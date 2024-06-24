Texas Children’s Hospital Doubles Down on 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Back on June 10, we told you the story of Eithan Haim, who blew the whistle on Texas Children's Hospital performing "gender-affirming" surgeries on minors even after they'd been outlawed by the state legislature. Another whistleblower came forward and said that the hospital was billing Medicaid for these banned sex-change surgeries. The Biden administration sent two FBI agents to her house. You see, the FBI is going after Haim for violating HIPAA laws and threatening him with up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Meanwhile, someone is doing something:

EXCLUSIVE: Texas Rep. @BrianEHarrison has asked Texas Health and Human Services to investigate Texas Children’s Hospital for alleged Medicaid fraud, in relation to its child sex-change program. If referred for criminal prosecution, the doctors could face up to 10 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/iH4z0Swg1b — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2024

The doctors who were secretly performing illegal procedures on minors could face prison? Crazy.

NRO staff writer Caroline Downey says Texas Children's Hospital is doubling down.

EXCLUSIVE: Texas Children’s Hospital is under investigation after getting busted for its secret child sex-change program. But executives are doubling down, instructing employees to affirm pseudo-identities such as "bigender" and "gender fluid."



My investigation. 🧵 — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

A mandatory training issued only a few weeks ago instructs 20,000 staff to affirm gender-dysphoric patients in the way they collect their personal information. It makes no distinction between children and adults.https://t.co/VCpuKHqCaQ — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

The presentation reinforces the idea that a person can be born in the wrong body, telling staff to be prepared with “answers to sexual orientation and gender identity questions” for gathering patient data. Last year’s training touched on similar themes. pic.twitter.com/AzWEExmk7G — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

The training defines gender identity, gender expression, gender dysphoria, and sexual orientation. It urges staff against assuming a patient’s gender from their appearance, outlining the gender spectrum of “Bigender,” “Agender,” “Gender Queer,” “Gender Fluid,” & “Non-binary.” pic.twitter.com/QF0hTyAFnO — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

Hormones & gender surgery often follow social transition- accommodating a child's preferred identity, pronouns, & name. The affirmation model being pushed by TCH lays the groundwork for invasive medical interventions that can destroy fertility, sexual function, & bone density. pic.twitter.com/Q8al0fTEub — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

We've been assured by the Biden administration that puberty blockers are 100 percent reversible.

Staff members serving in certain patient-facing roles receive additional training on asking patients questions related to their preferred gender, names, and sexuality, according to the training. — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

The training teaches that the “LGBTQIA+” experiences high rates of depression and suicidal ideation. A March study from Finnish scientists found that suicide among gender-dysphoric youth is extremely rare and likely driven by underlying psychological problems. pic.twitter.com/UISja7nfOt — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

The training drums the debunked concept of unconscious/implicit bias "to work towards being more equitable and inclusive in our decision-making processes.”



In 2017, Harvard, UVA, & UW-Madison researchers found a weak correlation between implicit bias & discriminatory behavior. pic.twitter.com/KlziVauNGC — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

The hospital for years has been veering into radical territory under CEO Mark Wallace. When it finally cancelled its child gender-transition program after Texas’ probe, Wallace called the decision “heart-wrenching.” He recommended kids be referred to gender doctors out of state. — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

Wallace’s leftwing commitments run the gamut from gender to race. Amid the riots after the death of George Floyd, Wallace endorsed the BLM movement and encouraged TCH staff to attend a protest “to advocate for the black community and the eradication of police violence.” pic.twitter.com/oCcoMhaGYH — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

"Science is real" … and so are 57 genders.

Wallace announced in June 2020 that TCH’s Miracle Bridge would be lit up in black and yellow until Juneteenth to “show our support for the Black Lives Matter movement.” pic.twitter.com/pEwsNxKfq7 — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 24, 2024

I am glad they are doubling down. I hope that the hospital is found to have caused significant damage to children and that these performance practices are found to be contributing factors. — Bittersweet Tess (@bitsweetTess) June 24, 2024

Texas Children's Hospital is out of control. They're now instructing employees to engage in fantasies that end up hurting kids. First, tell them they're "bigender." Then, start cutting them up. It has to stop. https://t.co/McEilNeSLj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2024

Also out of control: the parents buying into this and letting it happen. — Mathilda (@MelbaToastTea) June 24, 2024

But if a boy says he feels like a girl, you need to put him on puberty blockers and hormones right away or else he'll kill himself. There's no time to waste.

I have personally quit positions more than once because I refused to be "owned" and controlled by hospital administrations and/or treated like a slave or a goon.



LOL, in the end, BOTH times, the hospital went broke, belly-up and sold to the highest bidder while I did fine! — t (@xb7) June 24, 2024

You have to affirm the children's gender at a time in their lives when they're most susceptible to suggestion and manipulation. Are you a boy or a girl? A girl? Let's get started on treatment right away.

