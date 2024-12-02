Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’

Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on December 02, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

Taylor Lorenz may be gone from X, but she is definitely not forgotten. Occasionally, X users venture over to her new home on Bluesky to see what wacky adventures their favorite former Washington Post ‘journalist’ is up to.

Oh look, she’s wackier than ever.

I love when ppl find photos where my mask is off for 5 seconds outside for a photo at my book party where every single attendee had to PCR test, as some kind of gotcha. Like yeah, high risk ppl could safely remove their masks for photos now and then if every event/public space had those precautions!

— Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 3:51 PM

Everyone knows that Covid can not infect you if a camera is pointed at you - it’s SCIENCE! Wait is that Covid? Say ‘CHEESE!’ Whew, that was close!

Yes, Covid craziness has gripped Lorenz. Just read on.

Planning a Covid safe book launch took months and THOUSANDS of my own dollars ensuring testing, outdoor space, far UV lights, and a litany of other precautions. Meanwhile u dumbf&&s are out raw dogging the air and spewing ur disease laden breath all over ur elderly neighbors. We are not the same

— Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 3:54 PM

The saying goes, ‘You can never be too safe.’ Lorenz proves you can.

Who in their right mind describes simple respiration as ‘rawdogging the air?’

Doesn’t everybody?

So far, just Taylor Lorenz.

Do you really want people to think you’re Taylor Lorenz?

Be careful, that bombastic Phil Collins drum fill will send Covid flying everywhere.

There’s precautions and then there’s straight up paranoia. Lorenz obviously indulges the latter.

We’re normal.

We don’t know how old Lorenz is. She’s pretty secretive about it. Maybe, she’s disinfecting her Social Security checks with her UV light after her postal carrier drops them off.

Others seem to think so.

With the holidays upon us, you got to watch out for especially festive strains of Covid. So, if anyone has Lorenz on their Christmas list here’s a gift idea.

Yes, she’s a case study in overkill.

Without Lorenz being on X we sometimes forget she’s still breathing on Bluesky behind her layers of masks, but thankfully not ‘rawdogging the air’ because that would be crazy.

