Group Hosts ‘COVID-Cautious’ Bowling Party

There's less than a week left before the new year, 2025. That's right, we're going to be living in 2025. Most of us, anyway. For some, it's eternally 2020 and the deadly COVID-19 virus is still everywhere — and yet, according to Taylor Lorenz, the vast majority of people are out there "raw dogging the air" like the pandemic was over and breathing all over their vulnerable elderly neighbors.

Advertisement

One woman set up a "COVID-cautious" bowling party, which apparently took place after a COVID-cautious mani-pedi event. She managed to find 80 people to attend. This is Oregon … we're not sure if that has something to do with it. In any case, the bowling alley opened early, all of the employees wore masks, and they had air purifiers everywhere. It looks like a good time was had by all.

This editor couldn't come up with a foursome of people who still mask, but that's neither here nor there.

A group of “Covid cautious” people In Oregon rented out a bowling alley, had everyone mask including the employees, set up air purifiers, and separated kids from adults.



This happened a few days ago.



How are these people real pic.twitter.com/9219aWEKSn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2024

A bunch of triple boosted psychos go bowling. They should call it "Pins and Needles." — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 26, 2024

This is so horrible. All these kids are having the worst childhood experiences growing up afraid of everything — Christian James (@TruthAdventur) December 26, 2024

I actually think this sort of thing might be a good first step for some of those people. Late, yes. Maybe if they haven't been out this whole time, they can start venturing out more and eventually with fewer precautions. — Cyserist (@BogartVan) December 26, 2024

That's a nice way of looking at it.

You would think this is from four years ago — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) December 26, 2024

I wish someone would follow the kids of the “Covid cautious community” for the next 10-15 years and see how they end up turning out once out of their parents perimeter. Should be an interesting case study. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) December 26, 2024

People are just doing this stuff to themselves willingly now. Wild. — ImNickJames (@Darkh0st) December 26, 2024

I'm old enough to remember the guy who posted his detailed steps for hazmat-level precautions for exit and re-entry into his home.



Laughable then, epic laughable now.



These "Covid cautious" people are of the same ilk. — Indubitably Tho🇺🇦🇮🇱🍎 (@IndubitablyTho) December 26, 2024

President Joe Biden was double-masking for a while when that was a thing, and he had every booster imaginable, and he's still tested positive for COVID three times. And he's lived to tell about it. Now he's in St. Croix raw dogging the sea air.

Think this was an event for kids/people with special health issues/needs. — MΞthods • ᴗ • (@Methods503) December 26, 2024

Advertisement

We think it must have been. This editor's wife is immunocompromised but she hasn't worn a mask in years.

At the bowling alley in Lansing, they put shower curtains between the lanes and called it a COVID protocol.



Real solid protection. — Brad Paquette (@BradPaquetteMI) December 26, 2024

Nothing will ever beat the "one-way" arrows in the aisles of Whole Foods.

Where's Anthony Fauci? He's science itself … what does the science have to say about this?

***