Poll: Trump Supporters Much More Likely to Prioritize Marriage and Children

We all know how the Left feels about marriage and children. Look at the two-week-long media freakout over Harrison Butker telling female graduates at a Catholic college that, as The Hill put it, their rightful place is in the kitchen. The Hill earned itself a Community Note for that falsehood.

A recent Pew poll found that Trump voters were far more likely to agree that society should prioritize marriage and having children. That's not surprising — the Left and the WEF are all about "depopulation" and the hope that we can reduce the number of people in the world to one billion "in a civil way." And then there's Birthstrike, the group of women who are too afraid to have children because of climate change, reasoning that children would only be a further burden on the planet, and then be expected to grow up on an uninhabitable planet.

But really, Biden voters? Only 19 percent?

Wow. According to new Pew polling, 59% of Trump supporters said society is better if people marry and have children vs. just 19% of Biden supporters. pic.twitter.com/zXboJ6bZNk — Josh Craddock (@joshjcraddock) June 9, 2024

Of course, 100 percent of Biden voters support abortion up through birth, so there's that. They want to do everything in their power to make abortion easy and accessible. And then you have those Catholics that the FBI was spying on and their belief that children are a blessing.

Rep. Byron Donalds was recently raked over the coals for saying that the black family unit was the majority as recently as the Jim Crow era.

Marxist theory doesn’t promote the nuclear family — Garrison Moratto (@GarrisonMoratto) June 9, 2024

The trained Marxists who led Black Lives Matter put the "disruption" of the nuclear family in their manifesto. A cisgender mother and father with two kids living together is a manifestation of "whiteness," according to the Smithsonian.

These stats point towards a decrease in fertility that is almost genocidal. — AlanSchmidt (@MrAlanSchmidt) June 9, 2024

It’s fine they will just go out in a whimper with no family. — Brandon Tyler (@BrandonTyler) June 9, 2024

Had a law professor seriously question, as in they did not believe, that two-parent households were the best and most stable environment to raise children and promote the benefits a well sorted family extends to society. — Drewh2412 (@drewtn2412) June 9, 2024

I agree, the left should stop having children — Jason Bacon (@jasonbaconusa) June 12, 2024

People should be more concerned that the number is only 59% on the right. People should take that as a measure of how far and deep this sickness has spread, and it should terrify you. — Patrick (@DeepFriedPat) June 9, 2024

"Government as a spouse"

"Government as a parent" — SFL Commissioner (@sflone) June 10, 2024

Remember "The Life of Julia" during the Obama administration? There was no father, but the government was there from cradle to grave for Julia.

The left has become an anti-natalist death cult — Luke (@LuketheLawyer1) June 9, 2024

And Gen Z has just stopped dating altogether.

The only demographic the Democrat Party has sewn up is unmarried white women — Hank Igitur (@HankIgitur) June 10, 2024

