Poll: Trump Supporters Much More Likely to Prioritize Marriage and Children

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on June 12, 2024
Twitchy

We all know how the Left feels about marriage and children. Look at the two-week-long media freakout over Harrison Butker telling female graduates at a Catholic college that, as The Hill put it, their rightful place is in the kitchen. The Hill earned itself a Community Note for that falsehood. 

A recent Pew poll found that Trump voters were far more likely to agree that society should prioritize marriage and having children. That's not surprising — the Left and the WEF are all about "depopulation" and the hope that we can reduce the number of people in the world to one billion "in a civil way." And then there's Birthstrike, the group of women who are too afraid to have children because of climate change, reasoning that children would only be a further burden on the planet, and then be expected to grow up on an uninhabitable planet.

But really, Biden voters? Only 19 percent?

Of course, 100 percent of Biden voters support abortion up through birth, so there's that. They want to do everything in their power to make abortion easy and accessible. And then you have those Catholics that the FBI was spying on and their belief that children are a blessing.

Rep. Byron Donalds was recently raked over the coals for saying that the black family unit was the majority as recently as the Jim Crow era.

The trained Marxists who led Black Lives Matter put the "disruption" of the nuclear family in their manifesto. A cisgender mother and father with two kids living together is a manifestation of "whiteness," according to the Smithsonian.

Remember "The Life of Julia" during the Obama administration? There was no father, but the government was there from cradle to grave for Julia.

And Gen Z has just stopped dating altogether.

***

