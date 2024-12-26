WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came...
Group Hosts ‘COVID-Cautious’ Bowling Party

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

There's less than a week left before the new year, 2025. That's right, we're going to be living in 2025. Most of us, anyway. For some, it's eternally 2020 and the deadly COVID-19 virus is still everywhere — and yet, according to Taylor Lorenz, the vast majority of people are out there "raw dogging the air" like the pandemic was over and breathing all over their vulnerable elderly neighbors.

Advertisement

One woman set up a "COVID-cautious" bowling party, which apparently took place after a COVID-cautious mani-pedi event. She managed to find 80 people to attend. This is Oregon … we're not sure if that has something to do with it. In any case, the bowling alley opened early, all of the employees wore masks, and they had air purifiers everywhere. It looks like a good time was had by all.

This editor couldn't come up with a foursome of people who still mask, but that's neither here nor there.

That's a nice way of looking at it.

President Joe Biden was double-masking for a while when that was a thing, and he had every booster imaginable, and he's still tested positive for COVID three times. And he's lived to tell about it. Now he's in St. Croix raw dogging the sea air.

Advertisement

We think it must have been. This editor's wife is immunocompromised but she hasn't worn a mask in years.

Nothing will ever beat the "one-way" arrows in the aisles of Whole Foods.

Where's Anthony Fauci? He's science itself … what does the science have to say about this?

***

Tags: CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

