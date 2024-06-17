Rep. Ted Lieu Says CEO's Shouldn't Be Surprised by Trump's 'Incoherent Rants'

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Antisemitic Heckler: ‘He Solved the Middle East!’
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 17, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Last month, Dr. Jill Biden was a very welcome guest on "The View" and she was looking forward to the debates to show how much experience Joe has and how Donald Trump can't put a sentence together

"You need to see Trump, and you need to see the President, and you need to see the differences. And my husband's, and you're gonna see how smart he is and the experience he has," Biden said. Trump "can't put a sentence together."

The projection is strong with the Left. The Atlantic just did a piece on Trump going off on a rant about sharks, while "Biden may gaffe, but he lives in reality." This is the guy whose son died in Iraq and whose Uncle Bosey was shot down in World War II and eaten by cannibals, right?

Last week, CNBC featured a reporter who told us about a meeting Trump had had with a bunch of CEOs, and how they were startled by his inability to keep a straight train of thought.

Rep. Ted Lieu apparently heard the CEO story and weighed in Monday:

Go outside your bubble and see the president meandering away from the G7 leaders in Italy. Oh, wait, according to Karine Jean-Pierre, those are "deep fakes."

The New Republic? Talk about a biased information bubble.

Lieu should be more concerned with all of the CEOs moving their companies out of California.

***


