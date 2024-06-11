TDS Lawfare Strikes Again: New Jersey Reviews Trump Golf Course Liquor Licenses Under...
WaPo: Iron Dome Defense Perpetuates Israel-Gaza Conflict

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File

What the Hamas sympathizers never tell you as they play the role of victim in this war is that they've never stopped firing rockets into Israel. Israel is under constant attack. Back in April, Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel — most of which were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. There was a report that President Joe Biden conveyed to Iran via Turkey that it could go ahead with its attack, but Iran's "reaction must be within certain limits." As we said, most of the missiles were intercepted, and according to Axios, Biden told Benjamin Netanyahu, "You got a win. Take the win."

The Washington Post published three years ago an analysis arguing that the Iron Dome, while protecting Israeli lives, "leaves little incentive for a political solution." The story is old, but the headline has been making the rounds Tuesday.

Hamas continually firing rockets into Israel leaves little incentive for a political solution. What kind of political solution … giving Hamas its own state?

It's a valid point … without the Iron Dome to give Israel "wins," it would have had to have shut down Hamas a long time ago.

So Israel's allowed to defend itself and continue to exist.

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS IRON DOME ISRAEL WASHINGTON POST

