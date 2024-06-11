WaPo: Iron Dome Defense Perpetuates Israel-Gaza Conflict

What the Hamas sympathizers never tell you as they play the role of victim in this war is that they've never stopped firing rockets into Israel. Israel is under constant attack. Back in April, Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel — most of which were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. There was a report that President Joe Biden conveyed to Iran via Turkey that it could go ahead with its attack, but Iran's "reaction must be within certain limits." As we said, most of the missiles were intercepted, and according to Axios, Biden told Benjamin Netanyahu, "You got a win. Take the win."

The Washington Post published three years ago an analysis arguing that the Iron Dome, while protecting Israeli lives, "leaves little incentive for a political solution." The story is old, but the headline has been making the rounds Tuesday.

WTF is this? pic.twitter.com/L0qTJ7eSdN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 10, 2024

... Why on Earth did people stop reading this newspaper? pic.twitter.com/ngYjD1NtwS — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 11, 2024

“Hamas not being able to kill Jews gives us the sads” - WaPo pic.twitter.com/TFqGkIqB7O — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 10, 2024

Hamas continually firing rockets into Israel leaves little incentive for a political solution. What kind of political solution … giving Hamas its own state?

Pathetic title.



They would be happy if Israel didn’t have an Iron Dome.



Thanks to G-d’s gift of brilliant minds to the people of Israel, the Iron Dome is a reality, no matter what haters say. — Ana חַנָּה 🇮🇱💛🎗️ (@AnaSabre7) June 11, 2024

The Washington Post:



“If Israelis would just die already the war would be over” — Jeffrey Dean Hochderffer (@JHochderffer) June 11, 2024

Apparently @washingtonpost doesn't think enough Jews have died lately. — Alexander R (@_Alexander_R__) June 11, 2024

This is what happens when media assume the role of armchair military strategists, producing a miasma of brain farts. — Ian Ségal ✍🏻 (@segalian) June 11, 2024

Apparently, the WaPo feels that a weaker Israel would best ensure their survival. Sounds like the kind of backwards-assed logic that a recent grad with zero life experience might write. — IPSCTraveler (@ipsc_traveler) June 11, 2024

*Dribble. No iron dome would encourage a full military occupation of Gaza. It would NOT promote a political settlement. — Prof. Bonk 🇺🇦 Perverse & Unintended Consequences (@ACT_FAST_) June 10, 2024

Another variant of "Israel needs to surrender" because I said so. — Tom Umland (@waldland) June 11, 2024

It’s actually true. Iron Dome protects Israel’s enemies. — Max (@MaxNordau) June 11, 2024

Well, it DOES. Without Iron Dome, Israel would be forced to pave over Gaza and some of the West Bank to keep terrorists from launching rockets at them. Then the conflict would be over... — Minam the Dwarf (@MinamtheD) June 11, 2024

TBF, it does prolong the conflict, because Israel would have run out of patience earlier...but then the WaPo would be whining about the mean Israelis wiping out the Palestinians...



No P sound in Arabic. — Pierce Wetter (@twinforces) June 11, 2024

It's a valid point … without the Iron Dome to give Israel "wins," it would have had to have shut down Hamas a long time ago.

They’re right insofar as it allows the international community to pressure Israel to not reign down hell on each missile firing location the second it fires a missile.



It allows Hamas Hezbollah to keep shooting missiles. — Ira Livnat, J.D. (@IraLivnat) June 11, 2024

So Israel's allowed to defend itself and continue to exist.

