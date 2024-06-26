Judge Blames Trump for Murder of 12-year-old by Illegal Immigrants

As Twitchy reported earlier, the New York Times has already informed us that Republicans have seized upon the sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old Houston girl by illegal immigrants to hit President Joe Biden on his border policies. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured reporters Wednesday that all immigrants are screened and vetted. He's keeping America safe.

A Houston TV station caught a Harris County judge saying she didn't want to politicize the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray — and then she proceeded to blame Donald Trump, who's not even in office last time we checked.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo blames Trump for 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungray's brutal killing and rape by 2 illegal aliens.



She then says NOT to politicize it.



A reporter instantly calls her out:

We believe her line of thinking goes like this. Biden said he couldn't do anything about the border without Congress granting him the authority (which was a lie). Biden lobbied hard for a bipartisan Senate bill that was actually wasn't a border security bill at all — it was a bill to provide $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, but Republicans thought they could use that as leverage to get a few bucks for our own border. Sen. Ted Cruz called the bill "a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exit headed for a train wreck" and noted that it still allowed 5,000 crossings a day, or 1.8 million a year.

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell were on board, but Trump lobbied against the bill for the reasons Cruz pointed out. Therefore, the "border control" bill didn't pass the Senate, with even co-author Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, voting against it. So, you see, it's Trump's fault.

Don't politicize a little girl being murdered by illegal immigrants."



*proceeds to blame Trump

Judge @LinaHidalgoTX should resign in disgrace. Hypocrite. — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) June 26, 2024

Enough of these DEI judges. America deserves better than this. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 26, 2024

This judge should be removed from the bench. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 26, 2024

When this is the state and mindset of our judges… well, that pretty much sums up why our system is such a mess now. 😞 — CJP the Panda (@mrtimer2022) June 26, 2024

Wow she is absolutely insane. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 26, 2024

I usually rag on the media and individual journalists for their despicable and disgusting behavior, but I have to give credit where it is due to the reporter not skipping a beat and calling out the BS when he heard it. — MJ Sanfilippo (@MikeySansLOL) June 26, 2024

Local news hasn't been entirely corrupted yet.

What a disgusting POS.



Democrats don't give a 💩 if your children are being r*ped or m*rdered by illegal immigrants streaming across the border.



They are pure evil. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 26, 2024

Democrats are heartless.



This is a disrespectful to the family — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) June 26, 2024

Who took this lightbulb out of the box? — Tara (@Tara15482537174) June 26, 2024

The illegals would not be here under Trump. — Johannes Walter Reich (@johanneswreich) June 26, 2024

She needs to recuse herself from this case.



She needs to be investigated for bias in all the cases brought before her.



She needs to be removed from her judgeship and made to volunteer as a victim advocate to learn that victims and their families matter. — LJ Lindsey (@lind52218) June 26, 2024

But wait, it gets worse. Merissa Hansen was there.

WATCH: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo states "evil happens regardless of immigration status, it has nothing to do with why they committed this crime." Then proceeds to inform the county she will be in attendance of Jocelyn Nungaray's funeral.

