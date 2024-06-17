Rep. Ted Lieu Says CEO's Shouldn't Be Surprised by Trump's 'Incoherent Rants'

Last month, Dr. Jill Biden was a very welcome guest on "The View" and she was looking forward to the debates to show how much experience Joe has and how Donald Trump can't put a sentence together.

"You need to see Trump, and you need to see the President, and you need to see the differences. And my husband's, and you're gonna see how smart he is and the experience he has," Biden said. Trump "can't put a sentence together."

The projection is strong with the Left. The Atlantic just did a piece on Trump going off on a rant about sharks, while "Biden may gaffe, but he lives in reality." This is the guy whose son died in Iraq and whose Uncle Bosey was shot down in World War II and eaten by cannibals, right?

Last week, CNBC featured a reporter who told us about a meeting Trump had had with a bunch of CEOs, and how they were startled by his inability to keep a straight train of thought.

Reporter: I just spoke to a number of CEOs who met with Donald Trump. They thought they may support him at first, but they walked out of the meeting saying he was remarkably meandering, could not keep a straight thought, and was all over the map pic.twitter.com/M6rx7i4zX0 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 15, 2024

They can try turning the tables but it’s not going to work.



We have eyes and ears. Biden is legitimately senile. https://t.co/2XsDSpWKKj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 15, 2024

Rep. Ted Lieu apparently heard the CEO story and weighed in Monday:

Dear CEOs: Part of your job is to know the news. If you are “startled” when you see Trump’s incoherent rants in person, then that means you are consuming far too much right wing news.



Go outside your biased information bubble. Your company and your country will thank you for it. https://t.co/d5w01rkkDj — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 17, 2024

Go outside your bubble and see the president meandering away from the G7 leaders in Italy. Oh, wait, according to Karine Jean-Pierre, those are "deep fakes."

This can all be put to bed if garland would just release the audio tapes.



Why is he fighting tooth and nail to prevent that? He trying to hide something? — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) June 17, 2024

Then you should have no problem with Garland releasing the audio tapes of Joe speaking with Hur..🧐 — ideaman@inventitnow (@Ideaman21) June 17, 2024

Americans can see for themselves why your guy is unfit to stand trial. pic.twitter.com/qJFv5Na3Db — Tony Morocco (@AJMorocco) June 17, 2024

Please name one CEO who said this. One. — Jim Staffa (@JRStaffa) June 17, 2024

I've seen him in person. It was exactly as expected. Ted, you are a chronic liar. — VisualRecap (@VisualRecap) June 17, 2024

What CEO`s? Iam trying to find the vid of them saying this, please include a link so we can see for ourselves. — BDrake (@freedom1o1) June 17, 2024

You really should read the article you just made this comment based on.



The headline is pretty misleading, to say the least. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Just.A.Guy. (@ElephantOpin) June 17, 2024

The New Republic? Talk about a biased information bubble.

Take Joe away from the teleprompter for some epic "incoherent rants" — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) June 17, 2024

Funny you should mention an information bubble. Wasn’t it the left that was trying to censor people and keep information away from people? — Brian Murray (@Brian_Murray111) June 17, 2024

CEO's and companies are leaving California. — Stephen (@01splcheck) June 17, 2024

Dear Ted.



What do you actually do? — Jari the Hutt (@kurri_jari) June 17, 2024

Keep trying - something will stick at some point — RunningScared2 (@RScared2) June 17, 2024

Why is it that all the sources claiming this are anonymous, while the sources that say it's false are revealing their identity?

You wouldn't possibly be spreading disinformation, would you? — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) June 17, 2024

Dear CEOs: Ted Lieu is a clown and should be ignored entirely — General 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@jsedge76) June 17, 2024

Lieu should be more concerned with all of the CEOs moving their companies out of California.

