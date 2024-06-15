Government Hypocrisy: Pentagon Ran Anti-Vax Campaign to Undermine China While Mandating Va...
HOT STUFF: Demark Recalls South Korean Spicy Ramen for 'Dangerous' Levels of Capsaicin
Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on...
Sleight of Hand: Biden Administration Using Green Energy Funds to Pay Groups Opposed...
Bullies: Ted Cruz Shares Videos of Pro-Hamas Goons Protesting Outside His House
We Thought No One Is Above the Law: Biden Admin Set to Offer...
'The Internet Doesn't Forget': WH's Attempt to Wrap Biden in 'One Flag' for...
Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist
Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It...
Food Crimes: Alarming Number of Americans Put MAYO on Their Hot Dogs
Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to...
Joe Scarborough's 2020 Slam on People Claiming Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Has...
This Is the Current Status of Biden's $320 Million (at Least) 'Aid for...
Iowahawk Nominates Kim Iverson for the ‘Metaphors Gone Wrong Hall of Fame’ For...

Vox: Supreme Court Just Essentially Legalized Machine Guns

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 15, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the ATF's ban on bump stocks was unconstitutional. In short, Congress makes laws, not the ATF. Wise Latina Justice Sonya Sotomayor argued that a semiautomatic rifle fitted with a bump stock was a machine gun: "When I see a bird that walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck," she argued, unsuccessfully. 

Advertisement

The gun control crowd's argument has been just that: adding a bump stock to a semiautomatic rifle converts it into an automatic weapon. Vox went right ahead and made it their headline:

How about that Community Note?

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The Supreme Court did not "effectively legalize machine guns"

They ruled that the ATF exceeded its authority by classifying "bump stocks" as machineguns.  A "bump stock" does not convert semiautomatic guns into fully automatic guns, as this article claims.  

Who wrote this? Why, of course, Vox Supreme Court reporter Ian Millhiser:

The six Republican justices handed down a decision on Friday that effectively legalizes civilian ownership of automatic weapons. All three of the Court’s Democrats dissented.

A semiautomatic weapon refers to a gun that loads a bullet into the chamber or otherwise prepares itself to fire again after discharging a bullet, but that will not fire a second bullet until the shooter pulls the trigger a second time. An automatic weapon, by contrast, will fire a continuous stream of bullets.

Some courts concluded that the phrase “a single function of the trigger” should be read to mean, as one of those courts put it, “a single pull of the trigger from the perspective of the shooter.” Thus, a semiautomatic weapon equipped with a bump stock counts as a machine gun because “the shooter engages in a single pull of the trigger with her trigger finger, and that action, via the operation of the bump stock, yields a continuous stream of fire as long she keeps her finger stationary and does not release it.”

Recommended

Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation
Doug P.
Advertisement

What the hell does "a single pull of the trigger from the perspective of the shooter" mean? A semiautomatic weapon remains a semiautomatic weapon with a bump stock, requiring the shooter to pull the trigger each time. It does not "effectively" legalize machine guns.

According to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, that's 800 rounds a second.

Advertisement
Advertisement

You'd think a reporter dedicated to covering the Supreme Court would know that.

They're right, "effectively" is doing a lot of hefty lifting in this headline. It's the worst one we've seen since The Hill reported that Harrison Butker told female graduates that "their rightful place is in the kitchen."

***


Tags: SUPREME COURT VOX IAN MILLHISER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation
Doug P.
HOT STUFF: Demark Recalls South Korean Spicy Ramen for 'Dangerous' Levels of Capsaicin
Amy Curtis
Bullies: Ted Cruz Shares Videos of Pro-Hamas Goons Protesting Outside His House
Amy Curtis
Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist
Amy Curtis
Sleight of Hand: Biden Administration Using Green Energy Funds to Pay Groups Opposed to Immigration Laws
Amy Curtis
Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to Smear Opponent
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation Doug P.
Advertisement