classic "Why are you mad? That's not your dad." — Last Day With You (@Last_DayWithYou) January 29, 2025

Absolutely hit it out of the park.

What do you think decolonization meant? Vibes? Papers? Essays? Losers. https://t.co/KqW4VaR3HS — PunishedBPHM (@PunishedBPHM) January 29, 2025

It means no money, too.

Every country should put its own people first.



This should be obvious. https://t.co/c6xZRChIzq — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) January 29, 2025

It is. To everyone but Leftists.

Former pres. of Kenya has a message for the whiners,



"This is a wakeup call for you to say, 'OK, what are we going to do to help ourselves?'" https://t.co/0lWipgYdtk — Carolyn Phippen (@carolyn_phippen) January 29, 2025

Exactly. This is the question they should be asking.

TIL I'm aligned with the former President of Kenya. https://t.co/THo9CCn4JI — 4nt1p4tt3rn 🏴‍☠ Appalachistan Wolf Lodge #47 (@4nt1p4tt3rn) January 29, 2025

What a wild timeline, no?