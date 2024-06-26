Judge Blames Trump for Murder of 12-year-old by Illegal Immigrants

Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported earlier, the New York Times has already informed us that Republicans have seized upon the sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old Houston girl by illegal immigrants to hit President Joe Biden on his border policies. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured reporters Wednesday that all immigrants are screened and vetted. He's keeping America safe.

A Houston TV station caught a Harris County judge saying she didn't want to politicize the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray — and then she proceeded to blame Donald Trump, who's not even in office last time we checked.

We believe her line of thinking goes like this. Biden said he couldn't do anything about the border without Congress granting him the authority (which was a lie). Biden lobbied hard for a bipartisan Senate bill that was actually wasn't a border security bill at all — it was a bill to provide $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, but Republicans thought they could use that as leverage to get a few bucks for our own border. Sen. Ted Cruz called the bill "a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exit headed for a train wreck" and noted that it still allowed 5,000 crossings a day, or 1.8 million a year.

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell were on board, but Trump lobbied against the bill for the reasons Cruz pointed out. Therefore, the "border control" bill didn't pass the Senate, with even co-author Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, voting against it. So, you see, it's Trump's fault.

Local news hasn't been entirely corrupted yet.

But wait, it gets worse. Merissa Hansen was there.

