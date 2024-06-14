Can't Fix STUPID --> Gavin Newsom Bragging About Securing California's Border Goes SOOO...
Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck...
Trouble in Dem-Ville! Hillary Clinton Pisses Leftist CRAZIES Off With Her Latest Endorseme...
'Morning Joe' Crew Helps Dems Call 'Disinformation' on Those Biden Videos You've Seen
Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her...
Fani Willis' Lover Yanked From CNN Interview
VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's...
'Ouch'! NY Post Cover About Biden at the G7 Is Just Brutal
Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush...
Lover of God Thinks Christian Nationalist Samuel Alito Must Resign Now
NASA Draws a Pride Flag … With SCIENCE!
DOJ Memo Says Merrick Garland Can’t Be Prosecuted for Contempt
The Left Can't Meme: Attorney Weighs Hunter Biden's Gun Crimes Against Kyle Rittenhouse
REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are...

BREAKING: The Supreme Court Rules on the Bump Stock Ban

Aaron Walker  |  11:18 AM on June 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We won’t go through all the nuts and bolts of this decision, but the short version is this. The ATF attempted to ban bump stocks by reinterpreting already existing law so that guns equipped with them would be considered illegal machine guns. That is, they effectively tried to change the law, by changing their interpretation of the relevant statutes and this interpretation would effectively make it criminal to own such a device. Apparently the plaintiff in this case had turned in his bump stock voluntarily (under protest) and then sued.

Advertisement

Today the Supreme Court said that this action by the ATF was illegal. The ATF can’t interpret a the relevant statutes so that a bump stock converts a regular gun into a machine gun.

This is from a thread Prof. Turley posted discussing new Supreme Court opinions today. This was easily the most newsworthy opinion of the day.

We will also remind you that this is the same case where Justice Jackson famously said in oral argument that bump stocks would allow a person to fire 800 rounds a second.

The cut off text reads:

But, the arguments it refers to explain why, even assuming a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bump stock could fire more than one shot by a single function of the trigger, it could not do so ‘automatically.’  See infra, at 14–17.  Those arguments have nothing to do with our explanation of what a ‘single function of the trigger’ means.

We will say that while this author likes and supports the Second Amendment, and does practice his rights under it, he doesn’t understand the mechanics of how a bump stock works well enough to understand this argument. We are good on the law, not so good on technical knowhow, when it comes to guns.

Recommended

Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Of course, the other problem is that this author fundamentally doesn’t care because he thinks that we have a fundamental right to bear machine guns, anyway, so the exact mechanics don’t matter very much. We often hear people on the left claim that the Second Amendment doesn’t extend to weapons of war, but the text of the amendment contemplates ordinary people waging war.

The cut off text reads (continuing a quote of Alito):

Congress can amend the law—and perhaps would have done so already if ATF had stuck with its earlier interpretation.  Now that the situation is clear, Congress can act.’

Which only makes it clear what should be obvious in context. Nothing the Supreme Court said in this decision means that Congress can’t ban bump stocks, if they want to do so. And we will note that while this author thinks we have a right to bear machine guns, the Supreme Court is unlikely to take such a radical position. This is the Supreme Court basically saying you can’t stretch a statute to ban bump stocks, but Congress can probably pass such a statute if it wants.

Advertisement

Given that this is an election year, we can predict that Democrats will try to pass something, and make political hay of the issue—especially if somehow the bill doesn’t pass.

More from Turley:

The cut off text reads:

The justices are not supporting the use of bump stocks or denying that they can be banned. They are just saying that it is not the role of the agency or now the court to do what was not done in Congress.

We will also predict that since Justice Alito’s wife was flying a revolutionary war era flag, that has been falsely claimed as the sole property of the January 6 rioters, that the left will complain that this is more evidence that Alito supports insurrection, or something.

We’re not saying it is fair or accurate to say this. We are only saying that it will be said.

We also predict a lot of ‘Rheeeeeee!

We also predict that the people complaining the loudest are likely to be the most likely to call themselves the 'resistance' or to put #resist in their profile, and are the least likely to recognize the irony of that. The Second Amendment is all about the ability of people to resist.

Advertisement

In any case, this is a breaking news story. We wouldn’t be surprised if subsequent stories written at Twitchy focus on a deeper analysis of the law and even possibly the mechanics of the gun, or coverage of the conservative cheering and leftists rheee-ing. So, stay tuned and consider signing up to for VIP membership so you can join our conversation about today's decision.

Tags: ATF BIDEN CLARENCE THOMAS SUPREME COURT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck Ain't HAVIN' It
Sam J.
Trouble in Dem-Ville! Hillary Clinton Pisses Leftist CRAZIES Off With Her Latest Endorsement and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas
Sam J.
VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's FLEEING (Watch)
Sam J.
'Ouch'! NY Post Cover About Biden at the G7 Is Just Brutal
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement